Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Building Better Schools: Notre Dame Academy celebrates major donation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Notre Dame Academy is preparing its students for the medical field, and a massive donation just made that goal more attainable. The college prep school just received a state-of-the-art 3-D Anatomy Table. The science department described the table as a digital cadaver that’s bringing textbook lessons...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo holds open house for Schneider Park Revitalization Project

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo Division of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Services is giving locals a sneak peek at the plans to redesign and renovate Schneider Park. The open house will take place on Wednesday at 5 p.m. inside the Heatherdowns Branch Library located on 3265 Glanzman Rd.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Candidates Night to be held in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Community Coalition and the Black & Brown Unity Coalition are holding a Candidates Night on Wednesday. According to organizers, the event will take place on Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Warren AME Church located at 915 Collingwood Blvd. The candidates...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

BGSU announces plans to name new director of athletics

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University will name its 15th director of athletics on Tuesday. According to BGSU officials, President Rodney K. Rogers will introduce the new director during a live event at 10:30 a.m. in the Stroh Center. The university will also provide a live stream...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Using signs of positivity to counter controversial sign

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Using positivity to counter something with a very negative message. Members of a Toledo mental health recovery center decided they’d take a stand against a sign sitting outside their front door. If you drive by the Thomas M. Wernert Center on Woodruff by Ashland near...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Blind Culver's Worker Inspires Inclusivity

13abc's Ethan Watts heads down to Tiffin where the folks at Riehm Farm introduce him to their homemade gourd-thrower. 13abc's Delaney Ruth finds out how House of Him is unique.
TIFFIN, OH
13abc.com

Nan Whaley to come to Toledo as part of The Debates Ohio Deserves Tour

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nan Whaley will be in Toledo on Monday as part of The Debates Ohio Deserves Tour. The Debates Ohio Deserves, which was announced by the Whaley/Stephens campaign, is a series of forums to take place before Election Day. Gubernatorial candidate Whaley will be at the Walbridge...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

SAME Café announces opening of new location inside Main Library

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - SAME (So All May Eat) Café has announced it’s opening it’s second location inside the Main Library in Toledo next week. A ribbon cutting celebration will take place on Nov. 4 at 10:30 a.m. on the main level of the Main Library. This will be SAME Café's second overall location and first outside of Denver, Colorado.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPS Nurse seeing less kids with COVID


TIFFIN, OH
13abc.com

Local program provides free tutoring to about 150 kids every week

One last day of warmth, before the rain and fall chill roll back in. Dan Smith...
TIFFIN, OH
13abc.com

Community leaders assemble to combat gun violence in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Community leaders assembled Monday to hold a press conference to combat gun violence in Toledo. The press conference was held on Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church located at 4855 W. Central Ave. Organizers say over the last few months, and particularly...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces rebate for electric lawn mowers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Division of Environmental Services announced its Electric Lawn Mower Rebate program for county residents. The program is offering a $100 rebate gift card for residents who scrap their old gas-powered lawn mowers and purchase a new battery-powered electric lawn mower. Registration...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo City Council to take up medical debt relief measure in November

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo City Council member spearheading a measure to help eliminate some medical debt for residents is holding the legislation until next month. It’s the second time this month the legislation has been pushed back. Councilwoman Michele Grim, who is running to represent Ohio’s 43rd...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TARTA offering fare-free rides on Election Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TARTA, TARPS paratransit services, and Call-A-Ride services will be free all day on Tuesday, November 8, as part of the Voter Ready With TARTA campaign. TARTA customers can find which bus can get them to their polling place at tarta.com/news/voteready. Customers can also use tarta.com/routes to...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Perrysburg hosts adult Halloween event

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -Downtown Perrysburg, Inc. is hosting A Night of Hocus Pocus on Saturday. The Halloween bash will take place from 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Schaller Building located on 130 W. Indiana Avenue. The adult-only event will begin with the lighting of a black flame candle and...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Amphitheater debate continues as Waterville council postpones vote

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Waterville City Council will continue its discussion on the proposed amphitheater after the councilmembers did not reach a vote during its public hearing on Monday. Although no decision was made, council members did hear from locals who were referred to as “witnesses”. Among those who commented...
WATERVILLE, OH
13abc.com

Children’s Wonderland returns to Sylvania this December

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Children’s Wonderland is retuning to Sylvania this December. The event will take place at Sylvania Tam-O-Shanter, located at 7060 W. Sylvania Ave from Dec. 9 through Dec. 24. It will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 24.
SYLVANIA, OH
13abc.com

Ottawa County back to drawing board on green energy discussions

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Ottawa County officials have been looking to make a decision on blocking wind and solar facilities in the county. That process is starting over now after officials received a revised map from Carroll Township. The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners were scheduled to discuss a...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH

