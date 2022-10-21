PITTSBURGH -- Kenny Pickett isn't ready to win a Super Bowl. Which, quite honestly, is a win for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers aren't going to miss out on a year of their next franchise quarterback if they decide to start looking toward the future. And with the trade deadline approaching, maybe it's time to start thinking about the offseason - and the assets the team can acquire to build on the roster they already have.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO