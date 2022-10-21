Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, VirginiaDianaSurry County, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Best Restaurants in Hampton, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldHampton, VA
Related
PHOTOS: Garden Glow illuminates Maymont with thousands of lights
Those who attend the event will see thousands of lights and lasers illuminate the gardens with vibrant colors and new art installations.
WAVY News 10
World Famous Orange Crush
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mike Standing with Waterman’s Restaurant joined us in the kitchen to show us a couple of drinks that will be featured at the Virginia Beach Seafood Festival. Mike made a seafood Bloody Mary and the World Famous Orange Crush. Virginia Beach Seafood Festival. The...
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, Virginia
The oldest castle in the USA is not a fairy tale-looking one. The Allens' brick house is known as "Bacon's Castle" because Nathaniel Bacon's followers used it as a fort or "castle" during Bacon's Rebellion in 1676.
Yorktown Elementary students spend time with adoptable animals at Peninsula SPCA
NORFOLK, Va. — Students from Yorktown Elementary recently spent time with animals at the Peninsula SPCA. A post on the Peninsula SPCA's Facebook page showed students petting and spending time with animals. The students can also be seen playing with animals and decorating a hallway with drawings of animals...
sancerresatsunset.com
Things to Do in Colonial Williamsburg during Christmastide
Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia is lovely, quaint, and heart-warming all year round, but never more so than during Christmastide, which runs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. I try to go for at least a day every December. The purpose of this post is to help you plan your...
Teen O’Ween: Let older kids trick or treat
I love my home, but around summer road improvements, elections and major holidays, the debates on the local social media pages get heated. One flaming thread that forever burns in my mind involves complaints about families from rural areas driving into the small but centralized town for the good and plentiful candy on Halloween. I nurse a controversial opinion that certainly would get me banned from the neighborhood Facebook page, or at least, some side-eyes at the grocery store: if someone shows up at your house on trick or treat night, no matter where they came from, what they look like, or how old they are, give them candy.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Seafood Festival
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, Virginia
Raymond & Ray is a 2022 comedy-drama film written and directed by Rodrigo Garcia. The film stars Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke as half-brothers who reunite at the funeral of their father. The sons had a bad relationship with their father, Harris, played by Tom Bower.
peninsulachronicle.com
The Hound’s Tale Kitchen Now Open In Downtown Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG—For years, patrons of the popular The Hound’s Tale restaurant in downtown Williamsburg have been asking owners Steve and Michelle Sieling if they can rent the space out for private events. Until recently, that answer has usually been “No.” Now, with the recent opening of The Hound’s Tale Kitchen next door, the answer is most certainly a “Yes.”
vabeach.com
7 Interesting Places in Virginia Beach
What is special in Virginia Beach? The Virginia Beaches are a great place to visit if you are looking for some fun in the sun. There are many different activities to do and places to see in the Virginia beach area. You can go to the beach, go fishing, go on a nature hike, or even just relax in a hammock and enjoy the view.
Haunted Hampton Roads | The Ferry Plantation House in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For most, stepping into the Ferry Plantation House is like stepping back in time. But for a few otherworldly characters, it's just home. Cody Green was a paranormal investigator with Acid Paranormal before coming to work with the museum. He said he originally came to investigate the home but ended up falling in love with the place.
Local shelter offering “Howl-o-ween” adoption promotion
According to a press release, the discount will be available through Oct. 31 and adoption fees are $31 for dogs and cats and $13 for small animals.
travelawaits.com
The Old-School Candy Factory You’ll Want To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia
I had a sweet experience at the H.E. Williams Candy Company in the South Norfolk area near Chesapeake, Virginia — and the candy was even sweeter. H.E. Williams is a third-generation family-owned company that has been operating since 1919. They make candy the old-fashioned way, mostly by hand, in a one-room 4,000 square-foot factory. They even use the same recipe their grandfather, the company founder, used when the company began.
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one place that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Virginia's most haunted city.
'Uniquely made' Virginia woman: 'God has been so good'
From the moment 24-year-old Taylor Harris was born, family, friends and doctors were concerned about the journey she faced ahead.
peninsulachronicle.com
Channel Expansion Important To Hampton Roads
WILLIAMSBURG – It’s no secret the expansion of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and the widening of Interstate 64 will have major impacts on the area. However, dredging the Thimble Shoal Channel just off the coast of Virginia Beach could prove just as important. At a conference October 13...
Honors bestowed upon two members of 13News Now family
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some special honors were bestowed upon two members of the 13News Now family this week. Military reporter Mike Gooding and retired reporter and anchor Joe Flanagan received plaques at the Association of Naval Aviation Monument. The memorial honors some truly special American heroes, like Mike's...
Rabid raccoon found in Newport News
According to a press release, the raccoon was found in the area of Denbigh High School and Denbigh Park.
Violent weekend on the peninsula leaves families concerned
This is the second weekend in a row where shots were fired at a young person, which has made parents in Newport News, uneasy
Fire engulfs Suffolk resident's backyard
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to a yard fire in the Driver area of the city Friday evening. An official with the department said it happened in the 4500 block of Driver Lane just after 4 p.m. The fire was under control in roughly 30...
Comments / 1