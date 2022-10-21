Read full article on original website
Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 9
As the dust settles around the latest slate of games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the next AP top 25 college football rankings. Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll. College football...
UNC gets 13 games in ESPN networks' women's basketball schedule
No. 12 UNC will play 13 games broadcasted across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ACC Network.
How Penn State’s Mike Yurcich Helped Ohio State Land CJ Stroud
Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich spent just one season on Ohio State's coaching staff, but it certainly was eventful. He helped the Buckeyes to the 2019 Big Ten title, coached quarterback Justin Fields to third in the Heisman Trophy voting and helped recruit CJ Stroud. In fact, as Ohio...
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns doesn't like Anthony Edwards' diet: 'We're high-level athletes'
Minnesota Timberwolves' All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns says teammate Anthony Edwards needs to change up his diet after a rough performance on Monday.
Lakers News: Should LeBron James Rally For League’s Best Scoring Average?
With LeBron James clearly aware of the offensive limitations of this season's Lakers roster, would he be interested in making a run at the league's top scoring average?. Last year, the 6'9" power forward finished with the second-best scoring average (albeit in just 56 games) across the league, 30.3 points a night (on .524/.359/.756 shooting splits), behind just Philadelphia 76ers All-NBA center Joel Embiid. James also averaged 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks a game.
O-Lineman: ‘Matter of Time’ Until a Big Day for Run Game
NASHVILLE – Aaron Brewer might not even know who Bum Phillips was. After all, the Tennessee Titans left guard was born in 1997, two decades after the former Houston Oilers coach famously said of the franchise’s pursuit of a Super Bowl berth, ““Last year we knocked on the door. This year we beat on it. Next year we’re gonna kick the son of a bitch in.”
Packers Swap Tight Ends on Practice Squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers signed tight end Josh Babicz to their practice squad on Tuesday. As part of the transaction, they released tight end Shaun Beyer. Babicz went undrafted this year out of North Dakota State, where he was teammates with Packers receiver Christian Watson. He spent training camp with the Carolina Panthers and served a couple stints on their practice squad. He caught one pass for 3 yards in the preseason.
Jimmy Butler On The State Of The Miami Heat: `We Got To Start Winning’
The Miami Heat haven't started the season the way they expected. The dropped three of a four-game homestand and begin their first road trip Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Forward Jimmy Butler spoke of the state of the team after Monday's loss to the Toronto Raptors. "We got to...
Lakers Reach a New Low
We didn’t have the highest hopes for the Lakers this season, but wow, their first week was even more of a struggle than we thought was possible for them. Through three games, all of which were losses, Los Angeles is connecting on an abysmal 21.2% of its three-point attempts—a number so poor that it forces you to do a double take. Yes, we said the Lakers are shooting just 21.2% from deep.
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Oct. 26, 2022: Upset winners look for next victory
A year ago, the top eight seeds in the WPIAL boys soccer Class 3A playoffs all advanced to the quarterfinals. This season though, two double-digit seeds were opening-round winners to deny a second straight year of the favorites gathering in the second round. One of the bigger surprises on the...
Doncic’s ‘Incredible Defense’: 3 Big Takeaways From Mavs’ Blowout Win Over Grizzlies
The Dallas Mavericks knew they had a lot of positives to take away from their season-opening loss to the Phoenix Suns despite blowing a 22-point lead. Luka Doncic got off to a roaring start to his MVP campaign by scoring 35 points, Christian Wood put up 25 points off the bench despite only playing 24 minutes, and the Mavs still had a shot to win the game at the end despite missing 13 free throws on the night.
Jets’ Breece Hall Ruled Out With Knee Injury
One quarter after a 62-yard touchdown run, giving the Jets an early lead against the Broncos, rookie running back Breece Hall has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game with a knee injury. New York's second-round pick was slow to get up after a two-yard run with three...
WATCH: Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Throws First TD of Season vs. Packers
The Washington Commanders offense is back in business after scoring its first touchdown of the day. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, starting his first game of the season after Carson Wentz was placed on Injured Reserve (IR) threw his first touchdown of the season to running back Antonio Gibson. The nine-yard pass...
Magic Johnson Calls Pat Riley The Best Coach Ever
Miami Heat team president Pat Riley is often considered the "godfather"of the NBA. Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, who played for Riley with the Los Angeles Lakers, said he is greatest coach ever on an appearance on the Shannon Sharpe podcast. "We can score inside, outside and on the break,...
Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for QB Mac Jones
The Detroit Lions have sputtered offensively through the last two weeks. After posting league-best scoring totals through the first four weeks of the season, the offense has failed to produce a touchdown in each of its last two games. At the forefront of the difficult stretch has been quarterback Jared...
Jared Goff Simply Isn’t Answer
After six games in the 2022 season, it's clear as day that the Detroit Lions are nowhere closer to being a playoff team than they were a season ago. Last season, they went a dismal 3-13-1 in the first year of the Dan Campbell-Brad Holmes era, and there's a good chance now that the team won't win more than four games this year.
