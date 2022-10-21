ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justsayin
3d ago

LOL… who can put more in? This is another token program that helps no one. It’s going to be a cold winter. … thanks to the Democrats. Just like Custer… this is their last stand. People are done with them.

Rick Redman
3d ago

Biden took thst money with his inflation and stock market crash... Biden thinks everything is going great because he still gets his ice cream cone from his handlers.

john Q
3d ago

Only one problem with this Biden, due to the extreme high inflation no one has any money to invest. Wow you socialist democrats really know how to help the people

Related
CNET

SSI Beneficiaries Will Get Their COLA Increase in December. Here's Why

Social Security and Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are getting an 8.7% cost of living increase (COLA), starting in January of 2023. However, SSI recipients will get their first increased payment in December this year. We'll explain why below. If you're not sure how much of a benefit bump you're getting,...
Washington Examiner

Social Security payment: $1,657 direct check for October to be sent out Wednesday

Several Social Security recipients will receive their regular monthly payment worth an average of $1,546 per check on Wednesday. Those born from the first through the 10th of their birth months will receive their regular payments on Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration. Recipients with birth dates after the 10th will receive their checks later in the month.
WETM 18 News

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Maximum payment of $4,194 to be sent out to millions in just six days

Social Security retirement payments of up to $4,194 will be rolled out to beneficiaries in just six days. The average retiree receives $1,673 per month from Social Security, but those who refrain from retiring until age 70 could be eligible to receive the maximum benefit of $4,194. Payments are slated to be sent out on Oct. 19 for individuals with birthdays between the 11th and 20th of a given month.
CNET

Social Security Payments for October: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive

The next Social Security check for October will be disbursed tomorrow, Oct. 12. Payments for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already gone out this month. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye...
POLITICO

IRS warning millions of low earners they're missing out on Covid-era payments

The agency said Thursday that it intends to send letters to nine million people and families who appear to qualify for all or part of the breaks but didn’t claim them. Millions of low-income Americans appear not to have realized they can get potentially massive payments this year from the IRS thanks to a bevy of temporary tax provisions Congress approved in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
JC Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
