Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two thumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Related
KLTV
Red Zone Reel Week 9
Beckville coach congratulates team, pumps them up for Week 10 matchup vs. Harleton. Beckville football coach Cody Ross congratulated his team for the big victory over Frankston last Friday night. Updated: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT. At Friday night’s McKinney North-Longview game, Ralph Bailey took a bow before...
KLTV
Carthage looking for 6th-straight district title against Van in Game of the Week
VAN, Texas (KLTV) - The Week 10 Red Zone Game of the Week features two district champions from last season. Carthage will travel to Van Friday night in a key 8-4A DII showdown. Last year the Vandals won the district crown in 7-4A DII. The Bulldogs won the district title in 10-4A DII. In the spring the two schools were paired in 8-4A DII after UIL Realignment.
KLTV
Tom Garus attends first high school football game
Officials say electrical issue likely caused coffee shop fire in Henderson. KTRE’s Avery Gorman provides an update on a Sunday morning fire that broke out at Campfire Coffee. Officials say the building was saved but it may be a while before Campfire can resume business. Updated: 5 hours ago.
KLTV
Fire destroys First Baptist Overton building
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Sunday night fire has destroyed the First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Overton according to David Chenault with the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Hot spots from the fire Sunday night flared back up Monday morning, even though the Overton and New London...
KLTV
Hallsville man accused of passing illegally in fatal crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Hallsville man has been arrested following a fatal two-vehicle crash near Marshall. On Oct. 15 at about 8:15 p.m., Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville was traveling westbound on US 80 in a Toyota 4-Runner, just west of FM 968, DPS said. The DPS statement indicates DeSantos attempted to pass another vehicle in a non-passing zone, but struck the rear of a Can-Am Ryker 3-wheel motorcycle also traveling westbound when re-entering the lane.
KLTV
Bullard house hit by gunshots
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call from a man claiming he was being shot at. This happened in the Lakewood Subdivision off Hwy 346 in Bullard. The sheriff said when deputies arrived, they found a house that had been hit by gunshots.
KLTV
WebXtra: Shoppers out in force for Hi-Way 80 Garage Sale’s final day
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - An annual miles-long highway garage sale has East Texans snapping up discount and bargain deals on the event’s final day. The historic fall Hi-Way 80 Garage Sale closed out its three-day run with vendors trying to clear out their inventory to final day Sunday shoppers.
KLTV
University of Texas representatives volunteer at East Texas Food Bank
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 90 representatives from the University of Texas, both local and statewide, spent the morning volunteering at the East Texas Food Bank as part of the Supply Chain Alliance Conference, held in-person for the first time since the pandemic. Volunteers prepared boxes for the Senior Box Program...
KLTV
Crews respond to structure fire south of Kilgore
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A structure on CR 152 N near Kilgore has been “fully involved with fire” according to the Rusk County OEM. Kilgore, New London and Overton fire crews have responded to a structure fire in the 9000 block of CR 152 N. The OEM states the structure is not occupied, and the Rusk County Electric Cooperative is responding to assist with disconnecting power to the residence.
KLTV
National Weather Service issues grass fire danger statement for many East Texas counties
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service issued a grass fire danger statement on Sunday morning, according to the Mount Pleasant Fire Department. The counties affected include Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood.
KLTV
Crane company employee killed in incident at Eastman Chemical in Longview
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed in an incident involving a crane at the Eastman Chemical Company in Longview, Monday. Captain Tyler Owen with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident was fatal and said deputies are at the scene. Kristin Parker with the Eastman...
KLTV
One dead from shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police report victim from a shooting Saturday on N. Broadway died as a result of gunshot wounds. Police identified the victim as Cornelius Tims, 43, of Tyler. Saturday at around 2:47 p.m. Tyler police responded to the 2400 block of N. Broadway Ave. where the...
KLTV
Lufkin festival celebrates city’s diverse heritage
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Many different cultures were showcased through art, music, food and celebrations at the Lufkin Heritage Festival. Avenue Speak’s Casey Muze brought his drums from around the globe to showcase for people as he educated them on the history of the instruments and how to play them during the Lufkin Heritage Festival.
KLTV
1 injured in shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A victim is in surgery after a shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler, according to the Tyler Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of N. Broadway on Saturday at about 2:50 p.m. According to Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, one victim was located on the sidewalk and transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, where he is receiving surgery; witnesses said two suspects ran after the shooting.
KLTV
Officials say electrical issue likely caused coffee shop fire in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities were called to a fire at an apartment above a local coffee shop Sunday morning in downtown Henderson. Electrical problems are considered the likely cause of the fire. The coffee shop beneath the apartment had recently opened. While firefighters were able to save the building...
KLTV
Tyler man accused of causing fatal crash while driving 121 mph
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal vehicle crash in 2021 in Gregg County. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, Enrique Casimiro, 25, of Tyler was driving westbound on Interstate 20 in Gregg County. The report states Casimiro was driving 121 mph hour until five seconds before his Chevrolet Corvette crashed into a vehicle carrying two passengers, one of whom was ejected from their vehicle. One passenger, John Gill, 59, was pronounced dead after being transported by helicopter to a hospital.
Comments / 0