Big Sandy, TX

KLTV

6 Red Zone Top 10 teams remain undefeated

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - For the second straight week no one drops from the Red Zone Top 10. With just two weeks left in the season the list seems set entering the playoffs, but crazy things can happen the final week. 1. Longview Lobos (5A DI State Ranking: 1 |...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

German journalist attends his first high school football game

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A foreign broadcast journalist spent time in Tyler and attended his first ever high school football game. His reaction was priceless. Tom Garus travelled all the way from Berlin and spent a week in our studio as part of a journalism exchange program. He’s always wanted to see a Texas high school football game and he finally got the chance.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Fire destroys Gilmer skating rink’s arcade game room

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Roy Anderson, the arcade operator who lost several arcade games in the Starplex fire in Gilmer. Anderson said about 18 games were destroyed, an estimated value of about $70,000. Authorities say the fire doesn’t look suspicious.
GILMER, TX
KLTV

Carthage looking for 6th-straight district title against Van in Game of the Week

VAN, Texas (KLTV) - The Week 10 Red Zone Game of the Week features two district champions from last season. Carthage will travel to Van Friday night in a key 8-4A DII showdown. Last year the Vandals won the district crown in 7-4A DII. The Bulldogs won the district title in 10-4A DII. In the spring the two schools were paired in 8-4A DII after UIL Realignment.
CARTHAGE, TX
KLTV

Red Zone Reel Week 9

Beckville coach congratulates team, pumps them up for Week 10 matchup vs. Harleton. Beckville football coach Cody Ross congratulated his team for the big victory over Frankston last Friday night. Updated: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT. At Friday night’s McKinney North-Longview game, Ralph Bailey took a bow before...
BECKVILLE, TX
Mix 93.1

Make Your Bid in the Big Smith County, Texas Surplus Auction This Week

Every so often, we, the general public, have an opportunity to purchase items that our county has used to service us. These items could be as simple as a used desk all the way up to whole vehicles. Some electronics could be thrown in there and other furniture, too. For this week, October 24 through October 28, you can go online and make a bid for any or all of the items in Smith County's surplus auction.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
High School Football PRO

Tyler, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

TYLER, TX
KLTV

Bullard house hit by gunshots

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a man claiming he was being shot at. This happened Sunday afternoon in the Lakewood Subdivision off Hwy 346 in Bullard . The sheriff said when deputies arrived, they found a house that had been hit by gunshots.
BULLARD, TX
101.5 KNUE

I Remember When Tyler, Texas Wasn’t the Big City it is Now

Tyler was at one time a small town. It is not anymore. Tyler has a population over 100,000. Tyler is full of retail shops both locally owned and chain stores. Tyler is full of places to eat with almost every type of food from around the world. Tyler's only real weakness is entertainment. We need more places like Times Square Grand Slam. If you needed more proof that Tyler isn't a small town anymore, an aerial photo of Tyler at night from Ashley Gayle may be that proof.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Doorbell camera captures shooting on Oak Street in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

1 killed, 1 charged in Harrison County crash

MARSHALL, Texas - A Hughes Spring woman was killed and a Hallsville man charged after an Oct. 15 crash west of Marshall, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Troopers were called around 8:15 p.m. to U.S. 80 about a half mile west of FM 968 and about three miles west of Marshall for a two-car crash.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck involving two vehicles ended with one of them crashing into a house on County Road 1215 in Flint. Six people have been injured, including an seven-month-old infant, according to DPS spokesman Adam Albritton. The 7-month-old infant was in the home at the time of...
FLINT, TX
KLTV

Lightning considered suspected cause of Rusk County house fire

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A residential fire on FM 1798 in the southern part of Rusk County broke out early Tuesday morning. Around 1 a.m. Laneville Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, and New Salem VFD responded to the residential structure fire. Lightning is suspected to be the cause of the fire, according to officials.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Longview, Texas Police Say to Beware of Warrant Scam Calls

Scammers are alive and well in East Texas. It can be as simple as sharing a Facebook post to your friends with a too good to be true offer to as threatening as a phone call saying police are on the way to arrest you if you don't pay up immediately. This scam is not that threatening but does say that you have a warrant out for your arrest and if you don't pay immediately, the warrant won't be cleared. Longview, Texas police are aware of the scam and don't want you to fall for it.
LONGVIEW, TX

