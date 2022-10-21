ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

MLive.com

Takeaways from Jackson-area first round playoff matchups

JACKSON -- By Saturday night the dust had settled on Week 9 games statewide and football teams knew which 256 were in and which were out. On Sunday evening, the teams who will continue on found out just who they will be facing next. Here are key takeaways from the...
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Tough test for Addison in playoff opener

ADDISON -- The Addison Panthers are in the playoffs once again. This is not unfamiliar territory for a program which just capped off its sixth winning regular season record in a row. But it is unfamiliar territory for some of the actual players on Addison’s relatively young roster this fall....
ADDISON, MI
MLive.com

Columbia Central golfer Logan Bentley wins Jackson-area Athlete of the Week poll

JACKSON -- Columbia Central golfer Logan Bentley has been selected as Athlete of the Week for the Jackson area. The Golden Eagles sophomore fired a 78 and a 72 at the Division 4 state meet at the Meadows in Allendale for a two-round score of 150 to finish second overall, one stroke behind state champion Mia Melendez of Greenhills.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State shown ‘bulletin board material’ ahead of rivalry game at No. 4 Michigan

EAST LANSING – It was 25 years ago when Mel Tucker first experienced the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan. He served as a graduate assistant with the Spartans form 1997-98 under coach Nick Saban and became immersed in the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy. Tucker brought those experiences with him back to East Lansing when he took over the program in 2020.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Rivalry reset: Your guide to Michigan-Michigan State week

The bye week is over and the rivalry battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy is next. No. 4 Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) will host Michigan State (3-4, 1-3) on Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC) in Ann Arbor after both teams were off last week. It will be just the second night game in the history of the rivalry and the outlook this season is different than a year ago when it was a matchup between unbeaten top-10 teams at Spartan Stadium.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Unhappy News

The Michigan Wolverines had little trouble beating the Penn State Nittany Lions a few weeks ago. Arguably the most frustrating thing for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was dealing with Penn State coach James Franklin afterwards. Following the game, Franklin was critical of the tunnels that Michigan uses, leading to...
MLive.com

10 key moments in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry

The Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry is one of college football’s most storied ones. Since 1898, the first matchup between the schools, the Wolverines hold an impressive 71-38-5 record over the Spartans. This Saturday, Oct. 29., both schools meet for the 115th time as the Wolverines host the Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m (ABC).
EAST LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE

