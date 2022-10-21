Read full article on original website
Related
Odell Beckham Jr. Free Agency Rumors Heat Up, As Chiefs Make Push for Star Wideout
Social Media is all a buzz as Odell Beckham Jr. continues to shop for a new team to call home before the November free agent deadline arrives. The veteran wide receiver won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams last year, scoring one touchdown. Unfortunately, OBJ suffered a devastating...
profootballnetwork.com
Top NFL DFS Lineup for Monday Night Football: For Patriots vs. Bears, Can We Trust Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris, and David Montgomery?
If you’re playing a New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears NFL DFS lineup for Monday Night Football in Week 7, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
Matt LaFleur addresses Green Bay’s struggles with Commanders’ defensive game plan
The Green Bay Packers were defeated by the Washington Commanders on Sunday, 23-21. The Packers’ offense was clicking in the first half but completely fell apart in the second half. The Packers were outscored 13-7 in the second half and were held scoreless in the third quarter. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was not too impressed by his team’s performance.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Games Today TV Schedule: Monday Night Football TV Schedule, Start Time, Live Streams, and More for Week 7
There is just one NFL game today as the New England Patriots host the Chicago Bears to round out Week 7. This game has tremendous importance for both sides as the NFL standings begin to take shape in the 2022 season. Here’s how to watch tonight’s action, including start times,...
Mike Williams suffers brutal leg injury late in crushing loss to Seahawks
The Los Angeles Chargers’ season is quickly beginning to fade as injuries continue to mount. Late in a 37-23 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks, Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered what looked like a serious ankle injury. There is no official word yet on Williams’ injury, but the video did not look good.
Broncos Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back
The Denver Broncos have brought in some help at running back. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter., the Broncos have signed Marlon Mack off of the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. He will then fly to London with them for next week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mack gives the Broncos...
Broncos adding former 1,000-yard rusher after Mike Boone’s injury
The Denver Broncos’ backfield has taken another hit. Already without Javonte Williams, who is on injured reserve and done for the rest of the 2022 NFL season, the Broncos are now also dealing with a new running back injury, with Mike Boone hurting his ankle during Sunday’s 16-9 home loss to the New York Jets. Boone’s injury has led to the Broncos making a decision to sign veteran running back Marlon Back off the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
profootballnetwork.com
DeAndre Carter Waiver Wire Week 8: Will His Utilization Lead to More Upside in the Coming Weeks?
The quickest way to fall behind in a fantasy football league is to become complacent and rely on the team you drafted, neglecting the all-important waiver wire. As managers make numerous waiver claims for Week 8, hoping to strengthen their roster, should Los Angeles Chargers WR DeAndre Carter be a priority addition off the waiver wire?
profootballnetwork.com
Lions vs. Cowboys Week 7 Preview and Prediction
In this video, Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys matchup in Week 7. Will Dak Prescott knock off the rust in his long-awaited return from injury? How will Detroit manage to bounce back from last week’s embarrassing shutout at the hands of the New England Patriots?
Yardbarker
Rumor: Broncos' Owners 'Embarrassed', Could Fire Nathaniel Hackett
Just seven weeks into the 2022 NFL season, there are already questions about Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. After high hopes that the Broncos might return to the playoffs, they're 2-5 and have arguably the worst offense in the NFL, paired with one of the league's best defenses. The...
profootballnetwork.com
The Colts’ Decision To Bench Matt Ryan Is a Failure for All Parties Involved
The Indianapolis Colts have been searching for an answer at quarterback since Andrew Luck retired before the 2019 season, and that hunt reached a new chapter on Monday. The Colts are benching Matt Ryan, whom they acquired from the Atlanta Falcons over the offseason, after just seven starts. Indy will...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys hit top five; Packers' plunge continues into bottom half of league
Week 6 will forever be remembered as the Sunday that broke the NFL Power Rankings. Week 7 was about picking up the pieces. The Eagles and Bills, each idle, remain the cream of the crop. The Chiefs' resounding victory in San Francisco further entrenched Andy Reid's team among the Big Three. The Cowboys won with Dak Prescott, mercifully stabilizing the top four.
Broncos getting trade calls on Bradley Chubb and Jerry Jeudy, but there’s a catch
The Denver Broncos are going nowhere fast this season. Not only are they falling out of the playoff picture, but now Russell Wilson is expected to miss time with a partially torn hamstring. There’s no arguing that the Broncos roster is stacked with talent. It’s a huge reason why the...
profootballnetwork.com
Is D’Andre Swift Playing Today vs. Cowboys? Fantasy Implications for Lions’ RB
The question of is D’Andre Swift playing has been a common one for fantasy football managers throughout this season. We have not seen Swift healthy since the first week, and his shoulder injury has now plagued him over the last four weeks. The hope was that coming off the...
profootballnetwork.com
Marquise Goodwin Waiver Wire Week 8: Should You Add Him To Play the Giants?
Has the 2022 fantasy football season already left you scrambling for help on the waiver wire? After DK Metcalf suffered a knee injury, Seattle Seahawks veteran wide receiver Marquise Goodwin stepped into his role and immediately produced. We’re breaking down whether you should add the playmaker to your fantasy roster against the New York Giants in Week 8.
The monster Brian Burns trade offer the Panthers turned down
The Carolina Panthers shook up the NFL landscape when they agreed to trade star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The move has unsurprisingly triggered some calls from rival teams asking about star edge rusher Brian Burns. But unlike how they treated McCaffrey, the Panthers aren’t exactly...
profootballnetwork.com
New York Jets RB Breece Hall Carted to Locker Room
New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall had to be carted to the locker room after suffering an apparent leg injury in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. The Jets quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game. Jets RB Breece Hall...
profootballnetwork.com
Grading the Trade: Dallas Cowboys Acquire Johnathan Hankins From Las Vegas Raiders
The Dallas Cowboys are fully committing to their remarkable defense by shoring up one of their only weak points by trading for Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the trade swaps Dallas’ 2023 sixth-round pick with the Raiders’ 2024 seventh-round pick, making it one of the cheaper trades we might see substantially impact teams near the trade deadline.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Injuries Week 7: Breece Hall, J.C. Jackson, DK Metcalf Sidelined on Sunday
NFL injuries were rampant in Week 7. Players went down left and right, and many of these health issues will have effects that last for several weeks. Teams will have to game plan around the absences of their key players, while backups will be asked to take on a heavier burden.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Breakthrough Player of Week 7: Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III
The Seattle Seahawks are one of the best stories of the first half of the NFL season. Pete Carroll’s squad is 4-3 and alone atop the NFC West. And Kenneth Walker III, the dynamic rookie running back, is one of the biggest reasons why. Walker went for 168 yards...
Comments / 0