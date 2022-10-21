Read full article on original website
kq2.com
Karen LeAnn Hehn
Karen LeAnn (Wagner) Hehn 78 of St. Joseph, Mo, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 at a local health care facility. Per her wishes, Mrs. Hehn has been cremated under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph, Mo. A local Celebration of Life will be scheduled at...
kq2.com
George Arley Fountain
George Arley Fountain, Jr. passed away peacefully in St. Joseph, Missouri, on October 19, 2022, following a cancer diagnosis in August. He was born in St Joseph on June 15, 1939 and moved to Cosby, Missouri, when he was 10 years old. After living in Savannah, Missouri, for many years, he moved back to St. Joseph in 1997.
kq2.com
Charles Andrew Green
Charles Andrew Green 74, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the Living Community of Saint Joseph, Missouri. Charles was born December 25, 1947 in Smithville, MO, son of Helen "Peggy" & Frank "F.A." Green. He worked at MFA in the feed division for 44 years. Charles was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by son, William Brian Green of Fall River, MA, and his brother, Frank B. "Brack" Green of Chester, California.
kq2.com
Rev. Stanley Meade
Rev. Stanley Lloyd Meade, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, went to be with his Lord and Savior October 19, 2022. He was born on January 13, 1936, to Clarence and Nellie (Osborn) Meade, in Harwood, Missouri. He married Norma (Poe) Meade July 17,1953. They were married 63 years, until Norma’s passing in 2016.
kq2.com
Sharon R. Knutter
Sharon R. Knutter, 68, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born November 21, 1953 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri to Glen and Shirley (Boley) Knutter. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from William Jewell College. Following graduation from college, Sharon worked as a...
kq2.com
Jean A. Woods
Jean A. Woods, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022. On January 23, 1942 she was born to Lloyd and Mary (Conrad) Agan in Peru, Iowa. Jean married Thomas Lough Woods on November 24, 1963. He survives of the home. She was a kindergarten teacher until staying...
kq2.com
Billy D. Cole
Billy D. Cole, 87, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away surrounded by family on October 18, 2022. He was born on March 2, 1935 in Amazonia, Missouri, the only child of the late June and Lavear Cole. On May 27, 1955, he married the love of his life, Joy Taylor.
kq2.com
Dorathea Polsky
Dorathea Polsky, 98, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022. She was born February 6, 1924 in Rockford, Illinois to Charles and Ruth (Levin) Pinko. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Milwaukee. Dorathea married Simon Polsky on September 6, 1953. He...
kq2.com
Jacklyn Dee Laffargue
Jacklyn “Jackie” Laffargue, 85 of St. Joseph, MO passed away Friday, October 21, 2022. Jackie was surrounded by her loved ones. She is once again with the love of her life, Pierre Laffargue. Jackie was the type of person who treated you like family the moment she met you. She enjoyed watching game shows, sudoku, going to church, and seeing all her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she always had a treat ready for them when they came to visit.
kq2.com
Laquita Marie (Coulthard) Grinstead
Laquita Marie (Coulthard) Grinstead, 88, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was born January 15, 1934 in Grand River, Iowa to John and Velma (Straight) Coulthard. Laquita married Carlyle Gene Grinstead on May 22, 1952. He preceded her in death on March 5, 1998. She adored...
kq2.com
Harris Lingerfelt
Harris Lingerfelt, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. He was born May 29, 1940 in Lawndale, North Carolina to Lenard and Inez (Ledford) Lingerfelt. Harris married Judy Schnebly-Pulliam on December 31, 1961. She survives of the home. He was a barber for 45 years, first for...
kq2.com
Daniel Nathan Sharp
Daniel “Dan” Nathan Sharp, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born March 4, 1936, to William and Lucile (Dome) Sharp in Basin, Wyoming. Daniel graduated from Albion College in Albion, Michigan. He was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He served...
kq2.com
Sandra (Barnett) Cruse
Sandra (Barnett) Cruse, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. She was born April 11, 1946 in St. Joseph to Fred Barnett, Sr. and Arletha (Corbin) Barnett. She was a Head Start/Pre-Kindergarten teacher in St. Joseph for 35-plus years. Sandra enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and...
kq2.com
Fred W. Grothe
Fred W. Grothe, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022. He was born February 10, 1937 in Norfolk, Nebraska to Frederick C. and Delora (Flemming) Grothe. He graduated from Sutton, Nebraska, High School and worked on a farm before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He served his country for four years as an electrician.
kq2.com
A.C. "Pete" Hockaday
A.C. “Pete” Hockaday, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. On June 17, 1933 he was born to Hazel Lee Belcher in Wichita, Kansas. He married Erma Jean Mace on July 21, 1951. She preceded him in death on February 1, 2019. Pete was a...
kq2.com
Tony Winchester
Tony Winchester 69, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in St. Joseph. He was born September 29, 1953 in Bryson City, NC, son of Pauline and Laban Winchester. Tony was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include: his sister, Linda Crossetti of St Joseph, and nephew, Laban Howard.
kq2.com
Anna Carrol Thompson
Anna Carrol Thompson, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. She was born December 14, 1934 in Stanberry, Missouri to Sylvester and Lena (Mozingo) Puckett. Anna married Ivan Wayne Thompson on May 14, 1951. He preceded her in death on December 15, 2003. She worked as a...
kq2.com
Malone "Mo" Hendrix
Malone “Mo” Hendrix, 24, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022. On December 15, 1997 he was born to Christopher and Michelle (Loyd) Hendrix in St. Joseph, Missouri. If you knew Mo, then you know he never kept still. He loved spending time with his kids,...
kq2.com
Betty June Blakely
Betty June Blakely 77, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care. She was born February 9, 1945 in St. Joseph, daughter of Evelyn and David Cox. Betty raised Parrots for many years. She also enjoyed sewing. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, David J. Blakely, her longtime companion, George Hogan, her parents, brothers, David Cox and Dexter Cox, and sisters, Sudie Perman and Carol Archer. Survivors include: son, Eric Oliver of St. Joseph, sisters, Evelyn Muse and Shirley Simmons of St. Joseph, 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
kq2.com
William "Bill" Huff
William “Bill” Huff, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022. He was born July 1, 1951 in St. Joseph and graduated from Benton High School in 1970. Bill married Sandra Madinger in 1979. They shared 43 years together. She survives of the home. He worked...
