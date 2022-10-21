(CBS DETROIT) - A man from Commerce Township died Saturday after his motorcycle struck a deer and then caused him to cross into oncoming traffic, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.The incident happened at about 6:47 p.m. on Oct. 22 on Harvey Lake Road south of Wardlow Road in Highland Township. Police say, Lucas Dreven Nash, 20, was riding a 2010 Yamaha R6 motorcycle southbound on Harvey Lake Road when it collided with a deer and caused him to lose control.The motorcycle crossed the northbound lane of traffic and was struck by a 2017 Ford Escape driven by a 25-year-old man from Holly.According to police, Nash was wearing a helmet. The Highland Township Fire Department emergency personnel treated him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say the driver of the Ford Escape was treated for minor injuries and then released at the scene.In addition, police say they do not believe alcohol or drug use was a factor in this accident.

COMMERCE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO