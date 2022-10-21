ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, MI

Michigan family of four disappear after father made 911 call saying ‘he had information about 9/11’

By Andrea Blanco
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RTB7f_0ihyhEJP00

Four members of a family have gone missing under mysterious circumstances, police say.

Authorities in Fremont, Michigan, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their teenage sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15. The four were last seen on Monday and are believed to be travelling in a 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan silver in colour, the police department said in a statement .

The family was seen at a BP gas station in Gulliver, purchasing food and gas around 11am that day, UpNorthLive reported.

There are no indications that they were taken against their will. The night before the disappearances, officers were dispatched to the Cirigliano home after Mr Cirigliano made a 911 call “complaining of some elaborate issue in regard to the September 11 attack,” Fremont Police Chief Tim Rodwell told reporters.

Mr Cirigliano reportedly asked for the FBI, the CIA and the fire department to arrive at his home, Mr Rodwell said. Law enforcement was alerted that the Ciriglianos had vanished after Ms Cirigliano’s mother, who has dementia and is cared for by her daughter, was seen wandering in the neighbourhood around 9pm on Monday.

“They seem like really good people who were taking care of their family,” Mr Rodell said. “No one has had any problems with them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e6tHj_0ihyhEJP00

Authorities have no indications of where the Ciriglianos may be. Friends and families are shocked, law enforcement said, and say it is extremely unlikely for the family to leave in the way they did.

The family has lived in Fremont for four years and previously resided in North Carolina. The police department said the Ciriglianos left behind all their clothes and belonging and there are no indications that they planned to leave for a long period of time.

The 911 call Mr Cirigliano made the night before was obtained by NBC affiliate WBIR .

“It is of vital national interest,” Mr can be heard saying. “It is related to September 11. And people want to erase me from the face of the earth. I’m not crazy. Mr. Geeting knows me,” he added, referring to a sergeant in the department.

He continued: “I’m a Christian. I just need some help. And then the US government will take it from here. I know this sounds crazy. You don’t have instructions for this. Please send someone that knows Geeting and can talk to US authorities, please. “

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wrU3J_0ihyhEJP00

An Amber alert has not been issued because the case does not meet the requirements, police said, meaning there is no suspicion of foul play as of yet.

The Fremont Police Department has asked anyone with information about the Ciriglianos’ whereabouts to contact the department at 231-924-2100.

Comments / 513

Bronwyn McCullough
4d ago

No indication of foul play??? They took no clothes, nothing, and left a mom with dementia to fend for herself?? Come on, this smells. Bad.

Reply(49)
381
John
4d ago

People might say this is a bunch of bullcrap but you know what maybe this guy really does know something and now he's disappeared...he either is missing because someone took him or he's hiding out somewhere afraid for his life

Reply(32)
206
ThePenderosa
4d ago

Something is rotten here, they say there's no indication of foul play but yet all of their belongings are there and they left behind their sick elderly mother?? 🤔 Something ain't jiving. 🤨

Reply(2)
115
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon's babysitter says she was told not to come to work BEFORE he 'vanished': Cops seize evidence that will 'move the case forward' as family's pool is drained

A babysitter for missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon says she received an 'odd' text telling her not to come to work before he disappeared. Quinton has not been seen since October 5, when he was reported missing by his mother Leilani. Her fiance, Danny Youngkin, told police he last saw the boy at 6am that morning.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
The US Sun

Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’

ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
ALPENA, MI
The Independent

Teachers noticed he was starving. Then he froze to death in a garage. What happened to Thomas Valva?

Thomas Valva died of hypothermia on 17 January 2020, after spending the night on the frigid floor of his NYPD officer father’s garage. He was only eight years old. For two years after Michael Valva was awarded partial custody of his three children, Anthony, Thomas and Andrew, in 2017, their mother Justyna Zubko-Valva fought hard against the decision. She documented the bruises on her children’s bodies, posting videos of their children saying they weren’t allowed to say they missed her. The gruesome extent of the abuse that Thomas and his brothers allegedly endured is now on full display in the...
The Independent

‘Whole family wiped out’: Baby girl, parents and uncle found dead in orchard after being kidnapped at gunpoint

A family of four that was kidnapped in California on Monday has been found dead in an orchard, authorities said.“Our worst fears have been confirmed,” said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, at a news conference late on Wednesday night.Mr Warnke did not release any information about how and when the victims were believed to have been killed.He said they were found close to each other when discovered by a farm worker in a remote area.Earlier on Wednesday, authorities released footage of the moment the family of four were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business.Surveillance footage showed a masked...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Four friends found dismembered a week after disappearing on evening bike ride

The dismembered remains of four men have been found in Oklahoma a week after they went missing. Police in Okmulgee identified the victims as brothers Billy Chastain, 30, and Mark Chastain, 32, and their friends, 29-year-old Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks, 32. Authorities said in a statement that they were last seen leaving Billy Chastain’s home on bicycles around 8pm on 9 October. Their dismembered bodies were discovered in the Deep Fork River on Saturday. Each victim suffered gunshot wounds, police said during a press conference on Monday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said that the killings had...
OKMULGEE, OK
Nik

Man Who Was Missing for Five Years Found Alive and Well — But He Claims It’s Not Him

People go missing every single day. According to some statistics, there are almost 1800 that go missing in the U.S. every single day (source: WorldPopulationview.com) — and I would imagine a similar percentage of Canadians. Some of those may have met a nefarious fate while others may decide to disappear on their own for whatever reasons they have. Sometimes, we never know what happens to the person.
The US Sun

Merced suspect’s ‘sick act before murdering entire family’ revealed after horror clue alerted relatives to kidnapping

A SUSPECT in the slaying of an entire family in California sent angry texts to his alleged victims before killing them, it has been revealed. Jasdeep Singh, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, their eight-month-old daughter, Aroohi Dheri, and 29-year-old Amandeep Singh were found dead by the Merced County Sheriff's Office late on October 5.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Teachers of autistic boy who froze to death when NYPD cop father 'made him sleep on garage floor in depths of winter' claims they 'flooded CPS with calls' because they were worried about his safety

The teachers of an autistic boy who froze to death when his NYPD cop father allegedly made him sleep on the garage floor claims that they flooded Child Protection Services with calls about his welfare. Thomas Zubko-Valva, eight, froze to death on January 17, 2020, after his father, Michael Valva,...
CENTER MORICHES, NY
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Christopher Scarver, who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison, said in 2015 that he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates with food

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Jim Stingl wrote this article in 2015 about Christopher Scarver, the inmate who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison in 1994. Scarver, 21 years after the killing, said he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates by shaping his food into body parts. After 21 years, we have stopped caring exactly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
People

Teen Football Star Is Fatally Shot on Date with Girlfriend: 'Last Word He Said to Me Was 'Help''

Police are still searching for a motive in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old high school football star Elijah DeWitt A teenage date night turned into a tragedy when a Georgia high school football star was fatally shot in a restaurant parking lot. "I run over to Elijah, and he's on the ground, and I go right over to him, and he mouths to me — the last word he said to me was 'help,'" victim Elijah DeWitt's longtime girlfriend, Bailey Reidling, told Fox News Digital. A standout senior wide receiver on the Jefferson...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
The Independent

The Independent

894K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy