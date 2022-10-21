ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Would Jose Abreu make sense for the Cleveland Guardians?

Cleveland Guardians fans are pushing for the team to go after Jose Abreu. The Cleveland Guardians are in an interesting position. They’re a playoff team and one of the four best teams in the American League. They’re also a team with a limited budget due to an anemic fanbase, and a need for a power hitter to get them out of fourth and into first.
CLEVELAND, OH
