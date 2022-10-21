In Saline County, The River-to-River Trail Society announces its 8th public hike of the this hiking season. On Nov. 5th hike the Crest Trail from Glen O Jones Lake to Stone Face. This will be a hike with hills of moderate difficulty, 4.5 miles length, 5 hours hiking time. Marcus Owens will lead the hike. More information at www.rivertorivertrail.net (who can be reached at (618) 534-8139 for more information). Hikers should meet at 10:00 am at the Tecumseh Statue located in the Northwest Corner of Glen O Jones Lake on CR 625N. This hike is intended for people in good health who have done some hiking. Hiking sticks and boots or sturdy shoes are recommended. Hikers should bring their own water and snacks. No dogs please.

SALINE COUNTY, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO