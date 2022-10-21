Pastor E. Benjamin Thomas, III and his wife, Lady Brenda Thomas will be retiring from the position of Senior Pastor, at Victory Baptist Church, Ridgecrest. They have faithfully served the church for 30 years. They are not retiring from ministry, but will continue to serve God as they enter a new season and their next assignment of faith, effective Nov. 1.

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO