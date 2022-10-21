Swifties believe new song is about Scooter Braun ‘doing lines’ and committing ‘white collar crimes’

Read full article on original website
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift calls herself a ‘geriatric pop star,’ finally reveals if she’s going to tour
Taylor Swift released her new album, Midnights, just five days ago and it’s already the best-selling album of the year. Monday night, Taylor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss the album’s creation, its success, and whether or not she will take the show on the road.
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift pays homage to the one and only Daenerys Targaryen in ‘Bejeweled’ video
The dust has barely settled on the release of Taylor Swift‘s latest album Midnights last week, but now the superstar is keeping the hype going by sharing a Cinderella-inspired music video for “Bejeweled.” But, is she paying reference to more than one princess from fiction?. With an...
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
'White Lives Matter' T-shirts were handed out on Los Angeles’ skid row. One woman decided to give unhoused people an alternative option.
A Los Angeles woman is handing out plain T-shirts to unhoused people to provide them with an alternative clothing option after boxes of excess T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase“White Lives Matter” were recently dropped off on skid row. “I’m not gonna allow their desperation to lead to their...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music label reportedly dropped by Def Jam
To the shock of absolutely nobody, Def Jam has reportedly cut ties with rapper turned antisemitic mouthpiece Kanye West by dropping his label, G.O.O.D Music. Def Jam had been the label on which West kicked off his music career way back in 2003 with his debut single, “Through the Wire.”
How Paul Stanley Felt When 1 Kiss Song Was Played on a Station That Played Led Zeppelin
Paul Stanley said Led Zeppelin and The Who were his heroes. He discussed hearing one of Kiss' songs on a station that played Led Zeppelin and The Who.
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Inspired Spandau Ballet’s ‘True’
A member of Spandau Ballet watched a documentary about The Beatles' "Let It Be' and a song from it inspired the song "True."
wegotthiscovered.com
Streams of Kanye West’s music have absolutely tanked in wake of anti-Semitic tirade
Rapper/producer Kanye West has spent the past two weeks doubling and tripling down on a series of anti-Semitic comments he has made that have lost him endorsement deals, his agents at CAA, and have gotten his Twitter and Instagram accounts locked. And it appears that Ye’s insistence on continuing these public tirades may have lost him a large percentage of fans.
wegotthiscovered.com
Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
Matthew Perry departed Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio film after his heart ‘stopped’ for five minutes
"Friends" star Matthew Perry revealed that due to a medical scare, he decided to pull out of Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep's film, "Don't Look Up."
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans barking over MCU return in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special’
Fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise were treated to a surprise today as Marvel dropped a trailer for the upcoming Holiday Special on Disney Plus. However, what really got fans barking was the inclusion of a very good girl: Cosmo the Space dog. While Cosmo only appears for...
