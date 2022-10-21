Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
On a Morning Like This - 42 years ago
Forty-two years ago this morning. A 32-year-old military pilot and his navigator throttle-up their F-101 fighter jet and roar down the runway at Ellington Air Force Base, near Houston, for a routine training mission. But moments after takeoff, something goes terribly wrong. The supersonic engines flameout above the autumn Texas...
Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf
And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
thesource.com
Female Rapper Desto Killed After Posing With Money On Instagram
An up-and-coming female rapper from Memphis, TN was gunned down after she posed in Instagram photos with loads of cash. Police say aspiring rapper Lotta Cash Desto was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Houston, Texas early Saturday. Desto, real name Destinee Govan, was driving a Porsche SUV...
Someone figured out what that handle on car ceilings is for and people promptly freaked out
This article originally appeared 8.18.21 18-year-old Twitter user Aimee recently took to Twitter to ask something most of us have probably wondered about without even realizing it:
Boy, 9, drowns taking shower in Texas
Texas police are investigating the death of a nine-year-old boy who drowned while taking a shower at a home in Houston.First responders were called after the youngster was found unresponsive in a bathtub by his grandfather, reported local news outlet KSN. Authorities told the outlet that the boy was seemingly taking a shower at the time of the incident in the southwest area of the city.When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly found the grandfather performing CPR on the boy. The boy was then rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital.Officials told KSN that despite efforts to save him the boy...
Passenger Dies Onboard Flight Out Of Texas
The 51-year-old woman went into cardiac arrest on the flight.
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
HELENA, Ala. — An Alabama dog owner recently welcomed a rare arrival destined to spark envy, if only briefly. Mark Ruffin, owner of Big Rajah Bullies, showcased for WBRC one of two puppies born to his French bulldogin Helena, Alabama, because the newborn bully is green. Ruffin told the...
Bobcat Takes Out Baby Alligator, Blows Florida Bro’s Mind
I don’t get how some people don’t love Florida…. Best beaches in the country, great seafood, tons of nightlife, incredible weather, major sports teams, and the absolute coolest wildlife of any state, hands down. Sure, you may have to avoid the methed-out homeless guys on street corners and...
500-Pound Yellowstone Grizzly Bear Brutally Mauls Young Bear In Effort To Mate With Its Mother
You’re walking through the woods, and accidentally walk up on a massive 500-pound male grizzly mauling a much younger grizzly, with the mother looking on. What you gonna do?. Graphic video footage has surfaced of this exact scenario at Yellowstone National Park. It is pretty tough to watch, considering...
'Chewed Her up Bad': Bear Hunted Down Woman in Rare Predatory Attack
One of the women attacked in British Columbia, Canada, underwent six hours of surgery for injuries to her arms, head, back and ear.
Florida Woman Wakes Up To Giant Alligator In Her Kitchen: “A Huge One”
Can you imagine waking up, sauntering downstairs to make yourself some breakfast when you notice a monster alligator just chilling in the kitchen?. Forget about the coffee, I think that’ll scare you awake for the day. A woman living in Clearwater, Florida, had this exact experience a few years...
Why Are People Putting Scented Dryer Sheets In Mailboxes In Minnesota And Wisconsin?
When you think of being a mail carrier it would seem to be a pretty tough job. Rain, sleet, snow, cold, heat, walking for miles delivering mail, and don't forget about dogs that are not on a leash. But did you ever consider insects, particularly yellowjackets?. Yes, yellowjackets are a...
Man Eating Bowl of Clams Accidentally Chomps Down on Rare Discovery Worth Thousands
Chances are that if you’re sitting down to enjoy a bowl of clams while on vacation, then your day’s already off to a good start. However, a Pennsylvania man’s feast of clams suddenly gave way to a special discovery when he chomped down on a several-thousand-dollar rare pearl. A jewelry appraiser shared footage of the rare pearl, which you can view below, in an increasingly popular TikTok video.
Hulk Smash?! Alabama Breeder Welcomes Rare Green Bulldog Puppy
There have been some strange situations with animals in Alabama in recent years. Earlier this year we told you about a wild situation where wild dogs killed more than 50 animals. Yes. 50 animals. The animals included ducks, goats, and chickens. You can see the uncensored footage here. There was...
Two Bobcats Beat The Hell Out Of Each Other In Texas Family’s Front Yard
Texas is a special place. Aside from the incredible country music, you never know what you might see…. maybe it’s a jacked kangaroo, or truckers fighting, or an evicted dude obsessed with Bud Light. OR in this case, a pair of bobcats going at it HARD in a...
Two Curious Looking Creatures Were Rescued in Colorado This Week
The Rocky Mountain Wildlife Alliance is an important resource for both humans and animals living in Colorado. The nonprofit organization rescues and rehabilitates many different kinds of wildlife throughout the Rocky Mountain region of the state. This month, they've had two very unique patients enter their care. One of the...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash
JASPER, Tenn. (AP) — A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee. Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.
iheart.com
Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway
An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
Dogs that fatally mauled Tennessee toddlers, injured mom were never violent, friend says
Tennessee authorities euthanized a pair of pit bulls that fatally mauled two toddlers and seriously injured their mom when she tried to save them, officials said.
A Texas Man Snuck Alcohol Into A Music Festival & People Think His Method Is 'Brilliant'
As thousands of music lovers pack into Zilker Metropolitan Park in Austin, TX for the Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival for two weekends in October, some people think up clever ways to bend the rules for certain things. This is the case of a Texas TikTok user who sneaked alcohol into the event.
Comments / 0