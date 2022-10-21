Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Back Beach Road crash ends in death
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is dead after losing control of a car on Panama City Beach Parkway, according to Beach Police. Officers say when they responded to the scene, they found a silver Toyota had been traveling east on Back Beach towards Cobb Road when the car entered the median.
Panama City man killed in beach crash
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday night. Panama City Beach police said that a 2006 Toyota Highlander driven by Steven Kinney was heading east on Back Beach Road near Cobb Road at about 10:15 p.m. For an unknown reason, Kinney entered the median and […]
WJHG-TV
Collision in Calhoun County leaves pedestrian with critical injuries
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while walking alongside the road in Calhoun County. The incident happened at around 7 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol troopers told NewsChannel 7 the SUV was traveling south on State Road 69 when the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Officials were told by the driver she had just gotten off a midnight shift and was fatigued.
Missing 12-year-old reported in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old girl at the Okaloosa Academy Charter School did not return home Monday to Fort Walton Beach. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Sania Morris, 12, was last seen wearing a blue Okaloosa Academy shirt, khaki pants, and Croc shoes. Sania is 5’2″, approximately 125 pounds and has […]
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Missing/endangered elderly man safely located
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing/endangered 80-year-old Crestview resident with medical issues. Milfred Thompson was last seen around 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 picking up his medication at Moulton’s Pharmacy, 648 N. Ferdon Blvd., in...
WCTV
One dead in Jackson County crash after vehicle overturns
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An Alford man died Saturday evening after losing control of his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 54-year-old man was driving northbound on Lakepoint Road/U.S. 231 (State Road 75) a little before 6 p.m. without a seatbelt, approaching a curve. The driver failed to...
WJHG-TV
Shed destroyed, house damaged in Bay County fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An outdoor shed was destroyed, and a house was left damaged after a fire in Youngstown Sunday afternoon. Bay Emergency officials told NewsChannel 7 a person was welding in the outdoor shed when they put the equipment down and walked away. We’re told when they returned a fire had started in the shed.
WJHG-TV
Bay County officials extinguish controlled burn that rekindled
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A controlled burn off of Thomas Drive rekindled Monday night causing emergency services to put it out. Bay County Emergency Services said a company in the area was burning off land clearing debris in unincorporated Bay County off of Thomas Drive. Officials said the company had a day time permit to burn, but the fire rekindled.
WEAR
Nearly 40 dogs in poor condition rescued from Northwest Florida home
FREEPORT, Fla. -- Nearly 40 neglected dogs rescued from a home are now being treated at multiple Northwest Florida animal centers. The Lucky Puppy Rescue initially received the call after eight adult dogs and 29 puppies -- all in poor condition -- were discovered a week ago living inside a home in Chipley.
WEAR
Tips to help the Northwest Florida community avoid deer while driving
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- With the temperatures dropping as we head into fall, deer are on the move and you might run into them on the road. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office shared some tips from the Baker Fire District to help the community avoid deer while driving. Some of...
Youngstown home damaged in fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A fire that broke out just hours ago has damaged a Youngstown home. The fire was in the 4800 block of Palm Avenue near Bayhead. Local Battalion Chief Raymond Hottinger said it seems the fire broke out after someone was doing metalwork in the neighboring yard. A shed caught fire as […]
niceville.com
Firearm found near human skeletal remains in Miramar Beach
WALTON COUNTY, Fla.— The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says a firearm was found near human skeletal remains discovered Thursday in a heavily wooded area in Miramar Beach. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), while conducting an extensive search, a firearm was located within close proximity to the remains. The scene was preserved overnight, and additional grid searches were completed Friday morning, the WCSO said.
washingtoncounty.news
Officers respond to pedestrian fatality in Washington County
A Panama City man was declared deceased at the scene of an accident in the intersection of State Road 79 and James Potter Road early Sunday morning. The man, 61, had been walking southbound on State Road 79 near the intersection when he was struck by the front passenger side of purple Chevrolet Spark, also traveling southbound.
WJHG-TV
$1.2 million project works to get rid of stinky smell in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s an issue most Panama City Beach residents have smelled; the Wastewater Treatment Plant off Back Beach Road has an odor you just can’t miss. “Rank. Very rank,” Logan McClain, a Bay County resident, said. “Like rotten eggs almost,” Madison Carter,...
PC employee Michael Johnson allegedly embezzled funds for a decade
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police charged Michael Johnson last week with embezzling $470,000 from The Friends of After School Assistance Program. “I didn’t suspect anything that he was doing that was illegal,” Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said. In February 2021 the Department of Housing and Urban Development issued findings and […]
wdhn.com
Multi-city car chase ends in airborne crash
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)– A high-speed chase, which started in Covington County, ended in a potentially fatal airborne crash in Geneva after hitting the levee, per Geneva Police Department. According to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, the high-speed pursuit began in Florala, Al, where the driver took the car through...
WJHG-TV
Home deemed a total loss after overnight fire
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - South Walton Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in Seagrove Beach at N. Andalusia Avenue early Sunday morning. Officials said the call came in around 3:17 a.m. saying that the residence and the carriage house were on fire. South Walton Fire District reports they arrived on the scene at 3:26 a.m. and reported heavy fire and smoke showing.
niceville.com
Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for Oct. 23-29
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. This week, drivers...
wtvy.com
Geneva mobile home goes up in flames
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. The fire happened just before 7 a.m. on Hart Street. Nobody was living in the mobile home - and it was actually...
wtvy.com
Man tries to flee police by driving over Geneva levee at high rate of speed
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A high-speed chase in Florala ended in Geneva after the fleeing driver topped the city’s levee at speeds between 80 and 100 mph. Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock and Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms both confirmed to News4 that Florala police attempted to stop the driver but he refused.
