San Antonio, TX

Man accused of trafficking young girl he met through social media; police believe there are more victims

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A 58-year-old man from Spring Branch has been arrested and accused of trafficking a young girl he met through social media. The warrant for the suspect, identified as Marc Stephen Jamison in a New Braunfels Police Department news release, was issued Friday. Jamison is accused of taking the young girl to an undisclosed location and paying her to perform sexual acts with him over the course of several months.
Off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on family violence charge

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Monday morning for assault after a violent argument with her boyfriend at their home, BCSO confirmed. According to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office officials, 29-year-old Angelica Flores got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend, which then became physical when Flores allegedly struck her boyfriend in the face with her elbow.
