FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
13abc.com
Building Better Schools: Notre Dame Academy celebrates major donation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Notre Dame Academy is preparing its students for the medical field, and a massive donation just made that goal more attainable. The college prep school just received a state-of-the-art 3-D Anatomy Table. The science department described the table as a digital cadaver that’s bringing textbook lessons...
13abc.com
Local organization offers free tutoring, homework help for students in three area districts
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Test results show the pandemic caused historic learning setbacks for American children. National test results show just how much the pandemic has impacted them. Specifically, 4th and 8th graders. According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, math scores saw their largest decreases ever. Reading scores...
13abc.com
City of Toledo holds open house for Schneider Park Revitalization Project
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo Division of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Services is giving locals a sneak peek at the plans to redesign and renovate Schneider Park. The open house will take place on Wednesday at 5 p.m. inside the Heatherdowns Branch Library located on 3265 Glanzman Rd.
13abc.com
Candidates Night to be held in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Community Coalition and the Black & Brown Unity Coalition are holding a Candidates Night on Wednesday. According to organizers, the event will take place on Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Warren AME Church located at 915 Collingwood Blvd. The candidates...
13abc.com
BGSU announces plans to name new director of athletics
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University will name its 15th director of athletics on Tuesday. According to BGSU officials, President Rodney K. Rogers will introduce the new director during a live event at 10:30 a.m. in the Stroh Center. The university will also provide a live stream...
13abc.com
Using signs of positivity to counter controversial sign
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Using positivity to counter something with a very negative message. Members of a Toledo mental health recovery center decided they’d take a stand against a sign sitting outside their front door. If you drive by the Thomas M. Wernert Center on Woodruff by Ashland near...
13abc.com
Blind Culver's Worker Inspires Inclusivity
13abc's Ethan Watts heads down to Tiffin where the folks at Riehm Farm introduce him to their homemade gourd-thrower. 13abc's Delaney Ruth finds out how House of Him is unique.
13abc.com
Ohio Right to Life issues letter against proposed Bowling Green City Council ordinance
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City Council has proposed an ordinance that would expand its anti-discrimination ordinance. It would protect people who are breastfeeding, using fertility treatments, hormone treatments, and those who have had abortions. But Ohio Right to Life has now issued a letter to city council...
13abc.com
Nan Whaley to come to Toledo as part of The Debates Ohio Deserves Tour
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nan Whaley will be in Toledo on Monday as part of The Debates Ohio Deserves Tour. The Debates Ohio Deserves, which was announced by the Whaley/Stephens campaign, is a series of forums to take place before Election Day. Gubernatorial candidate Whaley will be at the Walbridge...
13abc.com
SAME Café announces opening of new location inside Main Library
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - SAME (So All May Eat) Café has announced it’s opening it’s second location inside the Main Library in Toledo next week. A ribbon cutting celebration will take place on Nov. 4 at 10:30 a.m. on the main level of the Main Library. This will be SAME Café's second overall location and first outside of Denver, Colorado.
13abc.com
TPS Nurse seeing less kids with COVID
13abc's Ethan Watts heads down to Tiffin where the folks at Riehm Farm introduce him to their homemade gourd-thrower. 13abc's Delaney Ruth finds out how House of Him is unique.
13abc.com
Local program provides free tutoring to about 150 kids every week
One last day of warmth, before the rain and fall chill roll back in. Dan Smith...
13abc.com
Community leaders assemble to combat gun violence in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Community leaders assembled Monday to hold a press conference to combat gun violence in Toledo. The press conference was held on Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church located at 4855 W. Central Ave. Organizers say over the last few months, and particularly...
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces rebate for electric lawn mowers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Division of Environmental Services announced its Electric Lawn Mower Rebate program for county residents. The program is offering a $100 rebate gift card for residents who scrap their old gas-powered lawn mowers and purchase a new battery-powered electric lawn mower. Registration...
13abc.com
Toledo City Council to take up medical debt relief measure in November
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo City Council member spearheading a measure to help eliminate some medical debt for residents is holding the legislation until next month. It’s the second time this month the legislation has been pushed back. Councilwoman Michele Grim, who is running to represent Ohio’s 43rd...
13abc.com
TARTA offering fare-free rides on Election Day
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TARTA, TARPS paratransit services, and Call-A-Ride services will be free all day on Tuesday, November 8, as part of the Voter Ready With TARTA campaign. TARTA customers can find which bus can get them to their polling place at tarta.com/news/voteready. Customers can also use tarta.com/routes to...
13abc.com
Perrysburg hosts adult Halloween event
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -Downtown Perrysburg, Inc. is hosting A Night of Hocus Pocus on Saturday. The Halloween bash will take place from 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Schaller Building located on 130 W. Indiana Avenue. The adult-only event will begin with the lighting of a black flame candle and...
13abc.com
Amphitheater debate continues as Waterville council postpones vote
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Waterville City Council will continue its discussion on the proposed amphitheater after the councilmembers did not reach a vote during its public hearing on Monday. Although no decision was made, council members did hear from locals who were referred to as “witnesses”. Among those who commented...
13abc.com
Children’s Wonderland returns to Sylvania this December
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Children’s Wonderland is retuning to Sylvania this December. The event will take place at Sylvania Tam-O-Shanter, located at 7060 W. Sylvania Ave from Dec. 9 through Dec. 24. It will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 24.
13abc.com
Ottawa County back to drawing board on green energy discussions
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Ottawa County officials have been looking to make a decision on blocking wind and solar facilities in the county. That process is starting over now after officials received a revised map from Carroll Township. The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners were scheduled to discuss a...
