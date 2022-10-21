Read full article on original website
Summerville to host Pumpkin Palooza Halloween Candy Walk
Pumpkin Palooza and Halloween Candy Walk Is Set For October 29. Everything’s coming up candy and pumpkins in downtown Summerville on Saturday, October 29. Summerville Main Street will team up with the Summerville Trion Optimist Club to present a Pumpkin Palooza, complete with a Pumpkin Decorating Contest and the Halloween Candy Walk! This fall celebration will be held down the East Washington Streetscape to the Summerville Depot. Hours for the Pumpkin Palooza will run from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Vendors will be on hand with a variety of foods, crafts, and retail for the public’s pleasure.
REACH scholarships awarded
Four Chattooga County middle school students got a head start on their college education as the recipients of a $10,000 REACH Georgia Scholarship. Menlo Elementary School recipients are Emily Hughes and Hayden Lawson. Summerville Middle School recipient is Beydaly Gabriel-Lopez. Lyerly Elementary School recipient is Dulce Garay-Villeda. REACH Georgia is...
Hurt Park Renovation Supports Georgia State University’s Explosive Growth
Opening to the public in 1940, the new and improved public park setting of Atlanta’s Hurt Park, developed by HGOR and additional project partners, recently celebrated its reopening on August 23rd. A key driver in the design centered around supporting Georgia State University’s explosive growth. With the realization that Hurt Park, owned by the City of Atlanta and managed by GSU, is only a portion of the University’s grand vision, many individuals are thrilled to welcome vibrancy back to the park.
Graduation Rate for Trion High School Class of 2022 of 99%, near perfect
Trion High School’s (Trion High School) four-year graduation rate for the Class of 2022 of 99% (98.9) ranks THS among the top of school systems in the state, according to data released by the Georgia Department of Education. This rate also exceeds the State’s four-year rate of 84.1%.
Chattooga County Teachers of the Year recognized
The Chattooga County BOE recognized their FY 2023 school-level Teacher of the Year at its October 20, 2022 board meeting. Back row, left to right, are board members B.J. Montgomery, Brad Hayes, Lynn Hall, Spencer Hogg, and Eddie Elsberry.
Trion’s D line Earns Player of Week Honors
Logan Stokes- 2 In Friday’s dominating 42-14 win against Pepperell, Trion’s defensive line was a huge part of holding the Dragons to 74 rushing yards on 25 attempts. The group combined for 22 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and 1 pass break-up. On the year they have helped the Trion Defense hold opponents to an average of 88 rushing yards a game and allowed only 6 rushing touchdowns.
Summerville Woman Sentenced
A Summerville woman was convicted for two felony counts of Making a False Statement following a jury trial that took nearly one month to complete. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Judge Don Thompson sentenced Susan Renee Lanham, 56, to serve a total of ten years in prison. After deliberating for...
