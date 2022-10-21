Penny Mordaunt becomes first candidate to declare for Tory leadership contest

Penny Mordaunt has become the first candidate to throw her hat into the ring in the race to succeed Liz Truss as prime minister .

The leader of the House of Commons is now seeking a leading role on the national stage, to forge a stable path for her party – and the country – after the crumbling of the Truss administration.

Ms Mordaunt had been tipped as a potential challenger for the Tory crown ever since she made a bid to replace Boris Johnson in the last leadership race, coming in third place.

