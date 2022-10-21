Read full article on original website
Voters in five states have the chance to wipe slavery and indentured servitude off the books
Washington CNN — When slavery was outlawed in the US in 1865, the 13th Amendment included one exception. “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction,” the amendment reads.
Frustrated by left-wing failure, Oregon voters look for change
Conservative candidates have long struggled to find electoral success on the West Coast. Still, the devastating results of liberal governance may finally be turning the tides in favor of Republicans . The gubernatorial election in Oregon may see a reform-minded Republican candidate elected governor for the first time since 1982....
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Supreme Court won't let MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell dodge Dominion's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit
Voting machine company Dominion sued Lindell in February 2021, alleging defamation from his false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
Ted Cruz reimbursed himself $555,000 after successfully challenging a political spending law at the Supreme Court
Ted Cruz's campaign paid him $555,000 to cover old personal loans to his Senate committee. It comes after Cruz successfully challenged a law that capped the amount candidates could repay themselves. Ethics advocates and some Supreme Court justices warned that the decision could lead to corruption. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz...
Oklahoma, 16 other state attorneys general file amicus brief in Oregon same-sex wedding cake case
Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor and 16 other state attorneys general have filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of the Oregon bakery owners that refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple back in 2013.
Ketanji Brown Jackson takes the Supreme Court's conservative majority to school
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has made it clear in her first days on the Supreme Court that she is not just any new justice. She is a justice who is ready to do what needs to be done. I have followed the court closely for most of my life. I...
US justices throw out Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The U.S. Supreme Court is invalidating a lower appeals court decision regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> US justices reverse Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision. The decision Tuesday adds an element of uncertainty about voting procedures...
US supreme court to hear case on California’s ban on extreme confinement crates
Next week, the US supreme court will hear oral arguments in a case that could put climate, public health and animal welfare regulations across the country on the chopping block – from California’s ban on gas-powered cars by 2035 to state bans on food packaging that contains BPA or lead.
Courts could throw state marijuana markets into disarray
And only Congress has the power to stop it.
Colorado baker who went to Supreme Court over gay wedding cake challenges ruling on transgender cake
A Colorado baker who made headlines for a partial Supreme Court victory over his opposition to a gay wedding cake is now challenging a ruling over a transgender cake.On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that lawyers forJack Phillips appealed a court ruling made last year which found him in violation of the state’s anti-discrimination laws by refusing a transgender woman’s cake. He was ordered to pay the maximum amount under the state’s Anti Discrimination Act to the customer who sued for refusing her request to bake a cake that would celebrate her gender transition in 2017, the AP said.Autumn...
Eviction notices sent to apartment building becomes latest squabble between Senate candidates
ATLANTA — There is new back and forth in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race. Republican challenger Herschel Walker claims tenants in a building once owned by incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock’s church got eviction notices. Warnock called Walker’s claims shameless lies on Tuesday. The Columbia Tower at MLK...
West Virginia urges Supreme Court to protect Holy Sunday
Attorneys general from 17 states, including West Virginia, are urging the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to take up Groff vs. DeJoy—a case regarding religious accommodation in the workplace.
U.S. Supreme Court rejects appeal to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal seeking to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship. In leaving in place an appeals court decision, the court also passed up an invitation to overturn a series of decisions dating back to 1901 known as the Insular Cases, replete with racist and anti-foreign rhetoric. Justice Neil Gorsuch had called for the cases to be overturned in April.
FBI official was warned after Jan. 6 that some in the bureau were 'sympathetic' to the Capitol rioters
WASHINGTON — A week after the Jan. 6 attack, an email landed in a top FBI official’s inbox expressing concern that some bureau employees might not be particularly motivated to help bring to justice the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol and threatened lawmakers’ lives. “There’s no...
Slavery Is On The Ballot In Louisiana This November, But There’s A Problem
What started out as a ballot initiative meant to outlaw slavery from the penal system might actually do the opposite. Several states have put the issue of slavery on the ballot ahead of election day in November. Lawmakers in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont voted to put an amendment to their respective states' constitutions to completely disallow slavery in their states.
Ohio Supreme Court suspends local judge
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday announced the disciplinary actions taken on a local judge. Official documents say former Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr is “indefinitely suspended from the practice of law and immediately suspended from judicial office without pay for the duration of her disciplinary suspension.”
Students at Lake Oswego high school plan walkout in support of Oregon gun control measure
Students at Lake Oswego High School are set to lead a walkout against gun violence after a student was shot outside Jefferson High School in Portland. Those taking part in the planned walkout say they hope to encourage people to vote in support of Measure 114, which is on the November ballot.
Supreme Court of Ohio indefinitely suspends Cleveland Judge Pinkey Carr for multiple behavioral violations
CLEVELAND — Official documents say Judge Pinky Carr "conducted business in a manner benefitting a game show host rather than a judge of the Cleveland Municipal Court" and the ways she acted "could not help but seriously compromise the integrity of the court." Now, she has been suspended indefinitely...
