Grand Junction, CO

nbc11news.com

Conditions to remain before next weather maker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today is going to be completely different compared to yesterday. During the morning, we started with temperatures below freezing and foggy conditions. Temperatures will continue to warm slowly throughout the remainder of the day, and the fog has since dissipated. However, while we will stay warmer than this morning, temperatures are going to remain below average. Today, highs in Grand Junction and Delta will stay in the mid to upper 40s. We will sit under mostly sunny skies this afternoon and the rest of the day.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Winter Storm to arrive in the state tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Active Alerts:. Wind Advisory is active for Mesa, Delta, Garfield, and Grand counties until midnight. Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties. Winter Storm Warning is active at night...
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Tracking another rain and snow maker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Active Alerts:. A Freeze warning will go into effect at 2 am tomorrow for Grand Junction and Montrose and expire at 10 am. Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Freeze Warning issued ahead of potentially damaging freeze

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Freeze Warning is in effect overnight and Tuesday morning from 2 AM until 10 AM for the Highway 50 Corridor from the Grand Valley through Delta and Montrose, for the I-70 Corridor from Grand Junction to Silt, for the Dolores River Valley southwest of the Uncompahgre Plateau, and for the Four Corners Region.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Daytime paving on North Avenue to start Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Monday evening that it and contractor United Companies will be shifting work hours on North Avenue to 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. starting Wednesday. It says that motorists can expect road work on all following days except Fridays and Saturdays.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Winter Storm Watch issued for the Grand Mesa and nearby mountains

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A weekend storm system will bring rain and snow to Colorado. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Grand Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the San Juan Mountains, and the Sawatch Mountains. The watch will likely be upgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
travelawaits.com

The One Experience You Must Try When Visiting Durango, Colorado

Do you enjoy zip-lining? I love it, and when I visited Durango, Colorado, a few years ago, I had the opportunity to zip on the largest zip line in the world! Soaring Tree Top Adventures has 27 spectacular spans and offers an all-day, family-friendly adventure. Remotely located on 180 private...
DURANGO, CO
ouraynews.com

Red Mountain Pass reopens after fatal accident

One person died in an accident on Red Mountain Pass south of Ouray on Monday. One person died in an accident on Red Mountain Pass south of Ouray on Monday. Ouray County Undersheriff Tammy Stroup said the accident was reported around 2 p.m. Monday. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) notified the Sheriff's Office of fresh tracks driving off U.S. Highway 550 near mile marker 90 and a black vehicle in the gorge below, Stroup said.
OURAY COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Missy’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Missy!. Missy is a four-year-old Shephard mix full of energy. Missy gets along great with other dogs and loves anyone and everyone. While she has tons of energy, Missy is a very curious dog and needs a yard with a tall enough fence to keep her in.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Mesa County Crime Stoppers: Halloween Safety Tips

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Halloween is right around the corner and the Mesa County Crime Stoppers and GJPD have some tips to keep you and your family safe this spooky season. While you may be out and about Halloween weekend make sure to be aware of your surroundings, be...
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

TABOR check coming for Mesa County residents

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Every registered voter in Mesa County is about to get a check in the mail thanks to over $12 million in excess revenue collected by the county in 2021. The county says that this is because it received more money in 2021 than the TABOR limit allows, triggering a county-wide tax refund to everyone who is a registered voter.
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Food Bank of the Rockies brings first diaper bank to the valley

Clifton, Colo. (KKCO) - Diapers are a large expense for families, and due to inflation, prices have increased. In response, Governor Jared Polis signed a sales tax exemption for diapers and feminine hygiene products into law. It went into effect on August 10. Now, a food shelter in the valley...
CLIFTON, CO
nbc11news.com

RSV cases on the rise around the country

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Doctors around the country are scrambling to keep up with skyrocketing RSV cases. Like the common cold, RSV is a respiratory virus that affects anyone, but especially children under the age of one to senior citizens. What’s not common is how many cases are popping up and how early in the flu season they’re occurring.
MESA COUNTY, CO
Colorado Newsline

In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected

If elected Colorado governor in two weeks, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl said one of her first tasks would be to “undo” as much as she possibly can. Ganahl, 56, was speaking to a crowd of around 90 supporters who came to listen, meet and mingle during a candidate event Monday at Edgewater Brewery in Grand […] The post In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
highcountryshopper.com

Sportsman’s Warehouse Opens New Store in Montrose, CO

WEST JORDAN, Utah, October 14, 2022 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWH), www.sportsmans.com, is opening a new store in Montrose, CO with a Grand Opening Celebration 11/3/22 through 11/5/22 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. “This is our eighth store in Colorado,” states Chuck Richards, Sportsman’s Warehouse...
MONTROSE, CO

