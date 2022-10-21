The bye week is over and the rivalry battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy is next. No. 4 Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) will host Michigan State (3-4, 1-3) on Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC) in Ann Arbor after both teams were off last week. It will be just the second night game in the history of the rivalry and the outlook this season is different than a year ago when it was a matchup between unbeaten top-10 teams at Spartan Stadium.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO