Jacklyn “Jackie” Laffargue, 85 of St. Joseph, MO passed away Friday, October 21, 2022. Jackie was surrounded by her loved ones. She is once again with the love of her life, Pierre Laffargue. Jackie was the type of person who treated you like family the moment she met you. She enjoyed watching game shows, sudoku, going to church, and seeing all her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she always had a treat ready for them when they came to visit.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO