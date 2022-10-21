Read full article on original website
WBIR
Knox Co. commissioners call for new state mental health facility in East Tennessee
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Commission, along with Mayor Glenn Jacobs, is asking the State of Tennessee to provide financial support for the construction and operation of a mental health hospital in Knox County. In a resolution Monday night, county officials urged the state for help to...
wymt.com
Tennessee pair charged with trafficking three pounds of meth
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two Tennessee men and charged them with trafficking multiple pounds of suspected meth. Deputies pulled over a gray Toyota Camry after the driver, 43-year-old Kenneth E. Broyles of Mosheim, Tenn., ran a stoplight. After the driver and passenger, 48-year-old Ernest W. Triplett Jr. or Rogersville, Tenn., were acting suspicious, the deputy deployed his K9 officer, which gave a positive signal to the deputy.
TWRA: Man hurt after black bear enters Gatlinburg rental cabin, bear caught and euthanized
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A man vacationing in a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night Saturday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. TWRA said the incident occurred at a rental cabin in the "downtown vicinity" after 11...
Bear euthanized after injuring man inside Gatlinburg cabin
A man vacationing in Gatlinburg was injured over the weekend when a black bear entered his cabin and charged at him, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced.
wvlt.tv
Brush fire causes delays in White Pine
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - White Pine Fire Department crews responded to a brush fire on Saturday night at around 8:00 p.m., according to a statement from WPFD crews. The fire is in the area of Baker Springs Road near the Jefferson County line. “Please seek alternative routes and avoid...
SCSO: Sevier County 15-year-old found safe
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Update: The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said the teen has been found safe. The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said Sunday they were looking for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen at around 3 p.m. in the area of Sevierville City Park. They said Levi...
Four ETCH urgent care locations not taking BlueCross BlueShield insurance due to contract negotiations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some patients at East Tennessee Children's Hospital Urgent Care locations may have recently heard that the clinics would no longer be considered in-network and they would need to pay more money for treatment. This is due to contract negotiations between the insurance company and the company...
New elementary school expected to help alleviate classroom overcrowding in Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new school being built in northwest Knox County is triggering some zoning changes for students. Education leaders said they hope it will help alleviate some overcrowding at other elementary schools in the area. The new school will affect students currently zoned for Ball Camp Elementary...
wvlt.tv
Family in need of help after grandparents injured in I-40 crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday afternoon, Rob and Jill Maupin were leaving their Greene County home to go visit friends when Knoxville Police said a truck slammed into the back of their car and injured them both. Both were airlifted to UT Medical Center where they are being treated for injuries.
Noise-monitoring cameras are now on Cumberland Ave.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville has moved its noise monitoring cameras from the downtown are to Cumberland Ave. and 18th Street — near the University of Tennessee campus. City officials said the cameras are meant to monitor, gather and track engine car noises passing through Cumberland Ave. Carter Hall, Policy and Strategic Projects with the City of Knoxville, said the move comes as the road brings in heavy foot and car traffic.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Fire destroys former Masonic lodge
An abandoned building in East Knoxville was heavily damaged by a Saturday night fire and investigators were trying to determine the cause. The former Masonic Master Lodge Number 244 at 2651 E. Magnolia Avenue had been thoroughly sealed up, but there were indications that someone had trespassed in the structure at some point, officials said.
ACS: No students injured after crash involving school bus on Lake City Highway
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Emergency Medical Services and Anderson County Schools said Tuesday that no students were injured after a crash involving a school bus and one other vehicle on Lake City Highway. They said that Lake City Highway was closed from Ray Lane to Granite Lane....
One person dead following house fire in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — A man died in a house fire in Greene County early Saturday morning, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office. Crews found the body of 76-year-old Edward Viscardi while responding to the fire on Doc Hawkins Road at 1:29 a.m. after receiving a 911 call.
KPD creates third police district in city covering South Knoxville, Fort Sanders and downtown
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Sunday that they created their third police district in the city — the Central District. The new district is around 15 square miles large covering much of South Knoxville, the University of Tennessee and parts of downtown. The other two police districts are named the "West" and "East" districts, divided mostly by I-75. The new Central District will have six "beats" or areas that officers routinely patrol, according to KPD.
'The need is a child' | DCS worker describes tense offices and high workload
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Across Tennessee, children have spent a combined 1,134 nights sleeping in the offices of the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. In Knox County, one worker said an average of five children are in the office each day and at least three children spend the night in the office.
WBIR
KFD: No injuries reported after crews put out fire in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said they received a call about a fire near the intersection of Cherry Street and East Magnolia Avenue at around 9:44 p.m. on Saturday. They said there was heavy smoke when crews arrived at the building and they quickly started trying to...
Metro Drug Coalition's new recovery community center serves 839 people in first month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In just one month, a new community center created by the Metro Drug Coalition is becoming a major resource for people recovering from substance abuse in Knoxville. They said that 839 people have used The Gateway for recovery-related resources and activities since September 23, when it...
KPD: Man arrested after significant crash on I-40 East near Strawberry Plains on Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said there was a significant, multivehicle crash on I-40 East Sunday afternoon. They said the crash temporarily closed the highway near the Strawberry Plains exit and backed traffic up past the I-640 interchange. Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the crash...
WATE
KPD: 2 injured, 1 charged after crash on I-40 at Strawberry Plains Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were injured after a crash on I-40 East near Strawberry Plains Pike Sunday. Updates on their conditions were not available Monday morning. One person was booked on charges related to the crash. According to Knoxville Police communications manager Scott Erland, KPD officers responded...
EPA to hold community meetings for New Tazewell residents on Tuesday over ethylene oxide emissions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Environmental Protection Agency will host several public forums to share information about ethylene oxide emissions and risk information impacting the New Tazewell community at Walters State Community College on Tuesday. The EPA is reaching out to communities facing the highest risks from commercial sterilizer facilities...
WBIR
