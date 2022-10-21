Read full article on original website
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Commerce Township man dies after crashing motorcycle into deer
(CBS DETROIT) - A man from Commerce Township died Saturday after his motorcycle struck a deer and then caused him to cross into oncoming traffic, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.The incident happened at about 6:47 p.m. on Oct. 22 on Harvey Lake Road south of Wardlow Road in Highland Township. Police say, Lucas Dreven Nash, 20, was riding a 2010 Yamaha R6 motorcycle southbound on Harvey Lake Road when it collided with a deer and caused him to lose control.The motorcycle crossed the northbound lane of traffic and was struck by a 2017 Ford Escape driven by a 25-year-old man from Holly.According to police, Nash was wearing a helmet. The Highland Township Fire Department emergency personnel treated him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say the driver of the Ford Escape was treated for minor injuries and then released at the scene.In addition, police say they do not believe alcohol or drug use was a factor in this accident.
fox2detroit.com
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer, losing control in Highland Township
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A collision with a deer Saturday in Highland Township left a motorcyclist dead. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Lucas Dreven Nash, 20, of Commerce Township, was riding his Yamaha R6 motorcycle south on Harvey Lake Road, south of Wardlow Road, when he hit a deer just after 6:45 p.m.
Driver dies after crash caused by medical emergency on I-696 in Metro Detroit
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI – A motorist was pronounced dead after they apparently suffered a medical emergency and crashed their vehicle in Metro Detroit. Troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash, which occurred on eastbound I-696 near Dequindre Road in Madison Heights at 7:40 p.m. on Monday.
Tv20detroit.com
25-year-old woman killed in forklift accident in Sterling Heights
(WXYZ) — Sterling Heights police say a 25-year-old woman was killed in a forklift accident overnight. The incident reportedly happened around midnight on Mitchell Drive. According to officials, the woman was driving the forklift when it turned on its side and fell on top of the victim. Police say...
WNEM
15-year-old reported missing in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 15-year-old boy was reported missing in Flint. Czar Almani-Eugene Lembrick, also known as CJ, was last seen on Oct. 17 about 4 p.m. He was seen leaving the 4000 block of Greenbrook Lane. Czar is described as 6′1″, 240 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair....
thelivingstonpost.com
Alcohol suspected in crash that sends four to hospital with serious injuries
Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at Highland and Hacker roads in Hartland Township at about 9:31 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation shows that a 53-year-old Brighton resident driving a 2020 Buick failed to stop for a red traffic signal and struck a 2004 Honda driven by a 17-year-old Fenton resident that was heading east on Highland Road.
Saginaw County woman died of asphyxiation, though the manner of death is ‘indeterminate’
CARROLLTON TWP, MI — Closing in on a year since a woman was found dead in her Carrollton Township home, details of what caused her death have been released. What’s still unknown is the manner in which she died, though police say they are treating the death as a homicide.
WILX-TV
Domestic violence incident leaves one dead in St. Johns
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead after a domestic violence incident on Friday. St. Johns Police were called to a house on Church Street in the south part of St. Johns due to a disturbance. When they arrived they found a man and a woman both with injuries.
Jackson corrections officer killed in I-94 motorcycle crash
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A Michigan Department of Corrections officer from Jackson was killed Saturday night in a motorcycle crash on I-94, police said. Officers responded to reports of the crash at 7:43 p.m., Oct. 22 on M-60 and westbound I-94 in Blackman Township, according to Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Director Mike Jester.
Woman pleads to assaulting man in Saginaw County road rage incident
SAGINAW, MI — Last fall, a Lansing woman allegedly conspired with her brother to shoot at a motorist in an act of road rage in Carrollton Township. While she has accepted a plea deal that may keep her from having a felony on her record, her brother — who allegedly was the one to open fire on the man — remains at large.
fox2detroit.com
Wyandotte vigil held for Downriver CMU freshman killed in car crash
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From red balloons to red plaid shirts, several high school friends showed up in Amanda Grace Kish’s favorite color along the Wyandotte waterfront - honoring a life cut short last weekend. "I don’t know where we’ll go from here," said Sue Geftos, her cousin....
Tv20detroit.com
Man suspected of killing Lyft driver in Pontiac faces judge
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A murder mystery is unfolding after the death of a Lyft driver in Pontiac last Friday. Family members and friends have set up a memorial in Pontiac to honor Dina May Terrell, who was killed tragically while working as a Lyft driver. “She was an...
Tv20detroit.com
Suspect dead, victim hospitalized after 13-hour standoff with DPD
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A suspect is dead and a woman is in the hospital after the man allegedly assaulted her for several hours. The 13-hour standoff ended when Detroit police shot the suspect, who they say raised his weapon. That makes three barricaded situations in less than a week...
Two injured in mid-Michigan crash after car crosses median, police say
EMERSON TOWNSHIP, MI – Two women were injured in a crash Friday, Oct. 21 that happened when a car crossed a grass median and struck a minivan, police said. The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. on US-127 near Harrison Road in Gratiot County. Michigan State Police said a woman,...
nbc25news.com
Police need help searching for missing 19-year-old from Flint
FLINT, Mich. — Police need help finding a missing Flint teen who was last heard from on August 31, 2016. Marc Anthony Cates was planning to move to Ohio when he was reported missing. He is described to be:. 5'9''. About 120 lbs. May have dyed his hair red.
1 killed, 1 hospitalized after head-on collision
BRANCH COUNTY, MI – A 45-year-old Burton woman died, and another person was injured, following a head-on collision, Michigan State Police said. The woman killed in the crash on Saturday, Oct. 22, was identified as Mollie Salina Royce, MSP stated in a news release. Police responded to a 12:46...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Student arrested after BB gun brought to high school in Clinton Township
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A student was arrested for bringing a BB gun to a high school in Clinton Township, police said. The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. Monday (Oct. 24) at Clintondale High School, according to authorities. Officials said they were called to the school on reports of...
Tv20detroit.com
Police shoot, kill 1 barricaded suspect in Detroit; search continues for suspect in another incident
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit Police were on the scene of two separate barricaded gunman situations on the city's west side this morning. One was taking place on Vassar near Schaefer and the other on Santa Rosa near Cortland. The incident on Vassar ended with the barricaded suspect being...
Genesee County Sheriff’s Office seeks info in hit-and-run crash
VIENNA TWP., MI – The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who might have information pertaining to a hit and run crash Sunday evening to come forward. The department said the crash took place around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on Clio and Frances roads in Vienna Township.
Police identify woman killed in Lapeer County crash
LAPEER COUNTY, MI – Police identified Andrea Montgomery, 54, of Lapeer, as the victim of a fatal crash involving a semi-tractor trailer. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at M-24 and Sawdust Corners Road in Lapeer County’s Mayfield Township, sheriff’s deputies said. Montgomery was...
