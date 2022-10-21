Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Drive-thru light show returning to Lake Metroparks this holiday season
The Lake Metroparks Farmpark is once again hosting its Country Light Drive-thru this holiday season.
Medina’s holiday events are right around the corner
MEDINA, Ohio -- With the holidays rapidly approaching, Mayor Dennis Hanwell took some time at the recent City Council meeting to discuss upcoming festive events. “Feeding Medina County is having the eighth annual Turkey Drive to support families in need of help for the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Hanwell. “They’re accepting donations of turkeys, as well as cash, if anybody is interested in helping out with that.”
No tricks in this treat of an Avon Lake Halloween home
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Gayle Bartos-Pool is known as a Christmas collector with a huge number of elegant items from locations far and wide, though most she has made herself. But she doesn’t ignore Halloween. Visiting Bartos-Pool’s home in Avon Lake during October is another experience in how a...
75 Little Free Libraries adopted across Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two out of every three low-income families don’t own a single children’s book. To give every child access to reading material, Krylon spray paints, a division of Sherwin Williams; CleveHome Ohio, which supports previously incarcerated individuals return to everyday life; and the Cleveland chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women have adopted Little Free Libraries across Northeast Ohio to assure they are always in good repair.
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Medina’s Life’s Treasures Thrift Shop
MEDINA, Ohio -- Believe it or not, Christmas is just around the corner. And the Christmas Treasures shop at 317 S. Court St. in Medina is already decked out in holiday splendor. Collectors of Christmas décor will find dozens of articles to beautify their homes, both inside and out, in...
Be on the lookout -- it’s that spooky time of year: Sun Postings
PARMA, Ohio -- In case you couldn’t tell by all the spooky decorations, pumpkins and other holiday trappings, Halloween is just around the corner -- literally. Trick-or-treaters will be taking to the streets from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday (Oct. 31) in Parma, Parma Heights, Brooklyn, Independence and Seven Hills.
coolcleveland.com
Farmer Jones Farm Market Hosts a Harvest Festival
Sat 10/29 @ 9AM-3PM Farmer Jones Farm Market at The Chef’s Garden in Huron is another way of making their specialty produce, which they’ve been growing for chefs around the country for years, available to people in northeast Ohio who crave homegrown and fresh. Harvest Festival. Home chefs...
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Antique Mall Showcases History, Vintage Items
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — For years, the Maumee Antique Mall has been a fixture on Reynolds Road. Opened in 2004, the building was originally purchased by owner Bob Mix to expand the parking for the Maumee Sportsmall, but the space had great potential, and soon, more than 200 booths and showcases full of antiques, vintage items and modern finds filled the nearly 110,000-square-foot space.
Eleanor Buchla, pioneer of modern dance, to be celebrated in Cleveland Arts Prize Past Masters events
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the 1920s, Europe was being roiled by revolutionary forms of artistic expression in literature, music, painting and dance. In America, modern dance began to make itself known with performances by such pioneers as Isadora Duncan and Martha Graham. In Cleveland in 1931, it took a courageous...
North Royalton Historical Society to track down origins of hundreds of city street names
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- Edgerton Road in North Royalton was named after the Edgerton family. Sardis Edgerton was one of the city’s first property owners and Lester Edgerton was a longtime mayor. The North Royalton Historical Society is now trying to determine how hundreds of other streets in town...
Parma’s Crochet Kitty schedules purr-friendly Meowlloween event for Oct. 28
PARMA, Ohio -- Fresh from her trip to CatCon (just think ComicCon but for cat lovers), Crochet Kitty owner Abbie Swisher continues to be amazed at how far her handmade cat toy company has grown over the last decade and a half. “We just keep adding to our line and...
Rockin’ the RV life: 2 years on the road for the Kinzbachs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jeff and Patti Kinzbach are celebrating their second year of living and traveling in their motorhome. “It is hard for us to believe how fast time goes by,” Jeff said. “But we have seen a lot and experienced a lot. This podcast reflects that.”
FOX 8’s winter weather outlook is coming
Winter is coming, but will it be a harsh one or mild?
Why are warm fall days now called second summer, rather than ‘Indian summer?’
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Northeast Ohio is in the middle of a warm spell following our first snow last week, a phenomenon we call second summer. However, this weather was once commonly known as “Indian summer.” Is there a difference between the two terms?. Not really. It’s more about...
Once-forgotten Viktor Schreckengost sculpture to be reinstalled at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A once-forgotten sculpture by renowned Cleveland artist Viktor Schreckengost will be reinstalled at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, nearly 70 years after it was first put there and roughly three decades since it was removed. City Council on Monday signed off on the reinstallation costs for Schreckengost’s...
newsnet5
Leave your leaves behind: Why being a 'lazy gardener' can be great for your yard and garden
CLEVELAND — As the seasons change, most of us are trying to get in that last minute yard work before the snow arrives in Northeast Ohio. That can mean a lot of manual labor. However, experts say some of us have been doing it wrong all along, and leaving our leaves behind can actually protect your lawn and save you time and energy.
And the beat goes on: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- This will be pretty brief for me, folks, but didn’t want you to miss some important events. I’ve just had a hiccup in the health department and should be just fine in a couple of days. Are you ELECTRIC: Do you play electric guitar? Are...
Ranking meatball subs from 5 popular chain sub shops
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Whether you call it a sub, a hoagie, or a grinder, you just can’t beat a meatball sub sandwich. Google the meatball’s origins and you’ll get plenty of theories, but no true answer of where it came from. Perhaps pinpointing the exact origin of...
Strongsville auto repair shop to relocate from West 130th Street to Pearl Road
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An automotive repair shop that has been in business for about four years in Strongsville plans to relocate from the east-central part of town to the south end. Chieffalo’s Auto Repair, now at the northwest corner of Ohio 82 and West 130th Street, received permission in September...
Fire department celebrates 75 years of service: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- It is a banner year for the Olmsted Township Fire Department. The community is invited to sign a large banner in front of the local fire station celebrating its 75th anniversary. “Our sole commission is to serve the community,” Fire Chief Patrick Kelly said. “We appreciate...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 2