Read full article on original website
Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Oct. 24
Officer initiated activity at N Norma St, Ridgecrest. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok. Officer initiated activity at Cerro Coso Community College, S College Heights Bl, Ridgecrest. . Disposition:. Checks Ok. 02:14 TRAFFIC STOP 2210240003. Officer initiated activity at N Norma St, Ridgecrest. . Disposition: Warning (Cite/Verbal). 02:45 TRAFFIC STOP...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Victory Baptist Church bids fond farewell to Pastor Benjamin Thomas
Pastor E. Benjamin Thomas, III and his wife, Lady Brenda Thomas will be retiring from the position of Senior Pastor, at Victory Baptist Church, Ridgecrest. They have faithfully served the church for 30 years. They are not retiring from ministry, but will continue to serve God as they enter a new season and their next assignment of faith, effective Nov. 1.
Comments / 0