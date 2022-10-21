ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce Charter Township, MI

CBS Detroit

Commerce Township man dies after crashing motorcycle into deer

(CBS DETROIT) - A man from Commerce Township died Saturday after his motorcycle struck a deer and then caused him to cross into oncoming traffic, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.The incident happened at about 6:47 p.m. on Oct. 22 on Harvey Lake Road south of Wardlow Road in Highland Township. Police say, Lucas Dreven Nash, 20, was riding a 2010 Yamaha R6 motorcycle southbound on Harvey Lake Road when it collided with a deer and caused him to lose control.The motorcycle crossed the northbound lane of traffic and was struck by a 2017 Ford Escape driven by a 25-year-old man from Holly.According to police, Nash was wearing a helmet. The Highland Township Fire Department emergency personnel treated him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say the driver of the Ford Escape was treated for minor injuries and then released at the scene.In addition, police say they do not believe alcohol or drug use was a factor in this accident.
COMMERCE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer, losing control in Highland Township

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A collision with a deer Saturday in Highland Township left a motorcyclist dead. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Lucas Dreven Nash, 20, of Commerce Township, was riding his Yamaha R6 motorcycle south on Harvey Lake Road, south of Wardlow Road, when he hit a deer just after 6:45 p.m.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

25-year-old woman killed in forklift accident in Sterling Heights

(WXYZ) — Sterling Heights police say a 25-year-old woman was killed in a forklift accident overnight. The incident reportedly happened around midnight on Mitchell Drive. According to officials, the woman was driving the forklift when it turned on its side and fell on top of the victim. Police say...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
WNEM

15-year-old reported missing in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 15-year-old boy was reported missing in Flint. Czar Almani-Eugene Lembrick, also known as CJ, was last seen on Oct. 17 about 4 p.m. He was seen leaving the 4000 block of Greenbrook Lane. Czar is described as 6′1″, 240 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair....
FLINT, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Alcohol suspected in crash that sends four to hospital with serious injuries

Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at Highland and Hacker roads in Hartland Township at about 9:31 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation shows that a 53-year-old Brighton resident driving a 2020 Buick failed to stop for a red traffic signal and struck a 2004 Honda driven by a 17-year-old Fenton resident that was heading east on Highland Road.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Domestic violence incident leaves one dead in St. Johns

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead after a domestic violence incident on Friday. St. Johns Police were called to a house on Church Street in the south part of St. Johns due to a disturbance. When they arrived they found a man and a woman both with injuries.
SAINT JOHNS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wyandotte vigil held for Downriver CMU freshman killed in car crash

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From red balloons to red plaid shirts, several high school friends showed up in Amanda Grace Kish’s favorite color along the Wyandotte waterfront - honoring a life cut short last weekend. "I don’t know where we’ll go from here," said Sue Geftos, her cousin....
WYANDOTTE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Man suspected of killing Lyft driver in Pontiac faces judge

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A murder mystery is unfolding after the death of a Lyft driver in Pontiac last Friday. Family members and friends have set up a memorial in Pontiac to honor Dina May Terrell, who was killed tragically while working as a Lyft driver. “She was an...
PONTIAC, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Suspect dead, victim hospitalized after 13-hour standoff with DPD

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A suspect is dead and a woman is in the hospital after the man allegedly assaulted her for several hours. The 13-hour standoff ended when Detroit police shot the suspect, who they say raised his weapon. That makes three barricaded situations in less than a week...
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

Police need help searching for missing 19-year-old from Flint

FLINT, Mich. — Police need help finding a missing Flint teen who was last heard from on August 31, 2016. Marc Anthony Cates was planning to move to Ohio when he was reported missing. He is described to be:. 5'9''. About 120 lbs. May have dyed his hair red.
FLINT, MI

