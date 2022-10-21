Pumpkin Palooza and Halloween Candy Walk Is Set For October 29. Everything’s coming up candy and pumpkins in downtown Summerville on Saturday, October 29. Summerville Main Street will team up with the Summerville Trion Optimist Club to present a Pumpkin Palooza, complete with a Pumpkin Decorating Contest and the Halloween Candy Walk! This fall celebration will be held down the East Washington Streetscape to the Summerville Depot. Hours for the Pumpkin Palooza will run from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Vendors will be on hand with a variety of foods, crafts, and retail for the public’s pleasure.

SUMMERVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO