Hilton Head Island, SC

Longtime Hilton Head resident enters race for State House District 123 as a write-in

By Blake Douglas
The Island Packet
 4 days ago

With just over two weeks to Election Day on Nov. 8, a Democratic candidate has emerged to give State House District 123 voters a choice in the previously uncontested race.

Write-in candidate Lisette Cifaldi faces incumbent State Rep. Jeff Bradley, R-Beaufort, who ran uncontested in 2014 and 2016. In 2018 and 2020 , he comfortably defeated his Democrat opponents.

But drumming up supporters at this stage of the election cycle hasn’t been the hard part.

“The biggest hurdle is just getting people to spell my name (for the write-in vote),” she said.

Cifaldi said she was inspired to begin her campaign to give District 123 voters a choice on election day, and to give South Carolinians a choice on abortion access.

“I watched the South Carolina Senate debate the new abortion law. It’s one thing to know how your representatives vote that may not be in your best interest. It’s another thing to watch it,” Cifaldi said. “I think people want a choice, whether it’s their body or their votes. This was the desire, to offer that choice to people in District 123.”

Cifaldi has been a psychotherapist for 23 years and Hilton Head Island resident for 45.

“The enthusiasm behind this has been amazing, and because of that, I feel more positive, more empowered, and more inspired to continue this process,” Cifaldi said. “I also feel well-supported enough that if this campaign is not victorious, I will run again in ‘24.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1823xi_0ihyfMs900
Lisette Cifaldi

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
