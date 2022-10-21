Read full article on original website
Halloween Movies For The Halloween Spirit
With Halloween around the corner, you might be wondering how to get into the holiday spirit. If blown-up ghost and pumpkin carvings aren’t cutting it, then dive in deep and indulge yourself in some of the best Halloween movies of the 90’s. From feel-good Disney movies to total classics, this list is sure to get you into the holiday mood.
'Halloween Ends': How to Stream All 13 Michael Myers Movies
The story of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode may be ending on Friday, Oct. 14 with the release of Halloween Ends, but the saga of The Boogeyman will continue throughout the decades in the Halloween franchise, and thanks to the streaming era, watching all 12, soon to be 13, films is easier than ever. Not only is October the perfect time to binge the complete Halloween franchise given that it is regarded as one of the most iconic slashers, but with the upcoming premiere of Halloween Ends, there's no better time than now to binge-watch the first 12 films of the franchise to prepare for the third and final installment of director David Gordon Green's slasher trilogy.
Halloween Ends: The Surprising Stephen King Vibes We Felt During Michael Myers’ Conclusion
Halloween Ends is surprisingly reminiscent of one of Stephen King's greatest novels.
Over 20 Netflix Halloween Movies Rated From Best to Worst
The streaming service has a broad array of different horror films that would be great to mark the spooky celebration with.
New Halloween Movie Tops Netflix Charts
Just one look at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list and you can tell that Halloween is just around the corner. The daily updating list shows the most popular films on all of Netflix, and the current lineup is full of fun horror-adjacent titles. From a live-action Scooby-Doo to a retelling of a classic monster tale, Netflix subscribers are clearly gravitating towards the steamer's spooky selections. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that a new Netflix original set on Halloween has taken the top spot on the charts.
Why I Really Do Hope Halloween Ends Is The Last We See Of Michael Myers
Will Michael Myers come back after Halloween Ends? Honestly, can we not do that?
11 Best New Movies on Netflix: October 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch
It’s no trick that Netflix is treating everyone with some seriously sweet films and specials all October long to carry us through the Halloween season. This month, Netflix is welcoming in a whole array of terrific titles that will do everything from take your breath away with immersive action and drama to raise your pulse with their spine tingling seasonal programming, and more. Whether you’re looking for something otherworldly, informative, or romantic, Netflix has got you covered. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this October.
Can We All Just Admit That ‘Friday the 13th’ Is the Best Slasher Franchise?
In the mighty sea of film, countless sub-genres have chopped and screwed the capital "G" genres into smaller, more specific territories. Within the history of horror, the terrain has been divided up into monster movies, zombie movies, paranormal movies, and many more. Perhaps the trashiest and most fun of all is the slasher subgenre, movies that are typically made on the cheap with villains that the audience roots for, not to mention mountainous body counts. Sure, there are genuinely great movies that are slashers like Halloween and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but most of the time they're B-rate trash - trash that we love. And in the wake of a hit slasher movie, a whole slew of sequels will come to follow. There are too many to count, but the key franchises all hit with a bang and have been with us ever since. These nightmares come in the shape of Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Scream, and best of all, Friday the 13th.
‘Halloween Ends’ Fails to Pass the Final Girl Baton
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Halloween Ends. Proceed with caution. The Halloween franchise’s Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is, without question, one of the most famous Final Girls in the history of horror cinema. An archetype first identified by author and academic Carol J. Clover, a Final Girl is, as the name suggests, the last remaining female survivor after a monstrous serial killer murders the rest of a slasher movie’s cast of characters. The Final Girl recognizes the horrific power of the killer, shifts from passivity to activity, and uses the weapons of the killer’s arsenal (usually items that stab) to defeat him. Laurie Strode is one of the earliest examples of the Final Girl character type, and her influence is present throughout the history of the slasher canon.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
Netflix Turns 25: 10 Best Netflix Original Horror Movies, According to IMDb
Horror fans in search of spooky season viewing will find a lot on offer on Netflix, including classics like Friday the 13th, The Last House on the Left, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (in certain regions). However, Netflix's collection of original horrors also has some gems worth checking out. These range from monster movies and Stephen King adaptations to psychological thrillers and comedy horrors.
