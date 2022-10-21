(Board of Supervisors meet Tuesday)....You can attend the meeting in person, or via Zoom or live stream. For Zoom Information contact the Clerk of the Board's office. Live stream is available on the Board of Supervisors website. The Board will adopt a resolution expressing appreciation to Senator Ben Hueso for his years of service as the State Senator representing Imperial County. They will recognize the Retirees for the month of October. They will recognize Employee Milestones for October, and the Board is expected to approve certificates regarding Cancer Awareness month. On the action agenda, the Board will be asked to take action on a comment letter to the California Energy Commission regarding the Blue Ribbon Commission on California Lithuam Extraction Draft Report. They will be asked to approve a contribution to the Salton Sea Authority for this fiscal year in the amount of $200,000. There wil be an update on COVID 19 and Monkeypox in Imperial County. Public Health Director Janette Angulo will have several items on the agenda.. The Workforce and Economic development will hold a public hearing at 11:00 am.

