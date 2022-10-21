Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
History’s Villains: American GangstersWilliam Saint ValChicago, IL
Feeling brave? Spend the night in one of Chicago's historic and allegedly 'haunted' hotelsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lakers lose to Blazers, remain winless thanks to Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers were at home for a Sunday matinee against the up-and-coming Portland Trail Blazers. The winless Lakers were in an early must-win situation with a 0-2 record after losses to the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers. This game is interesting because last year’s loss...
Adam Silver may have just helped the Lakers trade Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to 0-3 following Sunday’s loss to Portland and fans are already having second thoughts about the team’s ceiling. Whatever hope fans had entering the new campaign was capped due to the presence of Russell Westbrook, who’s still on the roster after a summer filled with trade rumors.
2 former Lakers thriving makes Rob Pelinka’s mistakes hurt even more
It is safe to say that Los Angeles Lakers fans are not happy with Rob Pelinka. After stumbling into a championship-winning team in large part thanks to LeBron James, Pelinka has done everything since to dismantle the team, proving he might not understand why the team was successful in the first place.
NBA Hot Seats: Sixers’ Doc Rivers favored to be first coach fired
A week into the regular season, several NBA coaches are already coming under intense scrutiny. The heat is highest on
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns doesn't like Anthony Edwards' diet: 'We're high-level athletes'
Minnesota Timberwolves' All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns says teammate Anthony Edwards needs to change up his diet after a rough performance on Monday.
Miami Heat: Off to a 1-3 start, ‘symmetry’ on both sides at the core of issues
The Miami Heat are off to a 1-3 start and no, that’s not, at all, ideal. With many pointing the finger in multiple directions at once—Kyle Lowry’s inconsistency, poor play by Dewayne Dedmon, or this team still needing to get bigger just to name a few among several more reasons out there, perhaps, it isn’t any individual one of these issues singularly.
Chicago Bears: Justin Fields showed us something great on Monday
The Chicago Bears played a big-time Monday Night Football game this week and they defeated the New England Patriots by double digits. That’s right, in the year 2022, Chicago Bears defeated Bill Belichick by double digits with a run game and a second-year quarterback. Things change a lot in...
Would Jose Abreu make sense for the Cleveland Guardians?
Cleveland Guardians fans are pushing for the team to go after Jose Abreu. The Cleveland Guardians are in an interesting position. They’re a playoff team and one of the four best teams in the American League. They’re also a team with a limited budget due to an anemic fanbase, and a need for a power hitter to get them out of fourth and into first.
There will be conflict when the Chicago Blackhawks win this season
Do not look now but the Chicago Blackhawks are in the middle of a three-game win streak. Sure it is super early in the season but the Blackhawks were expected to be one of the worst teams in the NHL if not the worst team. Yet, the Chicago Blackhawks already...
