Myrtle Beach firefighter hopes to continue serving community
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This week for First Responder Friday, we’re highlighting William Ishmael, a firefighter with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. “The culmination of it is seeing that that person or those individuals involved, came out on top of the situation,” Ishmael said. For nearly 12 years now, Ishmael has been serving the […]
wpde.com
Charlie's Place in Myrtle Beach inducted into Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The historic Charlie's Place in Myrtle Beach is being inducted into the Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame. The award is presented to groups or individuals who are devoted to promoting and preserving Carolina Beach music, according to a release. Charlie's Place was a...
WMBF
Carolina Forest family preps annual haunted house for the community
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In the month of October, many families plan their Halloween costumes or even plan a spooky party, but the Dorenbos family takes the Halloween tradition to the next level. Located in Carolina Forest, the Oakbury haunted house has been an icon in the community,. It’s...
WMBF
Crooked Hammock Brewery is voted 2022′s best brewery of the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Pour a cold one. Fire up the grill or toss a bag. Pop-in or get comfortable. At The Hammock, they’re all just beer for a good time. This year they’ve been voted the best brewery in the entire Grand Strand. All of their...
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Dre
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Oct. 22-23 is Dre, an 11-year-old dog who was surrendered to the Grand Strand Humane Society. Dre is currently in foster care with a GSHS volunteer. “He loves everybody. He loves kids, dogs, cats, everybody. He’s just perfect,” said Kathy Robinson, spokesperson for […]
WMBF
Police arrest person accused of climbing over Myrtle Beach airport gate, going onto runway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Aircraft operations had to be temporarily halted after the airport said someone ran onto the runway. The Horry County General Aviation said at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, a person climbed over a perimeter gate at Myrtle Beach International Airport and went on the runway. The...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police take barricaded person into custody; crews work to put fire out at home
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have taken a man into custody who was barricaded inside a Myrtle Beach home for several hours on Tuesday. Officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the area of Longleaf Circle which is between 38th Avenue North and 44th Avenue North for a domestic situation.
WMBF
Loris brings new spooky attractions for folks to enjoy
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time, the city of Loris brought a haunted house attraction for folks to enjoy. The “Your Worst Nightmare” haunted house is located off Broad Street. Before the doors open, families are lined up to test their fears. “You step inside this...
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach Rescue Fish Fry & BBQ fundraiser: $15 all-you-can-eat food
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Do you like fish? How about barbecue?. You can have both this Saturday at North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad’s annual Fish Fry & Barbecue Fundraiser. The Rescue Squad assists with EMS calls and water rescues. They also stand by at high school...
FBI involved after barricade situation in Myrtle Beach, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police remained at the scene Tuesday afternoon where a barricaded man in Myrtle Beach shot at officers, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Vest told News13 the FBI is involved. Police said they were called to the area of Longleaf Circle at about 8:30 […]
GUIDE: Veterans Day events happening across the lowcountry
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Veterans will be celebrated throughout the Lowcountry with different events to honor them this Veterans Day. News 2 has compiled a list of local events happening in support of our Veterans: Charleston County The 2022 Veterans Day Parade will kick off downtown at 1 p.m. on November 6. The parade […]
Injuries reported in rollover crash near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon in a rollover crash near Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The SCHP incident map shows the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Forestbrook Road and Fantasy Harbour Boulevard. A photo from a News13 crew shows one car that […]
columbuscountynews.com
Breaking News: Jody Greene Resigns
Jody Greene has resigned as sheriff of Columbus County. This comes after day one of three of testimony and hearings. We will have more shortly. This is a developing story.
BEACH BITES: Patio’s Tiki Bar & Grill
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — If dining al fresco is your favorite way to do it, there’s a big spot in Little River that has more outdoor seats than indoor. Patio’s Tiki Bar and Grill has grown significantly since its opening in 2011. “We’re right at about 240 seats now,” said Patio’s owner Ken Ercole. […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach grocery shopper buys $1M lotto ticket
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Myrtle Beach won $1 million playing the lottery. Someone visiting the Kroger store on Renee Drive purchased a Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing worth $1 million, according to South Carolina lottery officials. The five white-ball numbers drawn Saturday were 19,...
WMBF
Pride Myrtle Beach hosts 2nd annual Pride in the Park
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Pride Myrtle Beach hosts the second annual Pride in the Park Festival Saturday at Valor Memorial Garden. The festival takes place from noon to 6:00 p.m. and includes live entertainment, beer and wine sales, vendors, and food trucks. Valor Memorial Garden is located at 1120...
Crews continue working to restore power in Surfside Beach area after crash on Highway 17 Business
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Power has been restored to all but about a dozen Santee Cooper customers affected after a utility pole was damaged in a crash Tuesday morning in the Surfside Beach area. The crash at about 6:45 a.m. initially knocked out power to about 3,000 customers along Highway 17 Business between 17th […]
live5news.com
Remembering Brittanee Drexel: ‘One day we will be with her again’
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - Family and friends gathered to celebrate and remember the life of Brittanee Drexel Friday. The story of the missing 17-year-old has made headlines for the last 13 years after she went missing on a Myrtle Beach spring break trip in 2009. Earlier this week, her killer, Raymond Moody, was sentenced to life in prison.
WMBF
‘The warning signs were there’: Woman starts domestic violence foundation after sister’s death
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -This year marks the ninth year since Ebony Parsons’ life was taken at the hands of her boyfriend at a bingo hall in Conway. Parsons, one of 15 siblings, was the baby of the family, who loved her nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters. “Ebony was with...
WMBF
Safety tips for kids, parents ahead of Halloween, trick-or-treating
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Whether it is going from door-to-door, or stocking up on candy in the next few days, one thing that is on many parents’ minds before the holiday is safety. In days to come, kids all over will have the chance to dress up and...
