ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Heat, Other NBA Players Pay Their Respects To NBA Referee Tony Brown

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bGSow_0ihykOAs00

The well-respected, veteran referee passed away from cancer Thursday night

The NBA world lost a well-respected figure when longtime referee Tony Brown passed away from cancer late Thursday night.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo was among the several around the league to express their thoughts about Brown, who officiated 1,110 regular-season games and 35 playoff games in 20 seasons. He was 55.

“Tony was one of those referees, he never let us get under his skin,” Adebayo said. “You know, throughout the 50-50 calls and us blowing up about it, intense moments, he was one of those referees I could go up to and say it with my emotion, but he wouldn’t take it that way.”

Former Heat player LeBron James also expressed his feelings.

Erik Spoelstra on Wednesday's loss to the Chicago Bulls (; 0:37)

R.I.P. Tony man!!," James tweeted. "Great ref but greater dude! Loved when I ran on the court for warmups and he would be on the game that night! Your smile & laugh will be missed tremendously here in our sport!"

The league also released a statement.

“Tony Brown was one of the most accomplished referees in the NBA and an inspiration to his colleagues,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “After his pancreatic cancer diagnosis early last year, Tony fought courageously through countless rounds of treatment to return to work this past season at the NBA Replay Center, demonstrating the dedication, determination and passion that made him such a highly respected official for 20 years. The entire NBA family mourns Tony’s passing and we send our deepest condolences to his wife, Tina; their children, Bailey, Basile and Baylen; and his fellow referees.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Erik Spoelstra explains the reason for starting Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

What Erik Spoelstra likes about Caleb Martin as a starter. CLICK HERE

Heat sign Dru Smith to two-way contract. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER : @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Decision News

Brittney Griner reportedly made a tough decision in prison. The WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. Griner, who was playing overseas in Russia, was arrested at the airport when drugs were allegedly found in her backpack. While the United States government...
Larry Brown Sports

Video: LeBron James looked so fed up with Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook’s bad shot selection met LeBron James’ bad body language on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers lost a tight one at home to the Portland Trail Blazers to drop to 0-3 on the season. With the Lakers holding possession and a 102-101 lead in the last 30 seconds of the fourth quarter, Westbrook inexplicably took a quick-fire long 2 with 18 left on the shot clock (which he clunked).
PORTLAND, OR
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Warriors’ jaw-dropping first half

It’s unlikely that anyone will look at the defensive performance in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings and say that the Golden State Warriors did well defensively. Golden State surrendered 71 first-half points to its Northern California rival. That was the bad news for the Warriors. The good news? Thanks to its offense, Golden State still led comfortably.
SACRAMENTO, CA
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
998
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy