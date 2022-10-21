ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Hazel Eileen Schuck

Hazel E. Schuck, age 98, of Oxford, Ohio and a former long-time resident of Franklin County, Indiana died Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Knolls of Oxford in Oxford, Ohio. Born on March 29, of 1924 she was the daughter of Glenn and Carrie Beesley. She was united in marriage on September 11, 1946 to Harold J. Schuck who passed away on March 4, 2016. She was a member of St. Michael Church in Brookville, Ind.
Fannie White, 96, Brookville

Fannie White, age 96, of Brookville, Indiana died Sunday morning October 23, 2022 at the Brookville Healthcare Center in Brookville. Born May 28, 1926 in Oolitic, Indiana she was the daughter of the late Joseph & Mary (Sisino) Garofola. On August 10, 1948 she was united in marriage to Elza E. White, and he preceded her in death on October 3, 2006.
Two arrested on numerous charges during traffic stop near Batesville

Ripley County, IN — Two people are facing a lengthy list of charges following a traffic stop Friday afternoon on eastbound I-74 east of Batesville. Indiana State Police troopers say they found crystal meth, marijuana, two guns, $3,700 in cash plus several controlled substances and pills. Twenty-eight-year-old Dashawn Powell...
