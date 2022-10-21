Read full article on original website
Too many missed opportunities cost Utah State dearly against Wyoming
The Utah State Aggies fell to the Wyoming Cowboys 28-14, despite having multiple opportunties to come away with the win.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football team sets record with 4 safeties in 1 game
Two of the top FCS programs in the country are meeting on Saturday. And to say it has been a wild game would be an understatement. No. 3 Montana State leads No. 5 Weber State 36-24 in the 3rd quarter. The score itself doesn’t accurately reflect what has been absolutely...
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: No. 3 Montana State 43, No. 5 Weber State 38
BOZEMAN — Special teams — the good, the bad and the ugly — played a huge role in a huge Big Sky Conference matchup on a wet and rainy Saturday. No. 3 Montana State gave up two touchdowns on returns, benefitted from an FCS record four safeties on errant punt snaps and yet nearly blew a 19-point lead in the second half. But QB Tommy Mellott shined as MSU defeated No. 5 Weber State 43-38 in just the second top-five matchup in the recorded history of Bobcat Stadium.
Sporting News
Weber State gives up four safeties to Montana State on four separate bad punt snaps
Weber State and Montana State were the subject of one of the weirdest games in college football, regardless of division. Third-ranked Wildcats went on the road to take on the fifth-ranked Bobcats in a massive game out of the Big Sky Conference. Apart from the implications from this meeting of top-five FCS teams, one thing stands out:
ksl.com
Mountain Crest finishes season with 13-straight shutouts to repeat as 4A champs
HERRIMAN — Mountain Crest girls soccer head coach Justin Beus seemed relieved to finally be able to talk about the streak. On Saturday, the Mustangs defeated Snow Canyon 3-0 in the 4A state championship game at Zions Bank Stadium to finish the season with 13-straight shutouts and to repeat as state champs.
cachevalleydaily.com
Former Aggie hired as VP of public policy for Utah Farm Bureau
SANDY – A former Hyde Park resident and Utah State University graduate Terry Camp was recently hired as Vice President of Public Policy for the Utah Farm Bureau Federation (UFBF). “I am excited to be working here at the Utah Farm Bureau, where I can help implement policy that...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunter Shoots Himself While Trying To “Kick Grizzly” Off Of Him; Life-Flighted To Utah
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An Evanston man accidentally shot himself on Friday evening while trying to escape a grizzly in the Sawtooth Mountains, according to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Bingham, spokesman for the agency, told Cowboy State Daily that the hunter, Lee...
kvnutalk
A leader we can trust – Cache Valley Daily
We need leaders who work together to resolve the problems and challenges that we face. The County Executive has a duty to work with the County Council and must work within the laws established by Cache County and the State of Utah. The County Executive and the County Council don’t...
kslnewsradio.com
Mark Pozzuoli, Kaysville Junior High School
“This individual goes above and beyond to mentor his science students both present and former. He promotes a sense of trust, honesty and encourages everyone he contacts to do their best. His dedication to his family is beyond reproach. His tireless devotion to his father is truly commendable. He is always there to take care of his dad’s medical needs.”
Silver Alert issued for Millcreek 78-year-old recently seen in Weber County
Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing elderly woman from the Salt Lake area who has also been seen recently in Weber County.
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23
What was a Winter Storm Watch has now been raised to a Winter Storm Warning.
East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm
East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
Skull found in Southeast Idaho identified more than 30 years after it was found
In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim 400-500 yards away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. Tina Anderson, 12, and Patricia Campbell, 15, were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration. This unknown skull was initially identified as a third victim, possibly of mixed-race descent according to experts in...
Atlas Obscura
The Strange, Awful Truth Behind Utah’s Eerie Stone Cross
For decades a crudely constructed, 20-foot-tall cement and stone cross stood in a hollow on the northern outskirts of Kaysville, Utah. Marked with a large letter K in the center, the cross was known to locals as Kay’s Cross. It couldn’t be seen from any road and was on private property, undeveloped except for a few footpaths that meandered deep into the woods. Its secluded location, unknown origins, and proximity to the Kaysville Cemetery made Kay’s Cross a fixture of urban legend.
Utah man sentenced to prison for pouring gasoline on woman, lighting her on fire
A Utah man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Wednesday for pouring gasoline on a woman, lighting her on fire then hiding in a hole, according to court documents.
Gephardt Daily
New info released after combat jet crashes, burns at Hill Air Force Base; pilot of F-35A Lighting II ejects safely
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators at Hill Air Force Base are asking for the public’s help as they try to determine the cause of Wednesday night’s crash of an F-35A Lightning II jet fighter, considered the most sophisticated type of combat aircraft in the U.S. arsenal.
kvnutalk
Salt Lake man arrested for attempting to kidnap Logan woman – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 29-year-old Salt Lake City man is being held in jail, accused of kidnapping a Logan woman and holding her against her will. Tony Ngoy Bokomba was booked into the Cache County Jail Tuesday, after law enforcement tracked him and the alleged victim to a Nibley park.
KSLTV
Vehicle goes into canal after crash in Tremonton
TREMONTON, Utah — A pickup truck ended up in a canal in Box Elder County Thursday morning following a two-car crash. The incident happened at 1600 E. Main Street in Tremonton at approximately 7:01 a.m. Sgt. Austin Bowcutt with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said one vehicle ran...
kvnutalk
Logan man sentenced to more jail time for attempted kidnapping near Logan High School – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 34-year-old Logan man has been sentenced to more jail time for trying to kidnap a woman last March near Logan High School. Carlos Cisneros-Diaz was ordered to serve five more months in jail after previously claiming the case was a case of mistaken identity. Cisneros-Diaz was...
kvnutalk
North Logan woman given maximum prison sentence for abusing young boy – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 32-year-old North Logan woman is headed to prison after being convicted of beating a child repeatedly. Kassie Angel Tolman cried and wiped tears from her eyes, while being ordered to serve one-to-15-years in prison. Tolman was sentenced Monday afternoon in 1st District Court. She was found...
