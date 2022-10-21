ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Mystery metal object removed from next to New Brunswick highway

By Ben Hooper
 4 days ago

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Transportation officials in New Brunswick said a large metal object was removed from where it was found next to a highway -- but no one knows what it is or where it came from.

The metal object, which appears to be some sort of storage tank, was found at the side of Highway 7, between St. John and Oromocto, near Base Gagetown.

The New Brunswick Department of Transportation said the object was hauled away this week.

"At this point it really is a mystery we are looking into," department spokeswoman Alycia Bartlett told CBC News . "Obviously, we would like to find out what happened, too."

Security officials at Base Gagetown said the object was in place for about a month, but Canadian Forces spokesperson Jamie Donovan said the object is not believed to be military property. He said officials are investigating.

AIM Recycling Atlantic, St. John's metal recycling plant, said it is not aware of any large metal items being lost on their way to the plant.

Another mysterious, hollow object was previously found washed up on Playalinda Beach in Brevard County, Fla. In that case, officials said the metal object may have been an old ballast tank from a ship.

Gene CoTe
3d ago

Damn space aliens,..Come to our planet and think they can just litter our countryside, and then go home?!! Hunt them down and book-em Dano, Litter 1

Russ Roland
4d ago

"gee, boss, I don't know where that load went. it must have been stolen in transit like in that furiously movie

Reilly Hamer
2d ago

We all call it a "Hot water heater". But my plumber said, "No, dammit! It's just called a WATER HEATER!" Anyway, I'm not sure what that thing is in the photo. Sorry.

