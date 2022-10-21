Durham reveals Mueller was investigating Trump dossier despite claims it was outside his purview

The Democrat's threw anything and everything to see what would stick at Trump. Russia was a hoax conducted by the Democrat's for their sheep like everything else. And they are so dense that they still parrot talking points that have been debunked many times.
Everytime you turn around the Dems are getting caught with their hands in the cookie jar with no cookies in it. They look more and more foolish every day.
What is incredulous about the Steele dossier is that the Dnc and Hillary commissioned it before the 2016 election. When us was presented to them, both parties rejected it because it was junk. They both said nothing on Trump in this. However, knowing it was junk they decided to use it to impeach Trump. No wonder Trump and his followers are upset. Trump was elected because people rejected DC politicians. DC politicians still haven't learned their lesson. Now they're doubling down on what they want.
Comments / 141