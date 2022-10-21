Read full article on original website
Related
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing
A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas
Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
Amid ominous signs, California releases first student test scores since the pandemic
California is bracing for declines as state officials release student test scores for the first time photo credit: David Rodriguez for The Californian/CatchLight Local Californians had their first statewide look at test scores measuring the toll the pandemic took on students -- and the way state education officials have handled the rollout provides plenty of clues that the news is not good. Earlier this fall the state Education Department refused a media request to immediately release the scores, saying it would do so by the end of 2022. That fueled speculation that the agency's head, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, was delaying the...
Comments / 0