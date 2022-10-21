ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

KOMO News

What changes when Washington's COVID-19 emergency ends next week?

SEATTLE, Wash. — The COVID-19 state of emergency is about to end in the state of Washington. Next Tuesday will mark the official end of the COVID-19 emergency declaration from February 2020. Gov. Jay Inslee announced in September that the state of emergency would end on Oct. 31. Most...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Gov. Inslee touts state investments in school health center

Gov. Jay Inslee said a school’s new health center in the Edmonds School District will be a “vital” resource for those students. Speaking at Meadowdale High School in Lynnwood Monday, Inslee said the center is providing most services a primary care visit covers, including physical exams, mental and reproductive health tailored to students.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Washington state one of 10 safest states in US, per WalletHub report

How safe do you feel as a Washington state resident?. WalletHub, a personal-finance website, ranked the evergreen state as the ninth-safest in the country in a new report. States were scored on personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and more, taking into account fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel, law-enforcement employees per capita, assaults per capita, bullying rates and more. WalletHub also measured the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane fish biologist appointed to Washington Salmon Recovery Board

OLYMPIA — Governor Jay Inslee has appointed salmon advocate and Spokane fish biologist Joe Maroney to the Washington Salmon Recovery Funding Board. The board awards grants for restoration projects across the state. “Joe Maroney will be a great addition to the Salmon Recovery Funding Board,” Inslee said. “Having worked for the Kalispel Tribe of Indians and lived in eastern Washington...
SPOKANE, WA
The Oregonian

As Republican Christine Drazan runs for Oregon governor, she’s walking a careful line on the ticket of a party that’s embraced election denial nationally — and locally

Oregon Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan is not an election denier. “There has never been a question for me,” Drazan said at the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association debate in July. “Donald Trump did not win. Joe Biden did. He is our president.”. Still, she has had to...
OREGON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’

SELAH — In 2016, Brandi and Brad Hyatt purchased a three-bedroom home with sweeping views of the Cascades, Mount Rainier and Mount Adams. Their house sits more than 4 miles east of this Central Washington community, beyond the reach of Selah’s public water system. So, the couple and their two children relied on a well punched into a basalt lava rock aquifer to quench their thirst, cook, clean and bathe.
SELAH, WA
KOMO News

Candidates for Washington's next Secretary of State debate in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two candidates vying to become Washington's next Secretary of State took the stage to debate in Spokane on Sunday afternoon. Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs debated his non-partisan challenger, Julie Anderson, at Gonzaga University's Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center. The debate will be presented by The Spokesman-Review and the League of Women Voters in affiliation with the Washington State Debate Coalition.
SPOKANE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Feds are making it rain in Eastern Washington

When it rains it pours, the old saying goes. And as cooler, wetter weather delivers full-on fall to Eastern Washington this weekend, federal aid programs are sprinkling seed money on a couple of projects that promise long-term benefits for our region. On Tuesday, Yakima County commissioners — who in August...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Washington reaches $10.5M settlement over Tyson Foods' price-fixing

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Monday that Tyson Foods will pay $10.5 million over their price-fixing on chicken products. According to Ferguson's office, the conspiracy affected an estimated 90% of Washingtonians. The AG's office asserts that Tyson Foods and 18 other chicken producers have been driving up the price of chicken since at least 2008, causing consumers to overpay by millions.
WASHINGTON STATE

