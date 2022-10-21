Read full article on original website
From the Notebook: With injuries comes no offense and a struggling defense
Utah State had the only winning streak it’s ever known this season snapped by Wyoming with a demoralizing 28-14 victory. And while an increasing number of injuries tempts one to excuse this loss, the fact remains that it happened and will have an impact on the season going forward. Reality is reality and the Aggies must either win in the face of adversity or go down as a team most would prefer to forget.
REPLAY: #1 Mountain Crest vs #3 Snow Canyon in the 4A girls soccer championship | Oct. 22, 2022
The Mountain Crest vs Snow Canyon championship game broadcast is scheduled to begin at 10:45 am. Today’s broadcast of the 4A girls soccer playoffs is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Jason Walker and Jake Ellis. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN and streamed here.
Former Aggie hired as VP of public policy for Utah Farm Bureau
SANDY – A former Hyde Park resident and Utah State University graduate Terry Camp was recently hired as Vice President of Public Policy for the Utah Farm Bureau Federation (UFBF). “I am excited to be working here at the Utah Farm Bureau, where I can help implement policy that...
‘Halloween Laugh-Fest’ is a hoot at Ellen Eccles Theatre
LOGAN — A new Halloween tradition premiered at the Ellen Eccles Theatre on Oct. 21 and it’s a welcome addition to the holiday season. The event was a Halloween Laugh-Fest, presented under the aegis of “Pickleville on Tour” by TJ Davis of Pickleville Playhouse fame. As...
Downtown Halloween Treat walk slated for Oct. 31
LOGAN – Hundreds of children will be dressed up for Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, and parading from store to store collecting treats for the upcoming 19th annual Downtown Halloween Treat Walk. Merchants are preparing for the little ones and will have a sign out telling parents which businesses...
