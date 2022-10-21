The Denver Broncos’ backfield has taken another hit. Already without Javonte Williams, who is on injured reserve and done for the rest of the 2022 NFL season, the Broncos are now also dealing with a new running back injury, with Mike Boone hurting his ankle during Sunday’s 16-9 home loss to the New York Jets. Boone’s injury has led to the Broncos making a decision to sign veteran running back Marlon Back off the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO