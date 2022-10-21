Read full article on original website
Montana Grizzly Football Falls in Overtime, Stung by Hornets
When you looked at the 2022 schedule, you just knew that there was a disturbing imbalance in the level of competition. The Montana Grizzly football team got a taste of that next level, a woeful effort in a 30-23 loss to Idaho one week ago. This time, the nation's second-ranked team, Sacramento State, was waiting for a night time battle with the Griz.
406mtsports.com
Missoula Sentinel defense rises up in win over Butte
MISSOULA – The Butte Bulldogs traveled to rainy Missoula on Friday to take on the Sentinel Spartans. Sentinel stopped Butte on a quartet of fourth-down conversion attempts in the second half that led to 21 points to give the Spartans a 49-21 win. The Spartans won the toss and...
montanasports.com
Class A roundup: Huge rushing output lifts No. 1 Hamilton over No. 4 Columbia Falls
COLUMBIA FALLS — Lucas Lant rushed for two third-quarter touchdowns and No. 1 Hamilton finished its regular-season schedule undefeated with a 23-7 victory over No. 4 Columbia Falls. Lant scored twice on 1-yard runs in the third as the Broncs, the defending Class A state champions, opened up a...
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Al's Sporting Goods aquires all Bob Ward & Sons locations
Al’s Sporting Goods announced the acquisition of Bob Ward & Sons and will take over operations of all five Bob Ward & Sons in Montana located in Missoula, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, and Hamilton.
NBCMontana
Missoula invites community to participate in public summit
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County JEDI Network is inviting community members to participate in an inaugural summit. "Be the Change: Resilience Through Equity," is an opportunity to build community resilience through equity-minded approaches to challenging problems. The summit is slated for next Thursday and Friday on the University...
Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Fairfield Sun Times
Big Sky Rail Authority looks to restore Hiawatha rail back into Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Many of you may remember the North Coast Hiawatha rail, which used to run into Missoula allowing people to travel in Montana and was shut down in 1979. Some groups, like the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority, are now pushing to bring it back. One of the...
On The Move? Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states to move to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them. According to Move Buddha, every city...
Study approved to convert Bitterroot branch railroad bridge to bike, ped use
The Missoula Redevelopment Agency on Thursday approved a $341,000 contract with HDR to study the bridge, consider its structural integrity and present a number of conceptual renderings.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 950 Cases, Three New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 313,809 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 950 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,122 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,599,881 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 576,217...
Missoula Justice of the Peace Candidates Clash on Talk Back
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Running for reelection, Missoula Justice of the Peace Alex Beal appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show this week to take calls from listeners. Beal began by describing the role of a Justice of the Peace. “The process of running for judge is a whole...
montanakaimin.com
Defense attorneys subpoena entire guest list of frat party for rape case involving former UM student
Correction: The first survivor was allegedly assaulted at the defendant's dorm room in Knowles Hall. A previous version said the defendant was in the survivor's dorm room. Defense lawyers for a former University of Montana student accused of sexual intercourse without consent subpoenaed UM for the entire guest list of Sigma Alpha Epsilon’s 2021 Halloween party, according to a motion filed in Missoula County District Court on Oct. 10.
montanarightnow.com
Student arrested after allegedly being armed with a gun outside Sentinel High School
MISSOULA, Mont. - A juvenile is in custody after being located outside of Sentinel High School armed with a weapon on Tuesday October 18, 2022. The School Resource Officer (SRO) was provided information that a student may be in the vicinity of Sentinel High School campus armed with a weapon.
Site work on Scott Street housing project set to begin
Work to lay the infrastructure needed to support a 9-acre housing project off Scott Street is set to begin this winter under a contract approved Thursday by the Missoula Redevelopment Agency.
