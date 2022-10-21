ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

WAVY News 10

World Famous Orange Crush

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mike Standing with Waterman’s Restaurant joined us in the kitchen to show us a couple of drinks that will be featured at the Virginia Beach Seafood Festival. Mike made a seafood Bloody Mary and the World Famous Orange Crush. Virginia Beach Seafood Festival. The...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
sancerresatsunset.com

Things to Do in Colonial Williamsburg during Christmastide

Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia is lovely, quaint, and heart-warming all year round, but never more so than during Christmastide, which runs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. I try to go for at least a day every December. The purpose of this post is to help you plan your...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Salon

Teen O’Ween: Let older kids trick or treat

I love my home, but around summer road improvements, elections and major holidays, the debates on the local social media pages get heated. One flaming thread that forever burns in my mind involves complaints about families from rural areas driving into the small but centralized town for the good and plentiful candy on Halloween. I nurse a controversial opinion that certainly would get me banned from the neighborhood Facebook page, or at least, some side-eyes at the grocery store: if someone shows up at your house on trick or treat night, no matter where they came from, what they look like, or how old they are, give them candy.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach Seafood Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

The Hound’s Tale Kitchen Now Open In Downtown Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG—For years, patrons of the popular The Hound’s Tale restaurant in downtown Williamsburg have been asking owners Steve and Michelle Sieling if they can rent the space out for private events. Until recently, that answer has usually been “No.” Now, with the recent opening of The Hound’s Tale Kitchen next door, the answer is most certainly a “Yes.”
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
vabeach.com

7 Interesting Places in Virginia Beach

What is special in Virginia Beach? The Virginia Beaches are a great place to visit if you are looking for some fun in the sun. There are many different activities to do and places to see in the Virginia beach area. You can go to the beach, go fishing, go on a nature hike, or even just relax in a hammock and enjoy the view.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Haunted Hampton Roads | The Ferry Plantation House in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For most, stepping into the Ferry Plantation House is like stepping back in time. But for a few otherworldly characters, it's just home. Cody Green was a paranormal investigator with Acid Paranormal before coming to work with the museum. He said he originally came to investigate the home but ended up falling in love with the place.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
travelawaits.com

The Old-School Candy Factory You’ll Want To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia

I had a sweet experience at the H.E. Williams Candy Company in the South Norfolk area near Chesapeake, Virginia — and the candy was even sweeter. H.E. Williams is a third-generation family-owned company that has been operating since 1919. They make candy the old-fashioned way, mostly by hand, in a one-room 4,000 square-foot factory. They even use the same recipe their grandfather, the company founder, used when the company began.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Travel Maven

This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country

From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one place that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Virginia's most haunted city.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Channel Expansion Important To Hampton Roads

WILLIAMSBURG – It’s no secret the expansion of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and the widening of Interstate 64 will have major impacts on the area. However, dredging the Thimble Shoal Channel just off the coast of Virginia Beach could prove just as important. At a conference October 13...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Honors bestowed upon two members of 13News Now family

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some special honors were bestowed upon two members of the 13News Now family this week. Military reporter Mike Gooding and retired reporter and anchor Joe Flanagan received plaques at the Association of Naval Aviation Monument. The memorial honors some truly special American heroes, like Mike's...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Fire engulfs Suffolk resident's backyard

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to a yard fire in the Driver area of the city Friday evening. An official with the department said it happened in the 4500 block of Driver Lane just after 4 p.m. The fire was under control in roughly 30...
SUFFOLK, VA

