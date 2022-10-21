Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Suspect in Central District business owner’s death faces charges
A man suspected of killing D’Vonne Pickett Jr., a business owner and community leader in the Central District, along with a string of other violent crimes has been charged by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Police said that Ashton Lefall, 31, is facing first-degree murder charges for...
Suspect in fatal Central District shooting charged in three separate incidents
SEATTLE — A man accused of shooting and killing a beloved community member in Seattle’s Central District last week is now being accused of a string of violent crimes, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Investigators say 31-year-old Ashton Lefall shot and killed D’Vonne Pickett...
q13fox.com
Docs: Man charged in murder of beloved Central District businessman connected to 3 shootings in the days prior
SEATTLE - A man now charged in the shooting death of a beloved Central District business owner was connected to three other shootings two days prior, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors charged Ashton Lefall with first-degree murder in connection with the death of D'Vonne Pickett Jr. Pickett was shot and killed outside his business, The Postman in Seattle’s Central District, on Oct. 19.
KOMO News
Tacoma police searching for 3 burglary suspects who held resident at gunpoint
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are searching for three people they say forced their way into a home, held a resident at gunpoint with rifles and stole items before taking off. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. Monday on South Fawcett Avenue in south Tacoma. Police said the victim who called 911 was not hurt.
q13fox.com
'Something needs to change:' Car theft victim confronts thieves when deputies don't respond
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A Puyallup man is calling for change after he says he had to confront suspects who stole his wife's car when law enforcement didn't respond until the day after they were called. Michael Wilson said someone stole his wife's car out of their driveway on Oct. 13....
Suspect charged with first-degree murder for shooting death of beloved Seattle community leader
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The video playing above of Leffall's first court appearance originally aired on Oct. 21, 2022. The suspect accused of killing beloved community leader D'Vonne Pickett Jr. was charged Monday for the murder and other violent crimes in King County. Ashton Christopher Leffall is charged with...
Second suspect arrested after elderly bystander at park killed in drug deal gone bad
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Police arrested the second suspect Saturday in connection to the deadly shooting of an elderly bystander at a Lynnwood park in April. The Lynnwood Police Department (LPD) said Carl Bridgmon, 70, was shot and killed around 2:15 p.m. on April 5 while sitting in his vehicle at Daleway Park, which the retired man enjoyed going to often, according to his family.
Tacoma Police searching for suspects in drive-by shooting
Tacoma Police hope the public recognizes the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting. Detectives say Oct. 2, at 7:38 p.m., a white Volkswagon Jetta and a gray Honda Accord were loitering in the parking lot of Billy B’s Tavern at 1213 S 56th Street. The pictured red Honda Civic...
Tri-City Herald
Robbers steal expensive designer purses from Tacoma home in armed break-in, police say
Three armed men broke into a South End residence early Monday and stole designer purses estimated to be worth about $10,000, according to Tacoma Police Department. The break-in was reported at about 1:45 a.m. at a residence in the 6300 block of Fawcett Avenue, police said. No one was injured during the robbery, and no arrests have been made.
auburn-reporter.com
Auburn Police investigate shooting at near The Seasons Complex
At around 2:50 p.m. Oct. 20, the Auburn Police Department responded to a call of shots fired near the Dollar Tree at the Seasons Complex near 12722 SE 312th St. When officers arrived on the scene, they reportedly discovered one male had been shot in the back and had run to an apartment at The Seasons.
informnny.com
Man held without bail in 3-day spate of Seattle shootings
SEATTLE (AP) — A 31-year-old Seattle man is being held without bail in what police describe as a three-day spate of shootings that left the owner of one business dead, the owner of another in critical condition and the driver of a car wounded in the leg. According to...
KOMO News
$10K worth of costumes missing from Bellevue Opera house
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Members of Bellevue Opera, formerly known as Lyric Opera Northwest, believe the costumes they’ve used for years have been stolen. Production Manager Sara Wagner told KOMO News they noticed the costumes disappeared a few weeks ago and have not been located since. Wagner said she believes someone stole the garments.
q13fox.com
Intense emotions during first appearance of suspect accused of killing Seattle business owner
SEATTLE - A King County Jail courtroom erupted with emotion as the suspect in the death of a beloved Seattle business owner had his first appearance. The suspect, Ashton Lefall, is accused of killing D’Vonne Pickett Jr. in the Central District on Wednesday. Lefall has been charged with first-degree...
KING-5
Suspect in killing of beloved Seattle community leader held without bail
SEATTLE — The suspect in the killing of a Seattle community leader was ordered to be held without bail at his first court appearance on Friday on probable cause for first-degree murder among multiple other pending charges. The judge sided with the King County Prosecutor that the suspect, identified...
Two work trucks stolen, crash in Seattle
SEATTLE — A pair of stolen work trucks crashed at different locations in Seattle early Monday morning, according to authorities. Officials said an Automated Gates truck was stolen and crashed on East Marginal Way near Ellis Avenue. The stolen truck went about three miles before the crash. >> Download...
kentreporter.com
Seattle man, 19, charged in Kent apartment killing; injuring 2 others
A 19-year-old Seattle man faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree assault for allegedly shooting three men Aug. 28 inside a Kent apartment. Dijion Ray Taylor-Johnson reportedly killed Reese Gainer, 23, who was in the process of moving to Washington from Atlanta, Georgia. He allegedly critically injured a 23-year-old Kent man and another 23-year-old man who also was moving to the state from Georgia, during a shooting at about 8:45 p.m. at the Irwin Park Apartments, 25822 110th Ave. SE.
westsideseattle.com
Google search seen as bomb threat leads to arrest of high school student
On 10-18-2022, a high school reported a student made a google search that was construed as a bomb threat. The assistant principal brought the student into the office on 10-19-2022. The student admitted to the google search and was searched in the office. The student had four knives on his person.
q13fox.com
Sawant says feces thrown at her home repeatedly, claims Seattle Police 'failing to investigate' threats
SEATTLE - City Councilmember Kshama Sawant wrote a letter to officials claiming the Seattle Police Department (SPD) was "failing to investigate" several escalating threats made against her, including feces being thrown at her home repeatedly. According to Sawant, bags of human feces have been thrown into her yard six times,...
Tri-City Herald
Group of teens suspected in series of robberies, assaults of 8 people in Lakewood, Tacoma
Lakewood police have arrested three teenagers suspected in a series of eight robberies and assaults in the Tacoma area this week that included attacks on three ride-share drivers. Between Monday and Wednesday, the alleged robbers attacked eight people and stole vehicles and other property in incidents reported in Tacoma, Lakewood...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 12-17, 2022
8600 block 238th Street Southwest: A resident requested a welfare check on a family member with behaviorial health issues who was sleeping outside. 23600 block Highway: A grocery store employee was assaulted by an unknown suspect. 22500 block Highway 99: A man was cited for stealing beer from a store.
