Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú
Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
Kodak Black Blasts Kanye West Over JAY-Z & Beyoncé Comments: ‘Yo Ass Batshit Crazy’
Kodak Black has called out Kanye West over his recent comments about JAY-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president. The Florida rapper took to Instagram Live on Thursday (October 20) to address Ye’s remarks in his controversial Drink Champs interview, where he said he’d be a shoo-in for the presidency if Hov and Bey supported him.
Here’s Who Has Defended and Opposed Kanye West Following His Most Recent Controversies
Kanye West, now known as Ye, has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons for the last month. On Oct. 3, his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show was just the beginning of the tumultuous days head. At the event in Paris, he donned a shocking “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, which is officially part of the new collection. Subsequent anti-Semetic comments, thoughts on his relationship with the late Virgil Abloh and disputing the cause of George Floyd’s death came after. Understandably so, West has ignited outrage among fellow celebrities and musicians.
Anti-Semitic Demonstrators Show Support for Kanye West’s Comments Against Jewish People
Anti-Semitic demonstrators showing support for Kanye West's recent comments about Jewish people recently made a scene on a Los Angeles freeway overpass and are facing backlash from L.A. officials. On Oct. 22, photos surfaced of a group of men holding a demonstration with banners hanging over the overpass of a...
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 10 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon
This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Netflix Tackles the Single Dumbest Moment of the Cola Wars in ‘Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?’
Because no media story of the ’90s is complete without a streaming documentary about it, a docuseries examining a court case over an infamous Pepsi commercial is heading to Netflix. Four-part docuseries “Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?” will (vertically, like a Harrier fighter) touch down onto the streamer November 17. The series, which cheekily takes its name from stoner comedy “Dude, Where’s My Car?,” revolves around John Leonard, a college student who, in 1996, went on an ambitious quest to obtain 7 million “Pepsi Points,” a loyalty program that offered merchandise for customers who bought enough Pepsi cans. In a commercial for...
Eagle-Eyed Fans Think Pete Davidson Sent Kim Kardashian This Meaningful Birthday Gift
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might not be together at the moment, but fans are convinced that the SNL alum gifted Kardashian something extra sentimental for her 42nd birthday, which she celebrated over the weekend. In her recent Instagram stories, Kardashian shared plenty of snaps, from getting ready to go on Kylie Jenner’s private jet to see Usher perform in Las Vegas — which she was ultimately unable to go because of dangerous high winds — to an impromptu trip to In N’ Out. She also showed off an impressive display of white flowers in her bathroom along with a...
TriStar Pictures President Nicole Brown Accepts Special Honors as The Blackhouse Foundation Celebrates 15th Anniversary (EXCLUSIVE)
As the Blackhouse Foundation marked its 15th anniversary, the organization presented TriStar Pictures president Nicole Brown with a special honor during a cocktail reception on Oct. 15. Held at the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica, Calif., the special event commemorated Blackhouse’s work to amplify the voices of Black multiplatform content creators, particularly through its programming at the Sundance Film Festival, increasing the number of Black attendees, as well as expanding the opportunities for Black films and filmmakers to be featured at major film festivals. Brown was awarded the Entertainment Trailblazer Award, singled out for embodying the nonprofit organization’s mission to...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died. He was 67. “The world is definitely a...
Inside Adrienne Bailon-Houghton's Sweet 39th Birthday Plans With Newborn Son Ever and Husband Israel
Watch: Adrienne Bailon Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband. Let the birthday festivities begin. Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is ready for a weekend full of celebrations before she turns 39 on Oct. 24. According to the new E! News co-host, she has three days of festivities planned, including lots of pampering, a special date night with husband Israel Houghton and a sweet mommy-son day with two-month-old son Ever James.
Target's Future Collective First Brand Designer | Kahlana Barfield Brown
Kahlana Barfield Brown is changing the way we see and feel about fashion one colorful blazer at a time. This September, the former Instyle editor and style expert announced her first installment to her Target collaboration now sold in Target stores nationwide, and she’s back with her second drop as the first design partner for their newest apparel-accessories line, Future Collective.
Pharrell Opens BBC ICECREAM Miami Flagship Store
Miami, FL – Pharrell has opened a flagship Billionaire Boys Club ICECREAM store in Miami and Skateboard P hosted a launch event earlier this week. On Thursday (October 20) fans got the opportunity to get a first look at the newest trendy addition to Wynwood’s Art District. The 5,000-square foot store will function as one part marketplace giving off art gallery vibes with the other serving as a “canvas” for emerging local artists to experiment.
Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Halloween” Revealed: Photos
Halloween-themed sneakers are starting to rollout. If you are a fan of Halloween, then you will be getting some interesting sneaker models, very soon. This is a great time for sneaker brands to flex their design chops as Halloween is a time in which people like to dress up and get spooky. Of course, Nike is always a huge fixture throughout Halloween. Earlier today, we showed off their Halloween-themed Nike Dunk Low. Now, we have the Nike Air Force 1 Mid, of the same name.
Lori Harvey Takes Street Style From Day to Night With Havaianas X Market 2-in-1 Flip-Flop Slippers
Fall temperatures can vary, but Lori Harvey has figured out a way to combat the weather. On Wednesday, the model and skincare entrepreneur was spotted out in the new Havaianas Zip Top Market Flip Flops while running errands in Los Angeles. Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Market and Havaianas have collaborated on a puffer shoe that zips off into a flip-flop. Retailing for $120, the silhouette was crafted in Brazil and features a cushioned footbed with a textured rice pattern and includes a rubber flip-flop sole. Harvey complemented the cool shoe with an outfit that stayed true to her signature street style aesthetic. She...
Quavo & Takeoff Are Down For Migos Reunion - On One Condition
Quavo and Takeoff may be handling things as a duo now, but they’re willing to reunite as Migos with Offset under one condition. On the upcoming episode of Drink Champs, Quavo asked the podcast crew who they thought could face him and Takeoff in a Verzuz match-up, not including OGs. N.O.R.E. couldn’t decide and instead asked if there was a chance fans would get a one-night-only Migos Verzuz reunion.
Is Playboi Carti Dropping Something Today?
Playboi Carti looks to actually be dropping something today. Late last night (Oct. 19), Carti added a link to the website for his Opium record label to his Instagram bio. The link leads to a white screen with a small countdown in the middle. The timer is set to end today at 6 p.m. EST. (Since this article's publication, the timer has had two hours added to it, moving its expiration to 8 p.m. EST.)
50 Cent’s Son Marquise Says He Wants to Have Sit-Down With Fif
Following the drama that arose surrounding his child support comments, 50 Cent's 26-year-old son Marquise Jackson is ready to have a man-to-man conversation with his estranged father. On Thursday (Oct. 20), Marquise put up a post on Instagram sharing his thoughts on the current state of his relationship with 50...
