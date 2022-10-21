ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
profootballnetwork.com

Top NFL DFS Lineup for Monday Night Football: For Patriots vs. Bears, Can We Trust Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris, and David Montgomery?

If you’re playing a New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears NFL DFS lineup for Monday Night Football in Week 7, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Broncos Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back

The Denver Broncos have brought in some help at running back. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter., the Broncos have signed Marlon Mack off of the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. He will then fly to London with them for next week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mack gives the Broncos...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Broncos adding former 1,000-yard rusher after Mike Boone’s injury

The Denver Broncos’ backfield has taken another hit. Already without Javonte Williams, who is on injured reserve and done for the rest of the 2022 NFL season, the Broncos are now also dealing with a new running back injury, with Mike Boone hurting his ankle during Sunday’s 16-9 home loss to the New York Jets. Boone’s injury has led to the Broncos making a decision to sign veteran running back Marlon Back off the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
DENVER, CO
profootballnetwork.com

DeAndre Carter Waiver Wire Week 8: Will His Utilization Lead to More Upside in the Coming Weeks?

The quickest way to fall behind in a fantasy football league is to become complacent and rely on the team you drafted, neglecting the all-important waiver wire. As managers make numerous waiver claims for Week 8, hoping to strengthen their roster, should Los Angeles Chargers WR DeAndre Carter be a priority addition off the waiver wire?
profootballnetwork.com

Lions vs. Cowboys Week 7 Preview and Prediction

In this video, Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys matchup in Week 7. Will Dak Prescott knock off the rust in his long-awaited return from injury? How will Detroit manage to bounce back from last week’s embarrassing shutout at the hands of the New England Patriots?
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Rumor: Broncos' Owners 'Embarrassed', Could Fire Nathaniel Hackett

Just seven weeks into the 2022 NFL season, there are already questions about Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. After high hopes that the Broncos might return to the playoffs, they're 2-5 and have arguably the worst offense in the NFL, paired with one of the league's best defenses. The...
DENVER, CO
profootballnetwork.com

Marquise Goodwin Waiver Wire Week 8: Should You Add Him To Play the Giants?

Has the 2022 fantasy football season already left you scrambling for help on the waiver wire? After DK Metcalf suffered a knee injury, Seattle Seahawks veteran wide receiver Marquise Goodwin stepped into his role and immediately produced. We’re breaking down whether you should add the playmaker to your fantasy roster against the New York Giants in Week 8.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

The monster Brian Burns trade offer the Panthers turned down

The Carolina Panthers shook up the NFL landscape when they agreed to trade star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The move has unsurprisingly triggered some calls from rival teams asking about star edge rusher Brian Burns. But unlike how they treated McCaffrey, the Panthers aren’t exactly...
CHARLOTTE, NC
profootballnetwork.com

New York Jets RB Breece Hall Carted to Locker Room

New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall had to be carted to the locker room after suffering an apparent leg injury in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. The Jets quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game. Jets RB Breece Hall...
NEW YORK STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Grading the Trade: Dallas Cowboys Acquire Johnathan Hankins From Las Vegas Raiders

The Dallas Cowboys are fully committing to their remarkable defense by shoring up one of their only weak points by trading for Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the trade swaps Dallas’ 2023 sixth-round pick with the Raiders’ 2024 seventh-round pick, making it one of the cheaper trades we might see substantially impact teams near the trade deadline.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy