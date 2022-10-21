Read full article on original website
Related
After fun watching playoff pairings, heavy prep work begins for area football coaches
Fridays are usually the busiest nights of the week for high school football coaches. But there's one evening in October that's just as eventful — the night the MHSAA playoff pairings are announced. That date arrived Sunday. And teams in the Blue Water Area had their own unique ways of watching the...
humboldtsports.com
Tigers rally in the second half, keep Little 4 hopes alive
The defending champions are not going to give up their title easily. On Friday night, at McKinleyville High School, the Arcata Tigers rallied in the second half to beat the Hoopa Warriors 21-16, leaving both teams tied for second in the Little 4 standings and still with a shot at the title.
Bulldogs punch ticket into post-season, down 7-3A foe Wilkinson County by 26-6 margin
To view more than 140 pictures from the Franklin County vs. Wilkinson County football game, click...
Class 3A Arkansas girls basketball preview
By Kyle Sutherland | Photos by Tommy Land With the start of a new season, SBLive is previewing Arkansas high school basketball. Today, we feature eight teams to watch from the girls ranks of Class 3A. Over the coming weeks there will be features for each classification as well as player ...
Comments / 0