Read full article on original website
Related
KOMO News
What changes when Washington's COVID-19 emergency ends next week?
SEATTLE, Wash. — The COVID-19 state of emergency is about to end in the state of Washington. Next Tuesday will mark the official end of the COVID-19 emergency declaration from February 2020. Gov. Jay Inslee announced in September that the state of emergency would end on Oct. 31. Most...
Gov. Inslee touts state investments in school health center
Gov. Jay Inslee said a school’s new health center in the Edmonds School District will be a “vital” resource for those students. Speaking at Meadowdale High School in Lynnwood Monday, Inslee said the center is providing most services a primary care visit covers, including physical exams, mental and reproductive health tailored to students.
KOMO News
Western Washington's poor air quality stifles learning in some classrooms
SEATTLE, Wash. — If COVID-19 didn't already prove how much our schools need clean air -- the smoky skies and extreme heat this fall in western Washington certainly did. More and more teachers, students and school districts are experiencing this problem, but what's the solution?. This is not a...
KOMO News
Washington state one of 10 safest states in US, per WalletHub report
How safe do you feel as a Washington state resident?. WalletHub, a personal-finance website, ranked the evergreen state as the ninth-safest in the country in a new report. States were scored on personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and more, taking into account fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel, law-enforcement employees per capita, assaults per capita, bullying rates and more. WalletHub also measured the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
KUOW
Northwest GOP candidates hope to ride tough-on-crime message for success in November
Local Republican candidates see a hyperfocus on crime and public safety as a potential winning strategy in traditionally blue-leaning or swing districts. They say they’re responding to voters’ discomfort with recent police reforms and Washington and Oregon’s recent decriminalization of some drugs. Polling data shows that many...
Spokane fish biologist appointed to Washington Salmon Recovery Board
OLYMPIA — Governor Jay Inslee has appointed salmon advocate and Spokane fish biologist Joe Maroney to the Washington Salmon Recovery Funding Board. The board awards grants for restoration projects across the state. “Joe Maroney will be a great addition to the Salmon Recovery Funding Board,” Inslee said. “Having worked for the Kalispel Tribe of Indians and lived in eastern Washington...
Washington students may be leaving behind $50 million in federal aid
SPOKANE, Wash. — According to Governor Jay Inslee, students in Washington may be missing out on $50 million in federal aid by not filling out their FAFSA’s. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) opened on October 1, and Washington state has the third-lowest FAFSA completion rate in the country. About $50 million in federal aid has been left...
'A failure': How Washington’s cannabis program shut out Black business owners
SEATTLE — Washington state's retail cannabis program shut out minority business owners and now Black business owners are demanding change. The vast majority of cannabis retailers in Washington state aren’t owned by people of color, and just 4% are Black-owned, according to 2021 data from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB).
As Republican Christine Drazan runs for Oregon governor, she’s walking a careful line on the ticket of a party that’s embraced election denial nationally — and locally
Oregon Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan is not an election denier. “There has never been a question for me,” Drazan said at the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association debate in July. “Donald Trump did not win. Joe Biden did. He is our president.”. Still, she has had to...
'We have a predator problem.' Wildlife group urges Washington to save the deer
(The Center Square) - The Northeast Washington Wildlife Group is concerned growing wolf and cougar populations in Northeastern Washington are decimating deer, elk and moose herds. “We have a predator problem, and it continues to get worse with each passing year,” said Dale Magart, secretary of the nonprofit group that...
Gov. Inslee's job approval rating unchanged since July, WA Poll shows
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washingtonians haven't changed their opinions much when it comes to how well Gov. Jay Inslee is doing his job. Inslee has a net job approval of -2, according to recent WA Poll results. That's unchanged from a similar poll done in July. Of the 719 registered...
Yakima Herald Republic
Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’
SELAH — In 2016, Brandi and Brad Hyatt purchased a three-bedroom home with sweeping views of the Cascades, Mount Rainier and Mount Adams. Their house sits more than 4 miles east of this Central Washington community, beyond the reach of Selah’s public water system. So, the couple and their two children relied on a well punched into a basalt lava rock aquifer to quench their thirst, cook, clean and bathe.
KOMO News
Candidates for Washington's next Secretary of State debate in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two candidates vying to become Washington's next Secretary of State took the stage to debate in Spokane on Sunday afternoon. Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs debated his non-partisan challenger, Julie Anderson, at Gonzaga University's Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center. The debate will be presented by The Spokesman-Review and the League of Women Voters in affiliation with the Washington State Debate Coalition.
WPFO
Governor previews policies to protect abortion, gender-affirming care in Washington state
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and state Democratic legislators met Friday to preview policies in the upcoming 2023 Legislative Session meant to protect reproductive rights and gender-affirming care in the state. Rep. Sharon Shewmake previewed a policy that will provide protections for patients and providers if any...
These are the Oregon counties with the current highest COVID-19 infection rates
(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Feds are making it rain in Eastern Washington
When it rains it pours, the old saying goes. And as cooler, wetter weather delivers full-on fall to Eastern Washington this weekend, federal aid programs are sprinkling seed money on a couple of projects that promise long-term benefits for our region. On Tuesday, Yakima County commissioners — who in August...
KOMO News
Washington reaches $10.5M settlement over Tyson Foods' price-fixing
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Monday that Tyson Foods will pay $10.5 million over their price-fixing on chicken products. According to Ferguson's office, the conspiracy affected an estimated 90% of Washingtonians. The AG's office asserts that Tyson Foods and 18 other chicken producers have been driving up the price of chicken since at least 2008, causing consumers to overpay by millions.
KOMO News
Beyond The Podium: District 6 candidates on crime, abortion, student loans and more
In KOMO News' Beyond The Podium series, we spoke with the candidates vying for Washington's 6th Congressional District. Democrat Incumbent Derek Kilmer is running to keep his seat while Republican Elizabeth Kreiselmaier is running against him. District 6 covers the Washington state peninsula, including Clallam, Kitsap and Mason counties. KOMO...
KOMO News
Amazon, Seahawks team up with Operation Warm to provide students with coats, shoes
WHITE CENTER, Wash. — With the weather changing, hundreds of kids now have a way to stay warm. Amazon and the Seattle Seahawks partnered with Operation Warm to gift 440 students brand-new coats and shoes Tuesday morning in Beverly Park. Operation Warm, a national nonprofit, has served more than...
Chronicle
Through Pacific Northwest Drought and Downpour, What Will Happen to the Salmon?
CHEHALIS — As biologist Nick Vanbuskirk drew a knife along the yellowing belly of the carcass of a Chinook salmon, hundreds of ripe, translucent orange eggs spilled out into the ankle-high waters of the Newaukum River. After surviving a stint in the Pacific Ocean, this salmon was met with...
Comments / 3