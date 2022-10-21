Read full article on original website
Related
wsiu.org
Health and Human Sciences’ faculty, students to share research Thursday
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Faculty from Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s College of Health and Human Sciences will discuss their research during a “flash talk” presentation at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in Morris Library’s John C. Guyon Auditorium. Graduate students and undergraduate students within the college...
wsiu.org
275 high school students to perform in SIU choral festival Oct. 26
CARBONDALE, Ill. — About 275 high school students from Illinois and Kentucky will perform this week in Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Shryock Auditorium as part of a high school choral festival. The free, public concert is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. The concert will culminate a day...
wsiu.org
United Airlines-SIU Aviation Career Day helped dreams take flight
CARBONDALE, Ill. — United Airlines Captain Julie Savage was “the average kid with a big dream” in 1994 when her dad drove the then-Cary-Grove High School student to Chicago O’Hare International Airport to embark on the inaugural United Airlines-SIU Aviation Career Day at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
wsiu.org
WSIU Almanac 10.25.22
In Saline County, The River-to-River Trail Society announces its 8th public hike of the this hiking season. On Nov. 5th hike the Crest Trail from Glen O Jones Lake to Stone Face. This will be a hike with hills of moderate difficulty, 4.5 miles length, 5 hours hiking time. Marcus Owens will lead the hike. More information at www.rivertorivertrail.net (who can be reached at (618) 534-8139 for more information). Hikers should meet at 10:00 am at the Tecumseh Statue located in the Northwest Corner of Glen O Jones Lake on CR 625N. This hike is intended for people in good health who have done some hiking. Hiking sticks and boots or sturdy shoes are recommended. Hikers should bring their own water and snacks. No dogs please.
wsiu.org
Police identify the victim and the suspect in a deadly Carbondale shooting
Police have identified the victim and the suspect in the deadly shooting Sunday morning in Carbondale. Investigators say the victim was 19-year-old Jacob Gary of Marion. The suspect wanted for the murder is 20-year-old Daurice Morse from Cairo. Police say the two were acquaintances and were involved in an ongoing...
wsiu.org
A Marion man is jailed for a shooting incident last month in Carbondale
A suspect wanted in a shooting incident last month in Carbondale has been arrested. Carbondale Police say 35-year-old Rodney Brooks of Marion was arrested in Springfield last week and charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. He is currently jailed in Jackson County. The victim in the September 10 incident...
wsiu.org
One person died in a crash Monday in Jackson County
One person died in a single-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon near Campbell Hill. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department reports Brandon Lee Jones of Pinckneyville was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Brick Plant Road in rural Campbell Hill. Investigators say Jones lost control of his vehicle, left...
Comments / 0