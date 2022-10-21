Read full article on original website
East Texas mourns the loss of actor Leslie Allen Jordan April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two thumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KLTV
Beckville coach congratulates team, pumps them up for Week 10 matchup vs. Harleton
BECKVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Beckville football coach Cody Ross congratulated his team for the big victory over Frankston last Friday night. The team shut out Frankston with a final score of 55-0. “We got one more before we clench the thing, we got one more we got to win next...
KLTV
6 Red Zone Top 10 teams remain undefeated
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - For the second straight week no one drops from the Red Zone Top 10. With just two weeks left in the season the list seems set entering the playoffs, but crazy things can happen the final week. 1. Longview Lobos (5A DI State Ranking: 1 |...
KLTV
German journalist attends his first high school football game
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A foreign broadcast journalist spent time in Tyler and attended his first ever high school football game. His reaction was priceless. Tom Garus travelled all the way from Berlin and spent a week in our studio as part of a journalism exchange program. He’s always wanted to see a Texas high school football game and he finally got the chance.
KLTV
Fire destroys Gilmer skating rink’s arcade game room
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Roy Anderson, the arcade operator who lost several arcade games in the Starplex fire in Gilmer. Anderson said about 18 games were destroyed, an estimated value of about $70,000. Authorities say the fire doesn’t look suspicious.
KLTV
Carthage looking for 6th-straight district title against Van in Game of the Week
VAN, Texas (KLTV) - The Week 10 Red Zone Game of the Week features two district champions from last season. Carthage will travel to Van Friday night in a key 8-4A DII showdown. Last year the Vandals won the district crown in 7-4A DII. The Bulldogs won the district title in 10-4A DII. In the spring the two schools were paired in 8-4A DII after UIL Realignment.
KLTV
Red Zone Reel Week 9
Beckville coach congratulates team, pumps them up for Week 10 matchup vs. Harleton. Beckville football coach Cody Ross congratulated his team for the big victory over Frankston last Friday night. Updated: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT. At Friday night’s McKinney North-Longview game, Ralph Bailey took a bow before...
Make Your Bid in the Big Smith County, Texas Surplus Auction This Week
Every so often, we, the general public, have an opportunity to purchase items that our county has used to service us. These items could be as simple as a used desk all the way up to whole vehicles. Some electronics could be thrown in there and other furniture, too. For this week, October 24 through October 28, you can go online and make a bid for any or all of the items in Smith County's surplus auction.
Tyler, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KLTV
Bullard house hit by gunshots
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a man claiming he was being shot at. This happened Sunday afternoon in the Lakewood Subdivision off Hwy 346 in Bullard . The sheriff said when deputies arrived, they found a house that had been hit by gunshots.
I Remember When Tyler, Texas Wasn’t the Big City it is Now
Tyler was at one time a small town. It is not anymore. Tyler has a population over 100,000. Tyler is full of retail shops both locally owned and chain stores. Tyler is full of places to eat with almost every type of food from around the world. Tyler's only real weakness is entertainment. We need more places like Times Square Grand Slam. If you needed more proof that Tyler isn't a small town anymore, an aerial photo of Tyler at night from Ashley Gayle may be that proof.
No injuries reported after fire at Overton church, building ‘a total loss’
OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – No injuries were reported after firefighters from across the region were on the scene of “a significant structure fire” in downtown Overton Sunday night, according to officials. “The community was already grieving the loss of their pastor at the church,” said Terry Linder, Rusk County Fire Marshal. Officials said wind caused […]
6 injured including baby after truck crashes into Flint home, officials say
FLINT, Texas (KETK) – Six people are injured after a truck crashed into a Flint home on Walnut Hill and Oak Trail Drive after a two-vehicle collision, according to officials. Officials said among the injured was a 7-month-old infant who was life-flighted to a Shreveport hospital. The mother and a 10-year-old child were also in […]
KLTV
Doorbell camera captures shooting on Oak Street in Longview
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Roy Anderson, the arcade operator who lost several arcade games in the Starplex fire in Gilmer. Authorities say the fire doesn’t look suspicious. Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. “I was like, man, that’s crazy....
KTBS
1 killed, 1 charged in Harrison County crash
MARSHALL, Texas - A Hughes Spring woman was killed and a Hallsville man charged after an Oct. 15 crash west of Marshall, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Troopers were called around 8:15 p.m. to U.S. 80 about a half mile west of FM 968 and about three miles west of Marshall for a two-car crash.
KLTV
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck involving two vehicles ended with one of them crashing into a house on County Road 1215 in Flint. Six people have been injured, including an seven-month-old infant, according to DPS spokesman Adam Albritton. The 7-month-old infant was in the home at the time of...
KLTV
Tyler PD seeking information on teenager who ran away from CPS in 2020
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have issued a missing person’s notice for a 17-year-old female. Evie Camacho has not been seen since January 2020. She was in CPS custody at that time, when she ran away. Police say she may be in the company of her biological mother,...
Pedestrian identified after fatal crash in Tyler on Troup Highway
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man died after being hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to the Tyler Police Department. Officials said Caleb Roach, 46, was struck in the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened in the 3700 block of Troup Highway around 12:13 a.m. Officials said he […]
KLTV
Lightning considered suspected cause of Rusk County house fire
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A residential fire on FM 1798 in the southern part of Rusk County broke out early Tuesday morning. Around 1 a.m. Laneville Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, and New Salem VFD responded to the residential structure fire. Lightning is suspected to be the cause of the fire, according to officials.
‘Dedicated to serving’: East Texas Fire Department Captain dies in Tyler accident
UPDATE: Mount Pleasant Texas Fire Department announced Monday that Captain Bragg’s funeral service will be held at Jefferson Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant on Thursday Oct. 27. Visitation starts at 10 a.m. and the service starts at 11 a.m., according to Mount Pleasant Fire Department. MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas Fire Department […]
Longview, Texas Police Say to Beware of Warrant Scam Calls
Scammers are alive and well in East Texas. It can be as simple as sharing a Facebook post to your friends with a too good to be true offer to as threatening as a phone call saying police are on the way to arrest you if you don't pay up immediately. This scam is not that threatening but does say that you have a warrant out for your arrest and if you don't pay immediately, the warrant won't be cleared. Longview, Texas police are aware of the scam and don't want you to fall for it.
