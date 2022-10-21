Read full article on original website
News On 6
Crash Stalls Traffic On I-235 Southbound
OKLAHOMA CITY - Crews responded to a five car crash on I-235 southbound Monday in Oklahoma City. Jim Gardner in Bob Mills SkyNews9 had a bird's eye view of the scene.
News On 6
Fire Crews Battle Grass Fire In NE OKC
Fire crews are responding to the scene of a grass fire in northeast Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the fire is near I-44 and North Midwest Boulevard. This is a developing story.
News On 6
All Lanes Reopened After I-35 Crash Near Guthrie
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has reopened all lanes of southbound I-35 near Guthrie after a crash Tuesday morning. Authorities responded to a crash that happened around 6:55 a.m. on southbound I-35 approximately two miles north of State Highway 33. According to ODOT, southbound I-35 had been narrowed to one...
News On 6
Firefighters Battle Early-Morning Fire In SE Oklahoma City
Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at a duplex on the Southeast side of the city early Monday morning. Currently, it is unclear how the blaze broke out or if anyone was injured. This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the...
News On 6
Authorities Respond To Rollover Crash On I-35 In OKC
A traffic backup is building after a rollover crash that happened at around 5:50 a.m. Monday on southbound I-35 near East Hefner Road. This is a developing story.
News On 6
Lane Reopened After I-44 Wreck In NW OKC
All lanes have been reopened after wreck that happened at around 12:30 p.m. Monday blocked one lane on westbound I-44 near Lake Hefner Parkway. According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, at least one vehicle, a waste management truck, was involved and blocked the left lane, and forced traffic to a single lane.
News On 6
Tornado In Mustang Prompts Warning, Damages Building Across 3-Mile Area
Severe storms in Oklahoma spurred six tornadoes Monday morning and brought much-needed rain through the state. One EF-0 tornado touched down roughly 6.5 miles West-Northwest of Mustang in Canadian County. The storm traveled three miles and spanned about 50 yards. The News 9 Weather Team issued a tornado warning for...
News On 6
Families Impacted By SW Oklahoma City Apartment Fire Sift Through Belongings
Residents returned to their damaged apartments on Sunday following a fire at the Cape Cod Condominiums on SW 89th Street and Sante Fe. The blaze on Saturday destroyed or damaged 10 units. All were deemed unlivable. The fire victims saw the damage firsthand as they were allowed back inside to...
News On 6
Police Searching For NW Oklahoma City Burglary Suspect
Oklahoma City Police are looking for a burglary suspect. Authorities say the person was seen lurking around an apartment near Melrose and Council last Thursday. Police say if you recognize this person, call Crime Stoppers.
News On 6
Mustang High Shelters In Place During Storm, Parents Happy With Quick Action
As storms rolled through the Oklahoma City metro Monday morning, students in Mustang were forced to take shelter. A EF-0 tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service on Monday afternoon. Parents were sent an email that informed them students did shelter in place at the school. News 9 spoke...
News On 6
OKC Woman Recounts Moments Possible Tornado Tore Roof Off Home
A metro woman talked to News 9 Monday about a possible tornado that caused significant damage to her home in southwest Oklahoma City. The possible small tornado touched down around 8:30 a.m. near Southwest 59th Street and South Cimarron Road. After the cyclone appeared out of thin air, Sheila Owen...
News On 6
OCPD Searching For Answers In Unsolved Murder
The Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for help from the public after 9-year-old Dumarcus Fuller Jr. was killed in a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue on Oct. 4. Officials said Fuller may not have been the intended target, but...
News On 6
Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
News On 6
Police Hope To Identify Accused Purse Snatcher
An Oklahoma City woman was left bruised and shaken after a scuffle with an accused purse-snatcher. The suspect got away from the victim but was caught on camera at a business near south Portland Avenue and Newcastle Road. Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying the robbery suspect.
News On 6
2 Arrested In Connection With Deadly Motel Shooting, Victim Identified
The United States Marshals Service and Oklahoma City police tracked down two fugitives last week wanted in connection to a murder on city's southeast side. Law enforcement arrested Jarrett Johnson, 30, and Carion Lenox, 28, on Friday following the fatal shooting. Police released the victim’s name on Monday as 51-year-old Samuel Grisby. Police said the suspects were quickly identified by their street names and car tag number.
News On 6
Police Asking For Public's Help To Find Suspect In Deadly Drive-By Shooting
Nearly a month after a young boy was killed in a drive-by shooting in southeast Oklahoma City, police are turning to the public for help. Monday, police said they did not believe Dumarcus Fuller Jr. was the victim of a random crime. “We do believe that residence was intentionally targeted....
News On 6
21-Year-Old Dead Following Garvin County Crash
A 21-year-old is dead after sustaining injuries in a crash in Garvin County earlier this month, according to authorities. On Oct. 15, Joseph Tatum, 21, was heading northbound on US-177 when another vehicle hit the motorcyclist from behind, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The driver and passengers in...
News On 6
Man Accused Of Being Passed Out Drunk While Baby Wandered Toward Road
Oklahoma City Police arrested a man accused of being so intoxicated that he passed out while his young child crawled toward a busy road, prompting a bystander to intervene. At about 9 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to Northwest 5th Street and North Walker Avenue after someone called about 41-year-old Cotcha Walker being passed out drunk on a bus station bench, according to the police report. The caller said Walker's very young son was crawling toward Northwest 5th Street.
News On 6
Tecumseh Police Searching For Man Who Attacked 2 Teens, Banged On Doors
Residents in Tecumseh are on edge after two teens were attacked after a night of strange occurrences. Police said a man has been banging on doors and windows in the middle of the night, eventually leading to him attacking the teens at knife point. The knocking occurred between 10 p.m....
News On 6
Edmond Police Officer Released From ICU, Beginning Physical Therapy
The Edmond Police Department has confirmed that Sgt. Joe Wells was released from the ICU on Friday. Wells was injured in a crash on September 23 while pursuing a suspected DUI driver. Wells has been taken to a advanced care facility where he will begin his physical rehabilitation.
