Michigan family of four disappear after father made 911 call saying ‘he had information about 9/11’

Four members of a family have gone missing under mysterious circumstances, police say.

Authorities in Fremont, Michigan, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their teenage sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15. The four were last seen on Monday and are believed to be travelling in a 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan silver in colour, the police department said in a statement .

The family was seen at a BP gas station in Gulliver, purchasing food and gas around 11am that day, UpNorthLive reported.

There are no indications that they were taken against their will. The night before the disappearances, officers were dispatched to the Cirigliano home after Mr Cirigliano made a 911 call “complaining of some elaborate issue in regard to the September 11 attack,” Fremont Police Chief Tim Rodwell told reporters.

Mr Cirigliano reportedly asked for the FBI, the CIA and the fire department to arrive at his home, Mr Rodwell said. Law enforcement was alerted that the Ciriglianos had vanished after Ms Cirigliano’s mother, who has dementia and is cared for by her daughter, was seen wandering in the neighbourhood around 9pm on Monday.

“They seem like really good people who were taking care of their family,” Mr Rodell said. “No one has had any problems with them.”

Authorities have no indications of where the Ciriglianos may be. Friends and families are shocked, law enforcement said, and say it is extremely unlikely for the family to leave in the way they did.

The family has lived in Fremont for four years and previously resided in North Carolina. The police department said the Ciriglianos left behind all their clothes and belonging and there are no indications that they planned to leave for a long period of time.

The 911 call Mr Cirigliano made the night before was obtained by NBC affiliate WBIR .

“It is of vital national interest,” Mr can be heard saying. “It is related to September 11. And people want to erase me from the face of the earth. I’m not crazy. Mr. Geeting knows me,” he added, referring to a sergeant in the department.

He continued: “I’m a Christian. I just need some help. And then the US government will take it from here. I know this sounds crazy. You don’t have instructions for this. Please send someone that knows Geeting and can talk to US authorities, please. “

An Amber alert has not been issued because the case does not meet the requirements, police said, meaning there is no suspicion of foul play as of yet.

The Fremont Police Department has asked anyone with information about the Ciriglianos’ whereabouts to contact the department at 231-924-2100.