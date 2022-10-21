ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Medina’s holiday events are right around the corner

MEDINA, Ohio -- With the holidays rapidly approaching, Mayor Dennis Hanwell took some time at the recent City Council meeting to discuss upcoming festive events. “Feeding Medina County is having the eighth annual Turkey Drive to support families in need of help for the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Hanwell. “They’re accepting donations of turkeys, as well as cash, if anybody is interested in helping out with that.”
No tricks in this treat of an Avon Lake Halloween home

AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Gayle Bartos-Pool is known as a Christmas collector with a huge number of elegant items from locations far and wide, though most she has made herself. But she doesn’t ignore Halloween. Visiting Bartos-Pool’s home in Avon Lake during October is another experience in how a...
75 Little Free Libraries adopted across Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two out of every three low-income families don’t own a single children’s book. To give every child access to reading material, Krylon spray paints, a division of Sherwin Williams; CleveHome Ohio, which supports previously incarcerated individuals return to everyday life; and the Cleveland chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women have adopted Little Free Libraries across Northeast Ohio to assure they are always in good repair.
Farmer Jones Farm Market Hosts a Harvest Festival

Sat 10/29 @ 9AM-3PM Farmer Jones Farm Market at The Chef’s Garden in Huron is another way of making their specialty produce, which they’ve been growing for chefs around the country for years, available to people in northeast Ohio who crave homegrown and fresh. Harvest Festival. Home chefs...
Maumee Antique Mall Showcases History, Vintage Items

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — For years, the Maumee Antique Mall has been a fixture on Reynolds Road. Opened in 2004, the building was originally purchased by owner Bob Mix to expand the parking for the Maumee Sportsmall, but the space had great potential, and soon, more than 200 booths and showcases full of antiques, vintage items and modern finds filled the nearly 110,000-square-foot space.
And the beat goes on: Whit & Whimsey

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- This will be pretty brief for me, folks, but didn’t want you to miss some important events. I’ve just had a hiccup in the health department and should be just fine in a couple of days. Are you ELECTRIC: Do you play electric guitar? Are...
BRUNSWICK, OH
