San Antonio police find missing 6-year-old girl that disappeared over weekend
She was picked up by a family member that lives in Kyle.
H-E-B Customer Stabbed At Self-Checkout Kiosk As Police Hunt Suspect
Police said the victim did not know the attacker who stabbed him while he was buying his groceries, and an investigation has been launched.
KSAT 12
2 wounded in shooting during altercation at East Side home, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a domestic disturbance led to a shooting at a home on the city’s East Side late Monday night. Officers were called around 11 p.m. to a home in the 800 block of Richland Drive, not far from Gembler Road and AT&T Center Parkway after receiving word of shots fired.
KTSA
Two teens face capital murder charges after east side double shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two of three teenagers accused in an east side double shooting are facing capital murder charges. Investigators say 16-year-old Omar Neal and 17-year-old Devin Taylor were shot at an apartment complex on September 18, and they both died at an area hospital. Police say...
KSAT 12
VIDEO: Erik Cantu’s family speaks publicly for first time since teen was shot by SAPD officer
SAN ANTONIO – The family of a teenager who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in early October is expected to speak to the public on Tuesday for the first time since the shooting. A week after the family retained high-profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump to...
'He's just mutilated': Erik Cantu's family provides update on teen's health
Crump said they will look hard into the San Antonio police hiring process.
KSAT 12
Registration sticker expired for 13 years leads to fugitive arrest, Jourdanton police say
JOURDANTON, Texas – A registration sticker that was 13 years out of date led to the arrest of one man sought on a warrant out of Bexar County, according to the Jourdanton Police Department. Charles Fields, of San Antonio, was pulled over on Monday night because of that expired...
San Antonio teen arrested after allegedly trafficking young girl from Tennessee
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio teen has been arrested after he allegedly trafficked a child. According to arrest records, 18-year-old Thapelo Winston was in contact with a young Tennessee girl for a year. The girl ran away from home earlier this month, with officers saying Winston paid for her flight to San Antonio.
The Parents Of The 17-Year-Old Shot By A Cop Outside McDonald's Have Broken Their Silence
"Imagine getting that phone call. Imagine racing over to the hospital, not knowing what to expect," Erik Cantu's mother said.
KTSA
New Braunfels Police arrest Spring Branch man accused of human trafficking
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The New Braunfels Police Department is announcing the arrest of a Spring Branch man accused of human trafficking. Investigators say 58-year-old Marc Jamison is facing the felony charge after his arrest on Friday. Police say Jamison was taken into custody after he showed up...
Man accused of trafficking young girl he met through social media; police believe there are more victims
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A 58-year-old man from Spring Branch has been arrested and accused of trafficking a young girl he met through social media. The warrant for the suspect, identified as Marc Stephen Jamison in a New Braunfels Police Department news release, was issued Friday. Jamison is accused of taking the young girl to an undisclosed location and paying her to perform sexual acts with him over the course of several months.
KSAT 12
Man stabbed while purchasing groceries at H-E-B self-checkout; suspect has not been found, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a man who stabbed another man at a self-checkout kiosk inside an H-E-B on the city’s Southwest Side on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called around 1:40 p.m. to an H-E-B in the 300 block of Valley Hi Drive, not far from Springvale Drive and Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.
KSAT 12
Off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on family violence charge
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Monday morning for assault after a violent argument with her boyfriend at their home, BCSO confirmed. According to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office officials, 29-year-old Angelica Flores got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend, which then became physical when Flores allegedly struck her boyfriend in the face with her elbow.
KSAT 12
Driver involved in crash with motorcycle suspected of driving while intoxicated
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police believe a man who was behind the wheel of a car when it collided with a motorcycle was driving while intoxicated. A preliminary police report state that the 63-year-old man, who also was critically injured in the crash, will face criminal charges. The...
Family of Erik Cantu, the teen shot by now-fired San Antonio cop, says his condition is improving
'Erik still remains on life support for his lungs, but we are seeing improvement,' the family said in a statement.
KSAT 12
SAPD: 2 people, including innocent bystander, shot at in apartment complex shooting
SAN ANTONIO – An altercation at a Southwest Side apartment complex led to a shooting that injured two, including an innocent bystander, according to San Antonio police. At 2:50 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to the 4800 block of W Military Drive for a shooting in progress. Police said...
‘This Could Have Been You’: Texas Vice Principal Charged WIth Injuring Minor, Cleared—Seeks Social Media Relief by Courts
A Texas vice principal is breathing a sigh of relief after being cleared of an injury to a child charge that she was up against for six months. Tara Hunter, a longtime educator for over 20 years, said she is seeking relief in the court of public opinion now that her legal matter has been cleared.
Tractor-trailers overturn due to rainy conditions, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A tractor-trailer towing a second truck overturned Monday morning due to the wet conditions on the road, police say. It happened near the overpass of Loop 410 at I-35 Southbound entrance ramp on the northeast side of town around 8:18 a.m. Police say the driver of...
foxsanantonio.com
Police are on the lookout for suspect who shot at vehicle while at a stoplight
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for an unknown suspect who is accused of shooting at a vehicle, leaving two people hospitalized. The incident happened at the intersection of W.W. White Road and E Houston Street at around 10:15 p.m. Police say that three people were inside...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for punching another man in the face over gas money, killing him, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested after punching another man during a fight over gas money, according to San Antonio police. The blow sent the man to an area hospital, where he later died. Clarence Lynn Campbell, 41, is charged with manslaughter and was arrested Friday,...