Halloween Ends Director Teases His "Dead Serious" The Exorcist Sequel
Halloween Ends was released last week and marked the final movie in David Gordon Green's trilogy. However, it won't be the last time the director tackles an iconic horror franchise. The Exorcist is now getting its own legacy sequel from Green, and it's going to feature the return of the original film's Ellen Burstyn. While Jamie Lee Curtis came back multiple times for Halloween sequels, some actors prefer the "one and done" approach. Back in 1973, The Exorcist starred Linda Blair as Regan MacNeil, Max von Sydow as Father Lankester Merrin, and Burstyn as Chris MacNeil. While Blair and von Sydow returned in 1977 for Exorcist II: The Heretic, Burstyn chose not to come back. During a recent interview with The Wrap, Green talked about what fans can expect from his next trilogy.
Stephen King reveals the new horror movie he "wishes" he had written
Stephen King has praised new horror movie Fall and says that he wishes he'd written it himself. "FALL (Amazon Prime, maybe others): Tight, terrific, and very, very scary. Reminded me a bit of DUEL. Wish I'd written it," King tweeted (opens in new tab). The survival thriller follows two adrenaline...
Bloodthirsty horror fans desperate to see more from an acclaimed Netflix slasher franchise
It’s been over a year since Netflix released the horror film trilogy Fear Street. Beginning on July 2, 2021 with Fear Street Part One: 1994, Netflix would unveil sequels across a three-week event. Directed by Leigh Janiak and based on the novels of the same name by R. L. Stine, the Fear Street trilogy spans decades from 1994 — when Nelson Mandela became South African President — to 1666, the era of the infamous witch trials. Both their inhabitants and lifestyles are polar opposites in the neighboring towns of Sunnyvale and Shadyside; the former is known to be safe and extravagant, whereas the latter is destitute of resources and has been dubbed the “murder capital” of the United States.
Surprising Horror Movie Taking Over Netflix Top 10
It's the spooky season which means that people are around the world are looking for new horror movies to enjoy on their streaming platforms, but even with that in mind it makes very little sense why 2014's Dracula Untold would be holding its own on the Netflix Top 10. Eight years old as of this writing, and sitting at a dreadful 25% on Rotten Tomatoes, the Legendary Pictures reboot of Bram Stoker's vampire was a decent hit at the box office when it debuted but largely found itself forgotten to time. Despite that it has been hovering near the top of the Netflix Top 10 for almost a week.
A new horror flick impresses Stephen King with how much it manages to gross him out
Stephen King has pretty much been labeled the king of horror, with adaptations of his soul-chilling novels outranking many films in the genre. But every now and then, there comes a jewel that manages to compete with King’s ability to give us long-lasting nightmares. The latest name to join this list is Damien Leone’s horrifyingly gory Terrifier 2, which is everything horror fans can talk about of late, including King himself.
The Conjuring 4 moving ahead with returning writer
Everyone’s favourite horror movie series, The Conjuring, is getting its next instalment with The Conjuring 4. The new horror thriller movie has officially found its writer, who is returning to the series after working on previous entries. The Conjuring movies are renowned for their blend of jump scares and...
Horror historians relive the film which inspired Stephen King’s best ever
It’s hard to imagine a world of horror not shaped in some way by the lord of horror Stephen King, with his influence felt all over the genre today. But inspiration doesn’t exist in a vaccum, and the film which influenced King is currently getting a renaissance. Released...
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities ‘Lot 36’ review: Tim Blake Nelson fights terrifying storage war in new horror anthology
Guillermo Del Toro’s new horror anthology kicks off with a greedy man getting more than he bargained for when buying a demonic storage locker. Cabinet of Curiosities launches on Netflix tomorrow (October 25), the series curated by ‘Master of Horror‘ Guillermo Del Toro, who has hand-picked some of his favorite directors to helm individual episodes.
Hulu Horror Movie 'Matriarch' Drops a Suspenseful Clip Alongside Streaming Premiere
British horror film Matriarch, which premiered on Hulu today, has just released a new clip via Variety. Matriarch tells the story of an advertiser who leaves her hectic life behind to reconnect with her estranged mother but soon finds herself facing a demonic secret in her hometown. Written and directed by Ben Steiner, Matriarch stars Jemima Rooper (The Girlfriend Experience), Kate Dickie (The Northman), Franc Ashman (I Came By), and Keith David Bartlett in his film debut.
