WNDU
Man arrested, charged with attempted murder of brother in Goshen shooting
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting this past weekend in Goshen. Police say Enrique Flores, 21, of Goshen was arrested Monday night on the preliminary charge of attempted murder in connection to the Saturday morning shooting in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road.
State Police investigating mysterious deaths of husband and wife in southwest Michigan
Police in southwest Michigan are investigating after a married couple was found dead at their home, in Cass County’s Howard Township on Sunday.
WNDU
Granger man arrested after robbery of Dollar General Store
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a man was arrested after robbing a Dollar General Store. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, 44-year-old Ryan Wilemon, of Granger, was arrested after robbing the Dollar General Store in the 13100 block of State Road 23. A store employee told authorities...
WWMTCw
Butane sparks explosion in Three Rivers home, police report says
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — The cause of a Sept. 11 Three Rivers home explosion has been identified, according to the police report. The police records show the home on 1502 8th Street in Three Rivers exploded due to butane. Butane was believed to be used to excrete THC from...
WNEM
Police investigate suspicious deaths in Cass Co.
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Police Niles post is investigating the suspicious deaths of two individuals in Cass County’s Howard Township. The victims were discovered at a home in the 1100 Block of Shady Shores Drive on Sunday, Oct. 23 around 10:30 a.m. The first victim,...
State police investigating suspicious deaths of husband, wife near Niles
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a husband and wife were found dead with gunshot wounds on Sunday, Oct. 23.Police say that at about 10:30 a.m., the two individuals were found at a residence in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township. They located a 46-year-old woman dead with gunshot wounds outside of the home, and they found a 42-year-old man inside the home, also fatally shot.According to MSP, evidence at the scene and family members confirmed that the two people found were husband and wife and they had lived in the location for at least two years.In addition to this, witnesses revealed that they heard gunshots coming from the locations the night before, between 8:30 and 9 p.m. on Oct. 22.Police say this appears to be an isolated incident with no danger to the community.Anyone with information is urged to call the Niles post at 269-683-4411 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867.MSP continues to investigate this incident.
WNDU
Man charged in Elkhart Co. barn fires pleads guilty
WNDU
abc57.com
Man accused of domestic battery, said he was 'ready' to go to jail
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for domestic battery after he allegedly choked a woman and punched her numerous times, according to the probable cause affidavit. Arthur Von Witt Jr., 31, was arrested on the following charges:. Strangulation. Domestic battery. Domestic battery committed in the presence of...
WNDU
19-year-old hurt in Michigan City shooting
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a 19-year-old was hurt after they were struck by gunfire at Washington Park in Michigan City early Sunday morning. Officers were originally called to Washington Park Lot 1 just after 4:25 a.m. on reports of a vehicle being struck by gunfire. A short...
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating incident on Edison Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Police officers are investigating an incident in the 3300 block of Edison Road. According to police at the scene, the incident was a domestic issue. An arrest was made.
abc57.com
Over $3,000 worth of property taken from storage locker in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating after over $3,000 worth of property was reportedly taken from a storage locker. At 5:14 p.m. on Thursday, a victim in the 28000 block of County Road 4 discovered a lock that didn't belong to him or a property manager had been put on his storage locker.
Times-Union Newspaper
Motorcycle Crash Severely Injures Driver
An 18-year-old Warsaw woman was severely injured Monday night after her motorcycle hit a utility pole. According to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Cecelia R. Baist, 18, Warsaw, was eastbound on CR 450N near North CR 375E at about 8:08 p.m. when her 50cc class B motorcycle left the road and hit a Kosciusko REMC utility pole. Baist was ejected from the motorcycle, a 2023 Honda NCW. The report states she was not wearing a helmet or any other safety gear.
WNDU
18-year-old motorcyclist seriously hurt after crashing into utility pole in Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash Monday night in Kosciusko County. It happened just before 8:10 p.m. in the area of E. 450 N. and N. 375 E. Police say the motorcyclist was traveling east on 450 when her 50cc class B...
WWMT
West Michigan woman killed in house fire one day shy of birthday
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said they received the call shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they saw her husband outside trying to break down the back door.
