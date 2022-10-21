BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Gabrielle Villareal, 28. Villareal was last seen on 8th Street on Oct. 24 and is considered at-risk because she has no prior history of running away, according to the police department. The police department said Villareal is described as 5 […]

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO