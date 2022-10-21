Read full article on original website
Kenny Pickett’s Struggles Mean Steelers Should Start Selling
PITTSBURGH -- Kenny Pickett isn't ready to win a Super Bowl. Which, quite honestly, is a win for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers aren't going to miss out on a year of their next franchise quarterback if they decide to start looking toward the future. And with the trade deadline approaching, maybe it's time to start thinking about the offseason - and the assets the team can acquire to build on the roster they already have.
Odell Beckham Jr. to Sign With Bills? ‘Not Seeing It!’ Says Buffalo Insider
By almost all accounts, the Buffalo Bills are viewed as a frontrunner to sign Odell Beckham Jr. when he returns from rehabbing his torn ACL. Those "accounts'' even include people who work for the Bills, highlighted by Von Miller. “He’s coming here, man,” Miller said last week, as he has...
Broncos Reveal Two Injured Starters, Key RB to ‘Miss Some Time’
The Denver Broncos are paying a heavy price to lose games. As if dropping precious games isn't bad enough, the Broncos are losing key players to injury game after game. We're not talking about bottom-of-the-roster special-teamer types, but key players. Most Broncos fans don't need a reminder of all the tier-one talent this team has lost to the injury bug since the season began.
Breaking Down the Week 7 Dolphins-Steelers Inactive Info
It's mostly good news for the Miami Dolphins in terms of their player availability for the Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will have to do without Emmanuel Ogbah. The defensive end and team's pass rusher will be inactive because of the back injury that kept him...
Garo Yepremian’s Comedic, Tragic Career and Triumphant Life
At first blush, anyway, it looked like some sort of social science experiment playing out in real time. If you were being pursued by a man nearly twice your weight and considerably taller, with designs of driving you into the ground like a smoker snubbing out a cigarette, would it be an exercise in fight? Or in flight? For Garo Yepremian, the answer was a frantic combination of both.
Rams Trade Call on Pass-Rusher Brian Burns of Panthers; How High is Asking Price?
The Los Angeles Rams were in on trying to land Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers, only to see the star running back head elsewhere in the NFC West, to the Niners. But the Rams are apparently back on the phone with the selling-off-pieces Panthers, and are showing interest in another one of the Carolina standout players.
Fantasy Football Week 8: Add and Drop
Each week I'll list the best widely available free agents for fantasy football — I define "widely available" as being owned in around half of all ESPN or Yahoo leagues — and some guys who are probably better off in the free agent pool than collecting dust on your roster.
Cowboys Trade BREAKING: DT Johnathan Hankins to Dallas from Raiders - Help for Dak Prescott, Too
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are acquiring veteran defensive tackle help in the form of Las Vegas Raiders vet Johnathan Hankins, with the trade price only a sixth-round pick. ... and with the goal, in a sense, to actually help Dak Prescott. The Dallas Cowboys enjoyed the luxury of a...
Falcons Release Former Second-Round Draft Pick
It's been a difficult week for the first two picks of the Atlanta Falcons' 2020 draft class. Just two days after first-round pick and All-Pro cornerback A.J. Terrell suffered a hamstring injury that has his status as "week-to-week," the Falcons released defensive lineman Marlon Davidson, who was selected No. 47 overall.
O-Lineman: ‘Matter of Time’ Until a Big Day for Run Game
NASHVILLE – Aaron Brewer might not even know who Bum Phillips was. After all, the Tennessee Titans left guard was born in 1997, two decades after the former Houston Oilers coach famously said of the franchise’s pursuit of a Super Bowl berth, ““Last year we knocked on the door. This year we beat on it. Next year we’re gonna kick the son of a bitch in.”
Saints Place Bradley Roby on IR, Bring Back Keith Kirkwood
The Saints placed cornerback Bradley Roby on injured reserve Tuesday and have brought back wide receiver Keith Kirkwood to the active roster. The news was first reported by ESPN's Field Yates. Roby only played five snaps in the loss to the Cardinals, as he was carted off with an apparent...
Packers Swap Tight Ends on Practice Squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers signed tight end Josh Babicz to their practice squad on Tuesday. As part of the transaction, they released tight end Shaun Beyer. Babicz went undrafted this year out of North Dakota State, where he was teammates with Packers receiver Christian Watson. He spent training camp with the Carolina Panthers and served a couple stints on their practice squad. He caught one pass for 3 yards in the preseason.
Cowboys Betting Line: ‘Sky’s The Limit’ As Early Favorites vs. Bears In Week 8
After the first seven weeks of the season, the Dallas Cowboys now find themselves as the No. 4 ranked team in the NFC. Dallas has relied on its defense, run game and complementary style of football to a start that few - outside of the building, of course - expected.
Jets’ Breece Hall Ruled Out With Knee Injury
One quarter after a 62-yard touchdown run, giving the Jets an early lead against the Broncos, rookie running back Breece Hall has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game with a knee injury. New York's second-round pick was slow to get up after a two-yard run with three...
Is It Safe to Mention the “P” Word for the Giants?
A 6-1 start to the 2022 New York Giants season wasn’t supposed to happen. No, the Giants were supposed to be in a rebuilding year in which general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, both hired in January, spent their first season together getting to know what they had and trying to navigate through an ugly salary cap situation,
Mike Tomlin Says Steelers Offense Doesn’t Need Big Changes to Create Big Plays
PITTSBURGH -- A lack of big plays has severely handicapped the Pittsburgh Steelers offense through seven games in 2022. They currently sit at 19th in the league with 13 total plays of 20 or more yards and second to last in plays of 40 or more yards with one. But...
Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions: Trades? Magic?
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most passionate fan bases in all of professional sports. Each week we endeavor to answer the emails and questions that you send us. So let's get right at this week's mailbag:. Hondo, I am not sold on Josh McDaniels, but you...
Jets Sent a Message With James Robinson Trade
The same old Jets wouldn't make a trade like this. New York suffered a significant injury blow on Sunday, losing their rookie running back Breece Hall for the rest of the season. Instead of wallowing or sticking to the next-man up mentality, Jets general manager Joe Douglas acted quickly and...
Dolphins Week 8 Power Rankings Roundup
The Miami Dolphins ended their three-game losing streak with their 16-10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that victory closed the gap between their national believers and national skeptics. After having a range of 8 to 23 in the 10 national power rankings we survey, that gap closed to 7 to...
Hall hurt after 62-yard TD in Jets’ 16-9 win over Broncos
The New York Jets didn't feel much like celebrating their 16-9 escape of the punchless Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Jets lost Breece Hall to a left knee injury in the second quarter and coach Robert Saleh said the initial diagnosis is an ACL tear that would end the running back's rookie sensational season.
