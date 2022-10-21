ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendraseeksthetruth
4d ago

it sucks to cross your fingers and pray you can get your diabetes medication next month because of shortages due to overweight people getting it even though they don't apparently have diabetes!

Kelly Slagle
3d ago

how about doctors subscribing these meds for people who don't need it start getting their licenses yanked. You have to have certain conditions for this medication and if followed, those that need it wouldn't suffer.

Stephanie Mickel
4d ago

Leave the insulin for the people that have diabetes. Not just some rich person that wants to lose weight. You can afford liposuction…

