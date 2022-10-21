Keir Starmer says Liz Truss ‘hasn’t earnt’ £115,000-a-year allowance

Keir Starmer says Liz Truss should not be entitled to claim a £115,000 annual allowance granted to former prime ministers.

The Labour leader said on Friday that the outgoing Tory leader has not “earned” the money given she spent less than six weeks in office.

“She shouldn’t take that entitlement, after 44 days, she has not earned the right to that entitlement,” Mr Starmer said.

“In my view, she should turn that down.”

The public costs duty allowance was introduced in 1991 to support former prime ministers in their public duties after leaving office.

