Penny Mordaunt becomes first candidate to declare for Tory leadership contest

By Oliver Browning
 4 days ago

Penny Mordaunt has become the first candidate to throw her hat into the ring in the race to succeed Liz Truss as prime minister .

The leader of the House of Commons is now seeking a leading role on the national stage, to forge a stable path for her party – and the country – after the crumbling of the Truss administration.

Ms Mordaunt had been tipped as a potential challenger for the Tory crown ever since she made a bid to replace Boris Johnson in the last leadership race, coming in third place.

The Independent

