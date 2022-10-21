ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson ‘up for it’ and will fly back from Caribbean to run for PM – ally

By Sam Blewett
 4 days ago

Boris Johnson has declared he is “up for it” and will fly back to the UK from his Caribbean holiday to attempt an extraordinary comeback as prime minister, an ally has said.

Trade minister Sir James Duddridge said the man ousted by his own Cabinet just six weeks ago has told him “we are going to do this”.

The Tory MP said Mr Johnson will be landing on Saturday and will challenge to replace Liz Truss as Conservative leader.

Sir James told the PA news agency: “I’ve been in contact with the boss via WhatsApp. I came out for him before he declared for himself.

“He’s going to fly back. He said, ‘I’m flying back, Dudders. We are going to do this. I’m up for it’.”

