CCI to break ground on Calexico International Gateway Beautification Project
State, Mexican, and regional officials will join Caltrans to break ground on the Clean California Calexico International Gateway Project. The post CCI to break ground on Calexico International Gateway Beautification Project appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Red Ribbon Week Is Underway
(Red Ribbon Week Began October 23rd)... It will continue through October 31. It is America's oldest and largest drug prevention awareness program. It is held every year from October 23 through October 31. The week comemorates the tragic death of Calexico native DEA Special Agent Enrique KIKI Camarena. Red Ribbon Week serves as a reminder to celebrate living drug free. You celebrate by wearing red clothing or a red ribbon. Organized events are held at schools and commun ities. There are Red Ribbon contests, etc. It started in Calexico as a way to honor their native son. Red Ribbon Week rapidly turned into a national event. Drug Enforcement Administrator Anne Milgram says the DEA use the entire month of October to promote drug free life styles in honor of Special Agent Camarena. The National Family Partnership has turned Red Ribbon Week inbto a national drug awareness campaign. The 8-day event was proclaimed by the US Congress, originally chaired by then President Ronald Reagan. Currently over 80 million people particiate in Red Ribbon Events every year.
kxoradio.com
Calipatria Council Meets
The Calipatria City Council will meet Tuesday. The Council's regular meeting convenes at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall. On the agenda is a resolution allowing the city to apply for funding through the Imperial County Transportation Commission for improvements on Main Street from Sorenson to Park Avenue. The City is looking for nearly $65,000 in the local funds to go along with state and federal grants for the project slated for fiscal year 2024-2025. Earlier this year the City of Calipatria had submitted proposals for funding for rehabilitation of Main Street between Lake Avenue and International Boulevard.
kxoradio.com
Special Meeting
The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors will meet Monday. The Special Meeting will be held in the Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro at 4:00 p.m. The Board will convene in closed session with their real property negotiator about land with property owners and Hell's Kitchen Geothermal, LLC.
thedesertreview.com
City of El Centro holds “Trunk or Treat” at Stark Field
EL CENTRO — Children dressed in fairy costumes and scary costumes alike roamed Stark Field collecting candies from car club owners who embellished their automobiles with Halloween-themed decorations the evening of Friday, October 21. “Trunk or Treat” featured car clubs’ autos parked on the east side of the park....
thedesertreview.com
Imperial Valley Business Resource Center gets families connected with Affordable Connectivity Program
EL CENTRO — Applicants for home internet sought the assistance of staff from the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation (IVEDC) to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) at Imperial Valley Business Resource Center (IVBRC) in Imperial on October 22. The four-hour enrollment period started at 8 a.m. “We...
kxoradio.com
County Board Of Supervisors Meeting
(Board of Supervisors meet Tuesday)....You can attend the meeting in person, or via Zoom or live stream. For Zoom Information contact the Clerk of the Board's office. Live stream is available on the Board of Supervisors website. The Board will adopt a resolution expressing appreciation to Senator Ben Hueso for his years of service as the State Senator representing Imperial County. They will recognize the Retirees for the month of October. They will recognize Employee Milestones for October, and the Board is expected to approve certificates regarding Cancer Awareness month. On the action agenda, the Board will be asked to take action on a comment letter to the California Energy Commission regarding the Blue Ribbon Commission on California Lithuam Extraction Draft Report. They will be asked to approve a contribution to the Salton Sea Authority for this fiscal year in the amount of $200,000. There wil be an update on COVID 19 and Monkeypox in Imperial County. Public Health Director Janette Angulo will have several items on the agenda.. The Workforce and Economic development will hold a public hearing at 11:00 am.
arizonasuntimes.com
Two More Indicted in Yuma Ballot-Harvesting Scheme
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced this week that two more defendants, both from San Luis, have been indicted with felonies for conspiracy and ballot abuse over illegally collecting ballots. The indictments allege that Gloria Lopez Torres, a San Luis council member and Gadsden Elementary School District Board (GESD) member,...
holtvilletribune.com
Suspect in 2020 Murder Near El Centro Arrested
EL CENTRO – A suspect in the November 2020 murder of a 19-year-old El Centro man was arrested by U.S. marshals in Westmorland on Friday, Oct. 21. Gerardo Acevedo, 33, city of residence undisclosed, was arrested as a result of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the alleged murder of Jose Angel Sandoval.
