ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FourFourTwo

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard will bounce back from Aston Villa sacking – Jurgen Klopp

By Tom Hancock
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23P7YE_0ihyjvti00

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has no doubt that Steven Gerrard will continue to carve out a managerial career after being sacked by Aston Villa .

Gerrard was dismissed on Thursday night, following Villa's abject 3-0 defeat at Fulham . He left with Villa sitting 17th in the Premier League, having lost seven of their first 11 games of the season.

There was a toxic atmosphere in the Craven Cottage away end, with Villa fans vociferously chanting for Gerrard to get "get out of our club" – but Klopp has backed the Reds icon to come back stronger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mwBI9_0ihyjvti00

Believing in Steven: Jurgen Klopp (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Klopp spoke to Gerrard on Friday morning, before addressing the media ahead of Liverpool's Saturday lunchtime trip to Nottingham Forest . The German said :

"We [Gerrard and I] had a little exchange this morning, but nothing too deep, not a long conversation... I can imagine that it's disappointing for him because of the the ambitions he had and the things he wanted to achieve with Aston Villa, and that's obviously not cool. But I don't think we have to worry now about Stevie...he said himself yesterday after the game, [he's been in] the game long enough and these kind of things can happen.

"Always in life, we all get knocks here and there; it's always about how we respond. You all know Stevie still better than I do; he always came back and he will come back from [being sacked], no doubt about that. Things like this can happen: a lot of great managers out there had to leave their previous clubs for different reasons; some of the best did that quite frequently during their career and showed up somewhere else; learned from it; found a better situation; whatever. He will back, 100%."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0txrQv_0ihyjvti00

Gerrard lost 19 of his 40 games in charge of Villa (Image credit: Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

Gerrard succeeded Dean Smith as Villa head coach in November last year, having first stepped into the dugout with Rangers – who he guided to the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership title, the club's first since returning to the top flight in 2016.

The former Liverpool skipper – who famously captained his boyhood club to Champions League glory in 2005, scoring the goal which sparked the 'Miracle of Istanbul' – has been touted as a future Reds manager, but such talk will surely have died down given his struggles at Villa (he finished with a win percentage of 32.5%).

Villa are reportedly keen to talk to ex- Arsenal and current Villarreal boss Unai Emery about becoming their next head coach.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Sunday's gossip: Dalot, Cristiano, Kvaratskhelia, Jhon, Gerrard, Trossard, Bastoni

Manchester United's Portuguese right-back Diogo Dalot, 23, is a transfer target for Real Madrid. (Mirror) Chelsea are interested in making a January move for Manchester United's 37-year-old Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who is prepared to take a pay cut to move away from Old Trafford. (Sunday World) Former Manchester United...
Yardbarker

Jurgen Klopp 'Eyeing' Move For Liverpool Transfer Target Amid Napoli Contract Talks

The Reds' start to the season has been underwhelming, to say the least. They currently sit 8th in the league with just four wins in the opening 11 matches. After a disappointing transfer window with only three players brought in, despite losing three attackers including star man Sadio Mane. Liverpool...
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of the Premier League fixture

Liverpool go to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League with three wins on the bounce across all competitions.They have momentum for what feels like the first time this season and goalkeeper Alisson recognises they need to capitalise on it.“We just stick together,” he told the club’s website. “It was something that we were speaking about a lot, to stick together at this difficult time, difficult moment. Working hard, working every day – not only on matchdays.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool“Now things are coming out, the results are coming but we don’t have to be too excited...
sporf.com

Ex-Man City legend reportedly in the running for Aston Villa manager job

Reports have emerged that a former Manchester City captain is currently being considered for the vacant manager role at Aston Villa. The midlands club are on the lookout for a new coach after sacking Steven Gerrard last week. A dismal run of form resulted in Gerrard’s dismissal an hour after Villa’s 3-0 defeat at Fulham.
mailplus.co.uk

Nottm Forest 1 Liverpool 0: Forest’s fire is too much for Liverpool

EVEN Brian Clough couldn’t have experienced noise like this at the City Ground. Nottingham Forest’s first win over Liverpool since 1996, one that lifted them off the foot of the Premier League, was greeted with an explosion of sound rarely heard in the modern game. Taiwo Awoniyi was...
BBC

Gary Caldwell: Exeter City appoint former Celtic and Scotland defender as manager

Gary Caldwell has been appointed as Exeter City's manager on a "long-term contract". The 40-year-old former Celtic and Scotland defender was most recently assistant manager at Hibernian. He led Wigan to promotion to the Championship in 2016 and has also had spells in charge of Partick Thistle and Chesterfield. He...
Yardbarker

Liverpool ‘keeping tabs’ on Dortmund teenager that has ‘blown away’ Jurgen Klopp – report

Liverpool are reportedly interesting in ‘luring’ Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko to Anfield with Jurgen Klopp believed to be ‘blown away’ by the teenager star. The 17-year-old, who has already made 52 senior appearances for the Bundesliga outfit, is also attracting interest from the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG, this comes courtesy of a report from Football Insider (via Football365).
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

156
Followers
1K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy