Victor, MT

Newstalk KGVO

Montana Grizzly Football Falls in Overtime, Stung by Hornets

When you looked at the 2022 schedule, you just knew that there was a disturbing imbalance in the level of competition. The Montana Grizzly football team got a taste of that next level, a woeful effort in a 30-23 loss to Idaho one week ago. This time, the nation's second-ranked team, Sacramento State, was waiting for a night time battle with the Griz.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Missoula Sentinel defense rises up in win over Butte

MISSOULA – The Butte Bulldogs traveled to rainy Missoula on Friday to take on the Sentinel Spartans. Sentinel stopped Butte on a quartet of fourth-down conversion attempts in the second half that led to 21 points to give the Spartans a 49-21 win. The Spartans won the toss and...
BUTTE, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Missoula invites community to participate in public summit

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County JEDI Network is inviting community members to participate in an inaugural summit. "Be the Change: Resilience Through Equity," is an opportunity to build community resilience through equity-minded approaches to challenging problems. The summit is slated for next Thursday and Friday on the University...
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend

Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
montanakaimin.com

Defense attorneys subpoena entire guest list of frat party for rape case involving former UM student

Correction: The first survivor was allegedly assaulted at the defendant's dorm room in Knowles Hall. A previous version said the defendant was in the survivor's dorm room. Defense lawyers for a former University of Montana student accused of sexual intercourse without consent subpoenaed UM for the entire guest list of Sigma Alpha Epsilon’s 2021 Halloween party, according to a motion filed in Missoula County District Court on Oct. 10.
MISSOULA, MT