Yuma Police Department accepting applications for new academy
The Yuma Police Department announced they will be holding the 2023 Citizens Police Academy and is accepting applications, no fee is needed. The post Yuma Police Department accepting applications for new academy appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
COVID Cases Increase A Little
(COVID 19 Active Cases update)....The updated numbers were released Tuesday Morning. The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the new numbers, active cases of COVID 19 have increased, as compared to numbers released last Thursday. Active cases of the virus increased by 10. They are currently at 175. The Center for Desease Control and Prevention says there could be a surge in active cases in the near future. They did not predict when the surge would hit, but it is suspected to be around the Holidays. The latest COVID 19 Tier Metrics for Imperial County indicate new cases per day per 100,000 population at 11.30 with a positivity rate of 17.2 %. Fatalities attributed to the virus remain at 956.
thedesertreview.com
Railroad murders trial
EL CENTRO — A possible double homicide rocked the outskirts of El Centro in the fall of 2019, when a call was made to authorities near dawn about a trash-can fire by the railroad tracks that left a smoke screen of unanswered questions within the community. The remains of...
holtvilletribune.com
El Centro Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident
EL CENTRO – A 66-year-old El Centro man sustained fatal injuries in a collision with a vehicle in the 800 block of South Fourth Street at about 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. First responders dispatched by 9-1-1 calls to the scene encountered a gray Toyota Camry and a Black Yamaha motorcycle, both of which sustained damages, the El Centro Police Department stated in a press release.
Armed robbery occurred at Dollar Tree Monday night
On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to an armed robbery. The post Armed robbery occurred at Dollar Tree Monday night appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Community Drops Big Bucks for Pioneers
BRAWLEY – Glitz, glam and a whole lot of shouting and clamoring for goodies took place on the lawn outside Pioneers Memorial Hospital during the 18th annual PMH Foundation Fall Gala on Thursday, Oct 20. The calm did not last long once dinner and auction introductions were made. As...
KTAR.com
Man charged for smuggling methamphetamine across border at San Luis
PHOENIX – A man from Mexico has been charged for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and importation of methamphetamine into the United States from Mexico, authorities said. Juan Alberto Gomez-Antimo, 25, was charged by criminal complaint — an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence — last week, the...
kyma.com
FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
Keller Williams Realty Yuma to host trick-or-treating event
Keller Williams Realty Yuma (KW) will open their offices to trick-or-treaters on Monday, October 31, 2022. The post Keller Williams Realty Yuma to host trick-or-treating event appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Supplemental Ballots
(The City of Imperial Voters)...They are getting supplemental ballots. They are for the November 8th election. County Elections Officials say the Imperial City Clerk contest was inadvertently not included in the original Vote By Mail Ballot. They said because no candidates had fied to run for Imperial City Clerk before the close of the nomination period, there were no candidates listed for that contest. To allow City of Imperial Voters an opportunity to vote for a qualified write in candidate, supplemental ballots were sent. Vote a list of qualified write in candidates, go the the Registrar of Voters website. This is for City of Imperial Voters only.
holtvilletribune.com
IVC Board Votes Against Promotion of Dean Silva
IMPERIAL – Despite multiple Imperial Valley College staff members speaking in support of hiring Efrain Silva as the campus’ vice president of Academic Services, a majority of the campus’ Board of Trustees voted not to. Silva currently serves as IVC’s dean of Economic & Workforce Development, where...
