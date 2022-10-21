TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - SAME (So All May Eat) Café has announced it’s opening it’s second location inside the Main Library in Toledo next week. A ribbon cutting celebration will take place on Nov. 4 at 10:30 a.m. on the main level of the Main Library. This will be SAME Café's second overall location and first outside of Denver, Colorado.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO