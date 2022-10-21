ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest.com

Suspect in Central District business owner’s death faces charges

A man suspected of killing D’Vonne Pickett Jr., a business owner and community leader in the Central District, along with a string of other violent crimes has been charged by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Police said that Ashton Lefall, 31, is facing first-degree murder charges for...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Docs: Man charged in murder of beloved Central District businessman connected to 3 shootings in the days prior

SEATTLE - A man now charged in the shooting death of a beloved Central District business owner was connected to three other shootings two days prior, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors charged Ashton Lefall with first-degree murder in connection with the death of D'Vonne Pickett Jr. Pickett was shot and killed outside his business, The Postman in Seattle’s Central District, on Oct. 19.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Second suspect arrested after elderly bystander at park killed in drug deal gone bad

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Police arrested the second suspect Saturday in connection to the deadly shooting of an elderly bystander at a Lynnwood park in April. The Lynnwood Police Department (LPD) said Carl Bridgmon, 70, was shot and killed around 2:15 p.m. on April 5 while sitting in his vehicle at Daleway Park, which the retired man enjoyed going to often, according to his family.
LYNNWOOD, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Auburn Police investigate shooting at near The Seasons Complex

At around 2:50 p.m. Oct. 20, the Auburn Police Department responded to a call of shots fired near the Dollar Tree at the Seasons Complex near 12722 SE 312th St. When officers arrived on the scene, they reportedly discovered one male had been shot in the back and had run to an apartment at The Seasons.
AUBURN, WA
informnny.com

Man held without bail in 3-day spate of Seattle shootings

SEATTLE (AP) — A 31-year-old Seattle man is being held without bail in what police describe as a three-day spate of shootings that left the owner of one business dead, the owner of another in critical condition and the driver of a car wounded in the leg. According to...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

$10K worth of costumes missing from Bellevue Opera house

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Members of Bellevue Opera, formerly known as Lyric Opera Northwest, believe the costumes they’ve used for years have been stolen. Production Manager Sara Wagner told KOMO News they noticed the costumes disappeared a few weeks ago and have not been located since. Wagner said she believes someone stole the garments.
BELLEVUE, WA
KING-5

Suspect in killing of beloved Seattle community leader held without bail

SEATTLE — The suspect in the killing of a Seattle community leader was ordered to be held without bail at his first court appearance on Friday on probable cause for first-degree murder among multiple other pending charges. The judge sided with the King County Prosecutor that the suspect, identified...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Two work trucks stolen, crash in Seattle

SEATTLE — A pair of stolen work trucks crashed at different locations in Seattle early Monday morning, according to authorities. Officials said an Automated Gates truck was stolen and crashed on East Marginal Way near Ellis Avenue. The stolen truck went about three miles before the crash. >> Download...
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

Seattle man, 19, charged in Kent apartment killing; injuring 2 others

A 19-year-old Seattle man faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree assault for allegedly shooting three men Aug. 28 inside a Kent apartment. Dijion Ray Taylor-Johnson reportedly killed Reese Gainer, 23, who was in the process of moving to Washington from Atlanta, Georgia. He allegedly critically injured a 23-year-old Kent man and another 23-year-old man who also was moving to the state from Georgia, during a shooting at about 8:45 p.m. at the Irwin Park Apartments, 25822 110th Ave. SE.
KENT, WA
westsideseattle.com

Google search seen as bomb threat leads to arrest of high school student

On 10-18-2022, a high school reported a student made a google search that was construed as a bomb threat. The assistant principal brought the student into the office on 10-19-2022. The student admitted to the google search and was searched in the office. The student had four knives on his person.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 12-17, 2022

8600 block 238th Street Southwest: A resident requested a welfare check on a family member with behaviorial health issues who was sleeping outside. 23600 block Highway: A grocery store employee was assaulted by an unknown suspect. 22500 block Highway 99: A man was cited for stealing beer from a store.
EDMONDS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy