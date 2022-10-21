ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

wymt.com

Tennessee pair charged with trafficking three pounds of meth

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two Tennessee men and charged them with trafficking multiple pounds of suspected meth. Deputies pulled over a gray Toyota Camry after the driver, 43-year-old Kenneth E. Broyles of Mosheim, Tenn., ran a stoplight. After the driver and passenger, 48-year-old Ernest W. Triplett Jr. or Rogersville, Tenn., were acting suspicious, the deputy deployed his K9 officer, which gave a positive signal to the deputy.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Brush fire causes delays in White Pine

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - White Pine Fire Department crews responded to a brush fire on Saturday night at around 8:00 p.m., according to a statement from WPFD crews. The fire is in the area of Baker Springs Road near the Jefferson County line. “Please seek alternative routes and avoid...
WHITE PINE, TN
WBIR

SCSO: Sevier County 15-year-old found safe

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Update: The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said the teen has been found safe. The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said Sunday they were looking for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen at around 3 p.m. in the area of Sevierville City Park. They said Levi...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Family in need of help after grandparents injured in I-40 crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday afternoon, Rob and Jill Maupin were leaving their Greene County home to go visit friends when Knoxville Police said a truck slammed into the back of their car and injured them both. Both were airlifted to UT Medical Center where they are being treated for injuries.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Noise-monitoring cameras are now on Cumberland Ave.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville has moved its noise monitoring cameras from the downtown are to Cumberland Ave. and 18th Street — near the University of Tennessee campus. City officials said the cameras are meant to monitor, gather and track engine car noises passing through Cumberland Ave. Carter Hall, Policy and Strategic Projects with the City of Knoxville, said the move comes as the road brings in heavy foot and car traffic.
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Fire destroys former Masonic lodge

An abandoned building in East Knoxville was heavily damaged by a Saturday night fire and investigators were trying to determine the cause. The former Masonic Master Lodge Number 244 at 2651 E. Magnolia Avenue had been thoroughly sealed up, but there were indications that someone had trespassed in the structure at some point, officials said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

One person dead following house fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — A man died in a house fire in Greene County early Saturday morning, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office. Crews found the body of 76-year-old Edward Viscardi while responding to the fire on Doc Hawkins Road at 1:29 a.m. after receiving a 911 call.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KPD creates third police district in city covering South Knoxville, Fort Sanders and downtown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Sunday that they created their third police district in the city — the Central District. The new district is around 15 square miles large covering much of South Knoxville, the University of Tennessee and parts of downtown. The other two police districts are named the "West" and "East" districts, divided mostly by I-75. The new Central District will have six "beats" or areas that officers routinely patrol, according to KPD.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

KPD: 2 injured, 1 charged after crash on I-40 at Strawberry Plains Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were injured after a crash on I-40 East near Strawberry Plains Pike Sunday. Updates on their conditions were not available Monday morning. One person was booked on charges related to the crash. According to Knoxville Police communications manager Scott Erland, KPD officers responded...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville, TN
