The preliminary numbers from the Cherry Hill Public School District indicate that voters have approved the $363 million bond referendum to improve all 19 school buildings in the District. Out of a total of 12,842 votes, 8,831 were “yes” and 4,011 were “no.” The referendum, the largest one to pass in the State of New Jersey in at least the last 10 years, received endorsements from multiple community groups prior to the vote, including the Cherry Hill Education Association (CHEA), the Cherry Hill Association of School Administrators (CHASA), the Cherry Hill Zone PTA Executive Board, the Executive Boards of all 18 school PTAs, and members of the Cherry Hill Town Council.
Are you a resident of Cherry Hill? Come get important information about the upcoming bond referendum on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. Members of the Cherry Hill Public Schools Administration and the board of education will be at Temple Beth Sholom, 1901 Kresson Rd, Cherry Hill, to answer any questions.
Residents of Cherry Hill have a job to do on Thursday. Simply put, vote YES for the CHPS (Cherry Hill Public Schools) Bond Referendum. I’m a stakeholder who’s been an involved volunteer in the schools for nearly a decade from room parent, to PTA boards, to Zone PTA to district committees. My husband and I have kids who’ve attended four schools in the district with our youngest now at Rosa.
Our Cherry Hill community is being asked to vote on the bond referendum in October to rehabilitate and repair our schools. The scope of work cannot be emphasized enough. HVAC, roofs, asbestos removal, plumbing and the list goes on and on. This is a no-frills bond! Nineteen schools that are mostly over 50 years old, need multiple repairs. We are never going to recover money from the state due to severe underfunding. We are never going to have a sponsor who will give or donate, the millions needed to rehabilitate our schools. What we do have, is the opportunity to have the state contribute 35 percent when the bond passes.
